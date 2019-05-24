Do’s and Don’ts for a Splendid Spring Wedding

Sharing is caring!

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

It’s no wonder that we all feel a little more cheery when spring comes along. Flowers are beginning to blossom. The cloudy skies of fall and winter are starting to clear.

You have proposed with a stunning diamond ring and now ready to start planning for the wedding date. This might be why so many couples consider it the perfect time to begin their life as a married couple. The famous writer Victor Hugo once said, “If people did not love one another, I don’t see what use there would be in having any spring.” Yes, spring is a time for new beginnings.

Of course, everyone from your wedding planner to your future in-laws has their idea about what a “spring wedding” looks like. Your mom may be all over magazines, Pinterest, and any other wedding sites she can hold on to, to throw her princess a spectacular spring wedding without leaving any details out of the equation.

Do pastel colors and truckloads of flowers sound familiar? Should your bridesmaids match the color of your flower decoration? Are your centerpieces matching your whole theme? These questions may come into play while you plan for your big day! Whether you opt for the traditional style or you try something original, here are a few tips for planning a perfect spring wedding:

Do: Think Of Spring Holidays

For many couples, choosing the wedding date is one of the easiest decisions in the planning process. Checking your schedules, making sure your family members who live far away have availability, is it enough time to plan? Just pick a month, then pull out the calendar and choose a Saturday, right? Springtime, however, makes things a bit more complicated.

Many spring holidays can interfere with your perfect wedding date. Easter, Passover, and Ramadan are only a few of the holidays that occur (or, in the case of Ramadan, start) in spring. Make sure you don’t choose a wedding date that is inconvenient for your guests – if you aren’t careful, you may end up missing a few of your favorite guests to celebrate with!

Don’t: Be Afraid of April Showers.

It’s a common myth that spring weddings must be indoors. After all, your wedding planner will warn, springtime isn’t always sunny. While this is true (April showers do bring May flowers, of course), couples shouldn’t let a chance of rain keep them from the outdoor wedding of their dreams.

First, check your local forecast to determine what your wedding day might look like. Talk with your venue about their rain plan – how have other couples dealt with unexpected showers in the past? And of course, whether it’s a pop-up tent or an available indoor room, you should always have a backup plan. There are many options out there that you could keep in the back burner in case plan b needs to take place.

Do: Add Some Springtime Florals

From the moment you say “spring wedding,” many people instantly see visions of flowers. While flowers are often given at weddings, there’s something about spring that puts florals front and center. Go ahead and give in to this feeling – bring on the flowers!

However, make sure to be selective when you choose your flowers. Different flowers carry different meanings; take a little extra time with the florist so that you find the blossoms that reflect you, your future spouse, and the love you share. It’s even better if you opt for seasonal flowers!

Don’t: Make It ALL about The Florals.

I know, this sounds like a contradiction. But here’s the thing: spring weddings can have tons of flowers, but they don’t have to be all about flowers. Too often, couples assume that a spring wedding’s theme has to be “spring,” but a unique theme will make the ceremony more memorable for you and your guests!

Talk with your partner about things you both love. Maybe you both love comic books, or basketball, or the TV show Game of Thrones. Once you’ve found something you both love, find a way to incorporate this theme into your wedding. Trust me, a unique theme (plus those extra spring florals) will make your wedding more fun for everyone.

Do: Choose a Seasonal Menu

Spring isn’t just a time for baby birds and blooming flowers. It’s also time for fresh fruits and veggies! One way to make your wedding into a springtime affair is to choose a menu that highlights this delicious seasonal produce. Not only will seasonal dishes be delicious and bountiful, but you may also even save a little money on your list while enjoying a delicious meal!

At its core, planning a spring wedding is no different from planning a wedding in any other season. While you can follow our guidelines for a memorable and beautiful event, the most important thing is that you and your fiancé have the wedding you’ve always dreamed of. Have a beautiful day celebrating your love and your new life together!

Other Related Articles: