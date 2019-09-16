5 Risk-Free Fun and Funky Wedding Ideas to Try This Summer

Sharing is caring!

Your wedding day should be the most memorable day of your life. This is why you want to make it as special as possible. A great way of doing this is to opt for wedding ideas that are fun and different.

Whether you search for the perfect venue for Scottsdale private events or opt for a modern barn location in Santa Barbara, the day itself can be anything you want it to be. You just have to be creative.

Choose a street food menu

There is no reason why you have to opt for a traditional menu on your wedding day. These days there are many other food choices available, including street food. This is more of a relaxed way of feeding guests at your wedding.

Of course, you need to opt for a well-designed menu of professionally prepared food. One of the most popular types of street food is Mexican. It's an appetizing choice and one which provides the opportunity for plenty of different options for dishes.

Hire a Portrait Painter

Everyone loves having their face sketched. Give your guests a way to take memories from the wedding at home. Sure, the pictures should be enough to remind everyone of the great times they had at your wedding, but a hand-drawn portrait of your most important guests? Now that is taking things to a whole new level.

Live Music

Everyone loves to sing and dance at a wedding. Good music is the best entertainment for the guests. Hire a band to perform at your wedding. You can choose from different musicians who play different genres. If you know your guests well, you probably know what kind of music they prefer listening to.

Try to have someone perform a set of mixed songs from different genres. You can tell them to add in a few jazz songs coupled with a bit of pop-rock for the young guests and classical music for the elderly.

Bring out the sushi

Sushi is another unusual menu choice that can be a wow at weddings. However, it's not a food option that would appeal to everyone so you need to consider your guests carefully before you make this choice.

You also need to concentrate on how the sushi will be served. Remember that it's your big day so you want to make the experience memorable and classy.

Have a picnic

For anyone who is having their wedding in a rural environment, such as at a converted barn, a wedding picnic can be fun and different. As long as the weather is good you can lay blankets in the grounds of your venue and have picnic hampers delivered to each group of people, by waiters.

Play a Video of The Couple

Want to make things interesting and fun for your wedding? Why not try getting yourself a projector and playing a video of you and your soon-to-be spouse. Get a professional video editor to create a video out of your best photos and videos. Add fun and emotional music wherever necessary.

The aim of the video should be to tell a story of two people who fell in love and how they decided to finally spend their lives together. You could even add a proposal video if you managed to capture your proposal on video.

Put up a photo booth

Having a photo booth at your wedding is a great way of entertaining your guests. However, you need to make sure that you choose a professional and high-quality booth. It's also a good idea to choose a photo booth experience that reflects the theme of your wedding.

Alternatively, you can give guests the opportunity to dress up and have their appearance captured in a photo. There are many different costume options you can choose such as romantic, the 80s and even.

Hold a Dance Competition

Since everyone loves dancing at weddings, why not give them some motivation with a nice little prize. Hold a dance competition for all the couples at the wedding and let the guests be the judge of the winners. Send the winners home with a nice little prize.

Opt for pie instead of cake

There is nothing wrong with a beautiful wedding cake. In fact, the right cake can be one of the major talking points of your big day. However, not everyone is a fan of cake; there are plenty of pie lovers out there.

If this applies to you, there is nothing to stop you opting for a wedding pie centerpiece instead of a cake. For extra elegance, it's even possible to build tiers of the pie.

These fun choices all provide you with the opportunity to make your wedding day a little different. This means that you can create an event that is memorable for all the right reasons.

