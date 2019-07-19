5 Great Ways for figuring out what your wedding look will be

Sharing is caring!

All brides want to look their absolute most beautiful and radiant on their wedding day, from their gown to their hair and makeup. You want to be able to look back on those photos with fondness and remember just how perfect your bridal look was. So what happens if you’re not exactly comfortable or experienced when it comes to wearing makeup? Bridal makeup for newbies can be rather intimidating as you try to figure out what looks best on you, and what products you’ll need.

If you plan on doing your own makeup for your wedding but aren’t exactly a makeup pro, then these tips are meant for you. Here are some great ways that you can go about figuring out what your wedding look will be, and how to pull it off flawlessly.

Look at Photos for Inspiration

One of the first places you’ll want to start is by finding inspiration. There is no better place to do this than by flipping through bridal magazines and searching online. You can even look at photographs from friends’ weddings and start to form an idea of what you like and don’t like. But remember, until you actually try it on you don’t want to make any firm decisions. Instead, it’s a great way to learn just how much makeup you feel comfortable wearing, and the colors you want to incorporate.

Think About Your Bridesmaids As Well

It’s also a good idea to think about how you want your bridesmaids to look. Some brides prefer a uniform wedding look, meaning everyone is wearing the same style and amount of makeup. This is something you’ll need to communicate with your bridesmaids well in advance.

Play with Makeup on Your Own

The next step is to start playing with makeup both on a regular daily basis, and giving special occasion makeup a try. Rather than spending a fortune outfitting yourself with a whole new collection of makeup, you can check out the updated free make up samples through JustFreebies. There is always something new to discover and try here, and you may just find enough to do your whole face with. You can try the various items out, and if you like them and the look they create, then you can buy the full-sized product.

Practice Makes Perfect

Everyone has heard of the saying “practice makes perfect” and your wedding makeup look is no exception. The more you practice applying makeup, the more comfortable you will be with it, and the better you’ll get at it. Be sure to check out online tutorials, and ask for help from friends who are a bit more experienced with makeup application. Get as many tips as possible, and incorporate the ones that help you out.

Keep in mind that part of creating that perfect look will also be using the correct tools. This means the makeup brushes you use. Without the right kind of tools, you just won’t be able to create that flawless look.

Take Sample Photos

Once you are confident enough to try your wedding look, make sure to take photos when you finish. You can then look at them for ideas on where you can improve and what changes should be made. This can be repeated as many times as needed before the big day.

The Perfect Bridal Makeup Look

By following each of these tips, you will be ensuring that you become much more comfortable in your makeup application skills. This means by the time your wedding day rolls around, you’ll be able to create the perfect bridal makeup look.

