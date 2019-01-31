13 Steps to an Unforgettable Wedding

Everyone wants to have an unforgettable wedding, one that will live long in the memory for everyone that was involved. Alas, there are a lot of weddings taking place each other, and they can’t all be la creme de la creme. To make sure that your big day is as magical and memorable as it can be, then there are some things that you’ll need to do. Below, we take a look at a number of steps that’ll ensure that your wedding day stands out from the crowd. Incorporate them all into your big day, and you’ll find that your day is everything that you wanted it to be and more.

1. A Rockin’ Venue

You can fill any old venue with people and love, and be on your way to a good time. However, if you have a venue that has the ‘wow factor,’ then you’ll find that you’re able to get your celebrations off on the right foot. Now, a memorable venue doesn’t necessarily have to mean the most expensive venue that you can find. It just means having a space that’s in line with your style, the theme of the wedding, who you are as individuals, and so on.

2. The Guests

It doesn’t matter how much time you put into making sure that everything about your wedding is perfect; if the people involved in your wedding don’t add to the sense of occasion, then it’s not going to be as magical as it could be. As with most everything in life, it’s the people and the vibes they bring that creates the party – the bells and whistles and added thrills are just the cherry on top. Now, of course, there’s a certain element of politics involved when you’re putting together a wedding guest list. There are certain people that, for whatever reason, you have to invite. The trick is to keep the number of those people down to a minimum.

3. Time of Year

You don’t need to be drawn into the idea that you can only get married during the summer. There are plenty of magical weddings taking place in the winter, plus they’re different from what everyone else does. It’s all about deciding what’s right for you. If, as a couple, you’re more drawn to the winter months than the energy-infused summer months, then get married during the winter. You’ll have more ideas about how to host that wedding than one held during the summer. Try not to let your budget dictate when you get married, however. If you’re dead set on having a summer wedding, then trim some things from the budget to free up some cash (summer weddings cost more).

4. Comfortable Yet Formal

When it comes to the venue, you’re going to go to great lengths to ensure that it looks as beautiful as can be. However, it’s important that you don’t go too far with the aesthetic choices. Make it look beautiful, yes, but don’t make it uncomfortably perfect. You want people to enjoy their time at your wedding, and they need to be able to relax. As such, you’ll want to find the right balance between comfort and formal. Everything should look fantastic, but if there’s nowhere for people to relax, then you’ll have a problem.

5. Flow Planning

You’ve got a limited amount of time during your wedding day, and you’ll want to ensure that you’re able to do all the fun things that you planned for your special day. However, it’s worth keeping in mind that your guests have come to have a good time. They want to have the time and space to enjoy the day, chat with other guests, and so on. Try to avoid making the schedule of the day too strict or demanding. A wedding day shouldn’t be one long “OK, now move to hall A for [activity], then to hall C for [other activity].” Keep things flowing smoothly.

6. Work With Others

Most people don’t truly understand all that’s involved with planning a wedding until they come to do it themselves. While people can aim high when they’re in the ideas stage of planning their wedding, things change when it comes to making them a reality. People are always tempted to scale down their plans to make something that’s easier to achieve. It is worthwhile, however, resisting this temptation. Instead of putting a crossed line through all of your ideas, see if friends and family members want to help you with the tasks. People are usually pretty receptive to help, and, this way, you don’t have to sacrifice too many of the ideas that were going to make your wedding memorable.

7. Capturing the Moments

There’s one pretty big problem when it comes to creating an unforgettable wedding: it’s not possible. That’s not to say that you can’t have an awesome, inspiring wedding, but that the mind isn’t always the most reliable tool. Try as you might, eventually you’ll forget or misremember the details. As such, it’s imperative that you’re capturing the special day with a camera, and immortalizing it forever.

While you can ask your guests to take photographs, it’s best that they’re free to simply enjoy the day and contribute to the sense of occasion. Instead, work with a professional, such as Vittore Buzzi Photographer. They’ll be able to ensure that your wedding day can live on, in photo form. Even after many years have passed, you’ll be able to look back and get a realistic impression of what the day was like.

8. Bringing the Party

You might think that you or your partner (depending on who’s most awesome) is the most special person at your wedding. But actually, there’s one person who’s going to make or break the party, and that person is…the DJ! It really is worthwhile taking the time to ensure that you hire someone who knows all the best records to play, is happy to take suggestions, and knows how to read a room (there’s nothing worse than a DJ who continues to play tracks that have cleared the dance floor.

9. Added Touches

Sometimes, it’s the little things that really make the difference. Once the ceremony and food have been taken care of, wedding guests are keen to have a party, one with no end in sight. Alas, sometimes practical matters get in the way. One such matter is energy.

People will be well fed, but they’ll have danced it off after a few hours, and they’ll need a top-up if they’re going to keep going. Think about offering midnight snacks to the dancers. And then there’s the matter of people with children. They might not want to leave the dance floor, but their child is dragging them away. You can get around this issue, and keep the dance floor full, by hiring a communal babysitter to look after the children. Simple, yet effective.

10. Creative Party Favors

You can make your wedding live on in the hearts and minds of your guests by giving them something to take away with them at the end of the day. But if you’re going to create long-lasting, happy memories for your guests, then the gift needs to be good. Seeds to plant in the ground (it’s better than it sounds), luxury soap products, or anything delicious will all be well-received. It’ll be a nice touch that’ll bring your wedding to mind every time they look at it.

11. Tell Your Story

Some weddings tend to fall into the routine of the same old, same old. It’s all good stuff, sure, but there’s not much by way of uniqueness. All the good things can get lumped in with the memories of other weddings, and so on. So why not look at making it undeniably you? Incorporate your story into the wedding, be it through photographs, songs, sprinklings of the journeys you’ve taken together, or anything else, and the day will be your own. You don’t get too many opportunities in your life to so brazenly showcase your past to other people. Take this opportunity!

12. Your Personality

As well as your story, why not added touches of your personality into the day, too? You can do this by incorporating your interests, quirks, and other personality traits into your decorations and themes. For example, if you and your partner both love, say, cycling, then bike decorations would be an appropriate addition. It’s all about adding subtle touches that make your day more about who you are, rather than generic.

13. Go with the Flow

Finally, make sure you enjoy it. If you’re stressing about the day and trying to make everything perfect, then your day might be unforgettable…but not for the right reasons. All you’ll remember is that you were stressed! So do your best to go with the flow, and don’t get too annoyed if things don’t go off exactly as you planned. You can’t force everything into position. Enjoy the things that you can do, and laugh at the things that cause some problems. It’s the smart approach!