3 Helpful Tips to Make Money With Your First Ad

If you're looking to make money with your business, creating enticing advertisements is essential. Here's how you can get started with your first ad.

1. Decide On the Medium

It's impossible to select a medium without knowing what your budget is, but we can still discuss which methods are most effective. Generally, video is the most influential and effective medium for creating ads, regardless of what industry you work in. This fact is based on several reasons, such as:

Human beings are mostly visual creatures . We trust and rely on visual information more than anything else.

Video is two dimensional in its impact because it engages both the eyes and the ears.

A picture can deliver more information than a standard page of text; however, a minute of video can contain hundreds of different frames.

Videos are more likely to be shared than text, as videos take less effort for the brain to process.

If you do have the budget to shoot a high-quality ad, contact a production company. The result will be worth it.

2. Create Your Content Around the Product

It's far too common to see amateurs get carried away with their artistic liberty in their first ad. Often, they create something that has aesthetic value, but has very little brand value! To avoid this first timer's mistake, always keep the central theme (brand, product, message, etc.) at the forefront and make sure that each important element in the ad connects to that theme in some way or the other.

We have some great suggestions about creating content for marketing purposes. Read them here!

3. Decide On Whether Or Not You Need a Call-to-Action

It might be considered a cardinal sin to not have a call-to-action component in an advertisement today. However, some of the best ads in the world did not have one, at least not in a direct manner.

The idea here is to create something that leaves a strong impression. Sometimes, not having that blatant, bright call-to-action component in it can be a refreshing change. It can intrigue the customer enough to search for you on their own.

Not all ads in the world use a singular, unified formula, but there are some ground rules that most of them follow. As we are deciding on the best possible approach to creating a first timer's ad, it's best to keep the risks to a minimum. There will be enough time to experiment wildly later on after you have established yourself as an ad marketer, brand manager, or even as the owner of a successful company.

If you are in any doubt regarding how well weird ads can work for an established brand, just check any of the Old Spice ads, which miraculously managed to save the company and boost sales, despite being nothing short of downright bizarre at times!

These three helpful tips should be enough to get you started with making money from your first ad for your business. When you're ready to take it to the next level, use the articles below to help you.

