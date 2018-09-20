How to Get your Home Ready for Fall

Pin Share +1 Share 0 Shares

It looks as though summer is fading fast, and everyone has had a great break from school, the regular 9-5 and hopefully had the chance to make plenty of memories with the kids and family. So now that Autumn is almost upon us, it’s time to start thinking about the colder months of the year and how we can prepare for whatever they throw at us.

Read on to discover your Autumn checklist – a list of projects and tasks you should think about completing before the temperature drops!

Your garden

The garden is at the heart of every summer, so it’ll need a little TLC before it goes to sleep for the Winter. Now is the time to remove any weeds, dead plants or faded crops from your vegetable patches, so that the plants remaining have the chance to grow and flourish next year. Get out that mower and mow the lawn one last time on a dry day to keep it well maintained. And if you fancy adding a touch of color to your garden with some hardy shrubs or trees then check out The Tree Center for a little inspiration. And don’t forget to trim, trim, trim!

Check your doors and windows

Now is the time to inspect your doors and windows for draughts and leaks. If you spot one, then check out some online tutorials of how to tackle it, or if you’d prefer, get a professional to come and take a look. You’ll be one step closer to a warm and cozy home this Autumn.

Your roof and gutters

You know what they say, the best time to repair a roof is when the sun is shining. Although in this case, we mean it literally! Take a look at your roof (safely of course) and keep an eye out for cracks or broken tiles. Either get in a professional or fix it yourself – and don’t forget to give the gutters a good clean while you’re at it!

Be power cut ready

The darker months of the year bring with them bad weather, which in turn can lead to power cuts and shortages. So, now is the time to make sure you’re ready. Put together a little emergency pack of torches, batteries, matches and tealights and even an emergency gas stove just in case.

Test your alarms

It’s getting colder, so we’re going to be using our heating devices more and of course the stove, so make the time to test your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms. Replace any batteries and test them again.

Firewood and winter fuel

If you have a wood-fired stove or enjoy a fire in your fireplace when the colder nights set in, then see about stocking up on firewood and winter fuel now. Either gather your own or visit a local supplier before they inevitably put their prices up! Make sure your firewood/fuel is kept safe and dry until you need it.

Preparing your hallway

When Autumn brings wet weather that usually means muddy boots, soggy umbrellas, and saturated coats and the last thing you want is to trudge all this through the house! Now is the time to sort out your hallway or the entrance to your home, so it’s ready for whatever you throw at it. If you have a nice rug in the hallway, swap it for something you don’t mind standing on or using to wipe your feet. Get yourself a sturdy shoe/boot rack to keep all your wet shoes off the floor and even invest in an umbrella/coat stand. Your house will look tidier, and you won’t need to worry about the carpet so much.

Light it up

As much as we love the change of the seasons, it’s going to get darker and darker as Autumn moves on, so getting as much natural light in your home will be good for your mood. Take a weekend and clean all your windows and blinds – even in well-lit rooms; this will accentuate the natural light. If you still have gloomy corners then try adding a few standing lamps or even some pretty candles – flameless if you prefer – to cheer everything up.

Get cozy

One of the more fun jobs on your to-do list: now, the cooler months are here you can start to make your home warm and cozy by switching up your textiles. So all those spare throws, rugs and blankets you banished from the living room all those few months ago? Let them back into your life! Think, comforting bedspreads, long, thick curtains, extra cushions, and big fluffy pillows. Maybe even a scented candle or two. Your warm, snuggly interiors will look and feel fantastic when you see how chilly it is outside.

Don’t let it get you down

After the long, sunny days of summer, many of us can feel a little deflated when the nights get dark, and the weather is miserable. The trick is to enjoy what this new season has to offer! Cozy nights in, lots of comfort food, TV marathons, the beautiful colors and plenty of time to let your body rest after a tiring summer.