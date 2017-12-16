Five Ways to Look Fabulous and Festive This Holiday Season

’Tis the season to be jolly once again. Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” will start playing very soon, and the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center will soon be lit. You’ll be receiving invites to lots of parties, and you should be giving or getting presents.

It’s hard not to get the holiday feels when there are so many things that remind you how fast the holidays are approaching. Of course, when the holidays roll by, people get busy decorating their homes or updating their wardrobe for the upcoming season.

Your personality alone is interesting enough already, but how do you make yourself look even better for the holidays? Here are a few tips.

Spruce Up Your Outfit

Whether it’s because of Christmas, Hanukkah, or New Year’s, malls are mad about sales and the latest looks for the holidays. If you don’t want to get caught in the frenzy of the holiday rush, you can shop at online stores. If you want to earn some extra cash to buy new clothes, you can also sell your clothes online.

You can go for the traditional reds and greens if you’re looking for looking for some Christmas spirit in your clothes. Red simply makes your outfit stand out because of its bold, bright shade. Green is equally attention-grabbing. An emerald-toned silk dress looks chic and season-appropriate at the same time.

Another option is metallic tones. Add a little sparkle by wearing sequined pieces. Get the right metallic jacket or those shiny flats, and you’ll surely become the life of the party.

Dress to Impress

If the holidays are the time for you to make your social rounds and do some schmoozing, dressing up is the thing for you. There are different body shapes, and if you know how to play up your assets and best features, you will be the star of the party.

Athletic, toned types can wear body-hugging dresses that also show off their muscles. The petite types can wear minis so that their small figures will not be overwhelmed or “swallowed” by voluminous dresses. Hourglass types can wear dresses that skim the figure and accentuate the curves.

Long and lean figures shine best with column dresses, midi dresses, or floor-length dresses. Diaphanous long layers exude an ethereal appeal and highlight the height.

Meanwhile, the gorgeous ladies with curvy figures can opt for empire-waist cuts or shift dresses. The raised waistline will divert the attention from the wide lower area to the narrow part of the bust area. Empire-waist cuts make you look taller.

Get Cozy

Admit it: many of you have a love-hate relationship with the “ugly Christmas sweater.” Nothing screams the ’90s the way these holiday-themed pullovers can. They’re a part of your childhood and teenage years. They will probably continue to do so even until now in your adulthood when you wear them for nostalgia’s sake.

Times and tastes have changed, however, and your kooky knitwear from yesteryears will surely get a different treatment this year. Funny prints and more aesthetically pleasing designs are abundant now. What better way to keep warm than wearing a sassy sweater and sipping a nice, hot cup of eggnog.

Accessorize

Put some oomph in your getup by wearing accessories. Take out that antique diamond ring if you want the timeless vintage look, or you can wear leather and lace if you’re feeling naughty. A little embellishment of that sort never hurt anyone.

Rock a New ’Do

There are so many looks you can experiment with, and a trip to the salon can help you with that. Chop off those long locks for a fresh and young look. You can dye your hair to a shade that reflects your personality. Perm your hair if you want volume.

Bag It Up

Evening bags these days are getting smaller, and clutch bags and minaudières have become your best friends for parties. Whether they’re fringed, encrusted with jewels, or faux fur, these miniature beauties will complete your holiday ensemble.

Add Some Color

Less is more for some people. You can celebrate the au naturel look by wearing minimal makeup and nude lipstick. You can also bank on lots of eyeliner and that classic winged look instead if you want all eyes on you.

On the other hand, if you want to go for a bolder look, you can buy lipsticks in two tones, dark shades, or neon colors. Playing around with the bright colors of your eyeshadow palette is also a fun way to make your peepers even prettier.

A Few More Things

The holidays are a season of happiness and good will. They’re also a time for you to look forward to new experiences and exciting adventures. Being playful with your wardrobe choices is one way to make your holidays memorable and enjoyable. Start scouring the internet and magazines for creative ways to mix and match your holiday getup.