5 Lifestyle Changes That Will Brighten Your Smile

By simply switching up your daily toothbrushing routine, you can significantly improve your oral hygiene. Of course, visiting your local dentist or hygiene expert will give you an indication of how healthy your mouth is but doing this regularly can be expensive and sometimes even unnecessary. So, with that being said, have a look below at some of the more comfortable and less expensive ways to keep your smile and mouth looking clean and healthy!

1. Make Use of Activated Charcoal

This is something that has been grabbing media attention in recent times. However, just because it’s popular in the media and across social media channels doesn’t mean it works. So, how does it work? If at all?

The most effective type of charcoal is in its activated form, which is a reheated, oxidized version of the charcoal that you’d put on your BBQ. Sounds a bit strange, doesn’t it? Well, the theory is that charcoal in this activated form has an adhesive quality that sticks to everything it comes into contact with. This means the charcoal absorbs tartar, plaque, stains, and bacteria and then disposed of when you spit the charcoal out.

However, if you’re unsure about using charcoal as a cleaning method, consult your dentist for a reference. Studies show that while there have been no notable mishaps, charcoal is a fairly new concept and needs time to be studied and analyzed for full long-term safety checks and of course, effectiveness.

2. Make Use of Coconut Oil Pulling

Keeping your teeth white can be a tough nut to crack, but studies indicate that oil pulling could be one of the better, natural ways to keep your teeth looking white and healthy.

The practice is simple and involves swishing the oil around in your mouth like you would with regular mouthwash. To oil pull, put one tablespoon of coconut oil in your mouth and push and pull it through your teeth for around 10-15 minutes. Make sure you spit the oil into a toilet or bin as it can return to its solid form and cause blockages, which could result in costly drain repairs.

The difference with using coconut oil is that it’s a natural remedy and is proven to remove bacteria. Additionally, coconut oil has a pleasant taste and might appeal to those who aren’t particularly keen on the taste of traditional alcohol-based mouthwash products. Coconut oil is also high in lauric acid, a natural ailment that helps reduce inflammation and kill bacteria.

While coconut oil pulling isn’t directly known for whitening teeth, it will undoubtedly keep your oral hygiene in check.

3. Brush Up Your Technique

It might come as quite a surprise, but many people are unaware of the correct way to brush their teeth! Proper brushing takes just 2 minutes, that’s only 120 seconds out of your day. But most adults don’t brush for anywhere near that long!

Proper brushing involves using short, gentle brush strokes, paying close attention to your gumline and those hard-to-reach places at the back of your mouth!

The correct technique is known as the modified bass technique and involves merely angling your bristles slightly upwards, as opposed to brushing flatly on your teeth.

Brushing in this way helps divert bacteria outwards and therefore away from the gums. After this, brush in small circular motions at the gum. Then, use your brush to sweep down each tooth on the top row, repeat this for your bottom row teeth, but brush upwards.

If you’re worried that your tooth brushing technique is causing you discomfort, or you’d simply like more information on oral hygiene, be sure to contact your local dental clinic.

4. If You Smoke, Quit!

Quitting smoking is easier said than done, everyone knows this.

However, smoking is one of the most significant catalysts for unhealthy oral hygiene. Smoking has the potential to cause various diseases, including lung cancer, chronic bronchitis, emphysema and can severely impact people who suffer from asthma.

Smoking will continuously weaken the overall health of your mouth. Why? Because it constricts the blood flow to your mouth and because of that, it turns into a breeding ground for bacteria. With this, comes multiple problems, including:

Foul breath

Raised risk of oral cancer

Teeth discoloration

Increasing healing time for any oral surgery

There are plenty of ways for you to do this, you need to find a routine or coping mechanism and stick to it! Many people who are trying to quit smoking have moved onto vaping, specifically ditching nicotine for e-liquids. This method has worked for millions of people around the world, but the switch depends entirely on the user.

5. Water Your Mouth!

It might sound silly but hear me out on this. Many foods and drinks will stain your teeth, most notably coffee, red wine and foods high in sugar. Of course, these are three of life’s most significant and arguably most addictive substances, so it can be hard to shake them.

However, by simply drinking a glass of water right after your morning coffee and your evening glass of wine, it will help reduce the likeliness of tooth staining. The water can rid the mouth of any toxins or staining elements. Simply swish the water around in your mouth and watch those red wine teeth fade away!

Hopefully, these 5 oral hygiene lifestyle changes will keep your mouth healthy and clean. If you ever have any concerns regarding your oral hygiene, be sure visit your local dentist for a check-up.