Oh, travel. It’s one of those things everyone loves to do but hates to pay for.

And whether you need to travel home from a distant school or want to visit an exotic location for a deserved weekend off, chances are you’re going to need to fly there. People often view airline travel as a financial burden. But it doesn’t have to be so expensive. We’ve got seven easy tips on getting the best price on airline tickets!

1. Search for Flights in Incognito

Before you begin searching for flights, ensure you are in incognito or private browsing mode. To do this on Google Chrome or Safari, hit command (control on a PC), shift, and “N.” Hit command/control, shift, and “P” if you’re searching for Internet Explorer.

You want to do this when searching for flights because if you repeatedly look at one route or flight, the cookies in your browser will remember this, and the price you see may go up. The site aims to prompt you to book as quickly as possible before the price increases again. Avoid this fear and maintain your freedom to monitor the prices of a few sites by searching for your airline tickets in incognito mode.

2. Use Flight Search Engines

It’s definitely a good idea to use flight search engines when finding airline tickets. These sites compare prices from different airlines, allowing you to find the best deal. Airfare Watchdog will enable you to enter your home city and destination. Then, you can sign up for alerts when the price of flights on that route drops. This way, you don’t haveto check the price yourself constantly. You can also sign up for low fare alerts for the route, which can be helpful if it’s a route you travel a lot.

Another great site is Jetradar. Here, you can also sign up for price drop emails. The site also includes budget airlines, which many sites do not (more on those later). Kayak will also send you price drop emails and allows you to search departure dates across a month to see when it would be cheapest to fly.

Additionally, its “Explore” feature allows you to set a budget. Then you can see which destinations you could visit on that budget. Skyscanner is a site that will enable you to be flexible with your location. This is great if the city you want to go to has more than one airport, or if you aren’t quite sure where you want to go on vacation yet.

3. Know When to Book

via Pixabay

According to CheapAir, the “prime booking window” for airline tickets is one to four months in advance. You don’t want to book right when ticket sales are released since prices will generally drop a bit. However, you definitely don’t want to wait until the last minute to book, as that’s when prices spike up.

It’s always better to book too early than too late. The exception to the one to four months rule applies if you’re looking for summer, holiday, or warm-weather spring break flights. As these flights are more popular, the earlier you can book them, the better. Their prices are more likely to go up instead of drop.

4. Fly on the Right Day

Most people who track airline tickets generally agree that Tuesdays and Wednesdays are the cheapest days to fly. So, if you can swing it, leaving on those days will probably yield the best fares. The next cheapest would then be Thursday and Saturday if you can’t fly on Tuesday or Wednesday. If you can be flexible about the time of year you travel, flying in winter, spring, or fall, other than around the holidays, can also be affordable.

5. Be Flexible

You may already be picking up on this, but when it comes to finding cheap airline tickets, the more flexible you can be, the better. If you start searching for a general time period in mind but your dates are ot set in stone, you can find better prices than if you have to leave on a specific day. And if you haven’t yet chosen a location, comparing flight prices can be an excellent way to decide where you want to go on vacation! The bottom line is, the more flexible you can be, the more likely you are to get the cheapest fare.

6. Check out Budget Airlines

This tip comes with some reservations. Flying on budget airlines can be a great way to get super cheap airline tickets. However, you also get what you pay for. These airlines may not offer the best service, but they will get you to your destination. If that’s what you’re most concerned about, budget airlines may be the way to go.

However, be sure to read the fine print on any ticket you purchase. Know which airport you’re flying into, as they often fly to airports further from the city center. Also, make sure you’ve paid for your luggage. Many budget airlines charge hefty additional fees if your luggage is overweight, too tall, or if you have too many bags.

Airlines may also charge fees for other things you might not expect. For example, Ryanair will charge you a fee if you don’t print your own ticket. However, as long as you follow their rules, budget airlines are a cheap way to get where you’re going.

7. Get Refunds After You Buy

So you’ve found the best ticket you think you can. Now you’re done. Not if you want to be sure you got the cheapest ticket. If you sign up for Yapta, it will alert you if the price of your flight drops at any time between booking and departure. If it does, you can contact the airline to see if they will refund you the difference! With their service, you can be sure you’ve booked the absolute cheapest fare, even after you’ve purchased it.

Finding affordable airline tickets can be stressful, but there are numerous resources available to help you. Just follow our tips, and you’ll be seeing the cheapest tickets for your fabulous vacations in no time!

References: Komando, Thrifty Nomads, Airfare Watchdog, Jetradar, Kayak, Skyscanner, Yapta, Independent Traveler, Cheapair