5 Tips To Make The Most Of Your First Solo Travel Experience

More and more people are embracing JOTA, or the joy of traveling alone, to take their journey of self-discovery to another level. While it can seem intimidating to travel solo, it can also be incredibly empowering as you show yourself what you’re truly capable of. Still, you can’t just book the first place you see or jump in any old taxi during your solo travels. To stay safe and have the best time, here are five tips to help you make the most of your first solo travel experience.

Research, Research, Research

Research is essential before any trip, but it’s necessary when traveling alone. You can usually rely on others to plan and book destinations with group travel, but considering you’re going solo, you need to put in the effort. Use the weeks and months before departure to research accommodation, whether you choose a hostel or hotel like The Pinch Charleston, to treat yourself. It’s also worth determining which destinations are safest for solo travelers to give you (and your family) peace of mind.

Make the Most of Your Devices

Your smartphone is one of the most essential tools to bring on your travels, and knowing how to make the most of it can make a massive difference. As a critical part of your travel checklist, you can use your phone to plot your route, research your next destination, and stay in touch with people back home. It’s worth investing in a local SIM to make getting around more straightforward and prevent exorbitant roaming costs.

Reach Out to People

You might be traveling solo, but that doesn’t mean you must spend the entire trip alone. Travel is a great way to meet people and enjoy exciting experiences with groups you’d never meet otherwise. Check travel forums before you leave and sign up for activities like walking tours and cooking classes once you arrive. You get the chance to be sociable without feeling like you need to spend all your time with others.

Be Smart

It’s easy to get swept up in the excitement of your travels. You want to say yes to everything, but this might mean you end up in scenarios that make you uncomfortable. It’s essential to trust your gut as a solo traveler, so if something seems off, make excuses to return to your hostel. A little streetwise can take you a long way and ensure you enjoy every moment of your trip.

Pack Light

You think you need to take as much as possible on your trip, but packing too much can make your travel experience inconvenient and miserable. After all, who wants to lug a backpack that weighs more than you from the bus terminal to the hostel, up the stairs, and onto the top bunk? No one. Packing light means you can get around quickly and won’t need to rely on anyone for assistance.

Going, Solo

Solo travel is one of the most enjoyable activities you’ll ever experience. You can move at your own pace and not feel restricted by the whims of other travelers. These tips will help you feel more comfortable and safer and help you do everything you want on your travels.