6 Ecommerce Business Ideas That Will Earn You Money

The appeal of working on the internet stems from all the problems that traditional office jobs present. Millennials feel the need to get away from annoying coworkers and supervisors, lackluster benefits, terrible working hours, and having to do remedial tasks. That's why people are developing more ecommerce business ideas every day.

The internet offers a variety of opportunities for those who are looking to change their work lives. Starting your own successful ecommerce business could be just the thing for you. Below are some of the most prominent ideas in the ecommerce industry that will earn you money.

1. Print on Demand

There is no need to be a professional graphic designer if you want to build a print on demand business. Sure, it helps if you have the experience, but plenty of entrepreneurs hire freelancers and focus on other matters, like marketing and raising brand awareness.

Printify is one of the best hassle-free print on demand fulfillment platforms since it offers over 250 products, 90 printing facilities worldwide, and more than a thousand 5-star reviews on Shopify.

Figure out what product (t-shirts, hoodies, phone cases, etc.) and design ideas you want to focus on. Then, create a website and optimize it. At that point, all you need to do is add the merchandise and start marketing.

2. Online Courses

Individuals who are unhappy with their high school and college education can remedy the situation thanks to all the courses available on the internet. Platforms like Skillshare, Udemy, even YouTube, with its various video tutorials, offer classes for those who would like to learn new skills. You can even change careers thanks to the knowledge you acquire online.

If you have something to offer to others, creating and selling courses could be just the thing. Or, as an alternative, you could look to develop a new platform that would welcome content (online education) creators. However, the competition is pretty fierce, as you would have to go against already established platforms.

3. Selling Used Products

Flipping has been around for a long time. The idea revolves around finding a product for cheap, buying it, and reselling for profit.

One of the best websites to do that is eBay. The platform reports having over 1.3 billion listings and 182 million users worldwide in 2019.

First, you will need to figure out which product you want to sell. Aim for something you are knowledgeable about. That will save you time from having to learn all the basics. At the same time, if you are struggling to find anything you are confident in, you will need to pick what interests you and start learning all the ins and outs of the chosen product.

4. Writing and Selling Ebooks

If you have a way with words, writing ebooks is one of the best ecommerce business ideas. Being appreciated for your amazing writing feels great, and you can make money at home so long as you have a computer and internet. It's an introvert's dream!

The reason this is recommended more than before is the fact that you can self-publish on Amazon and skip the complicated step of dealing with publishing agencies. Make a name for yourself as a writer, and you will set yourself for life.

5. Selling Jewelry and Accessories

Find an artist on social media who creates jewelry or accessories and offer them a partnership deal. Say that you will be in charge of marketing and driving customers to the store. You get a percentage for each sale the artist makes, similar to affiliate marketing.

Or, if you're creative yourself, design your own products! The best place to sell your creations is on Etsy. Join a community of thousands of other artists and creators by quickly setting up your shop, take some fantastic pictures of your products, and start selling right away.

6. Social Media Services

Social media marketing and content creation is not something that anyone could do right on the first try. Even the biggest brands and celebrities hire professional social media managers who carefully prepare posts, including writing copy for photo captions and picking the best possible image.

Working with social media can be a lot of fun, and it doesn't seem like these platforms are going away any time soon. According to Emarsys, there were 3.5 billion profiles worldwide in 2019 alone, with this number projected to grow in the future.

Regardless of which of these six ecommerce business ideas you find most interesting, start with the basics and learn your way around the option of your choice. Many people who make this change find themselves happier because they can do something they love on their own terms.