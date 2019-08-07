How To Get Back To School Ready

Sharing is caring!

This post is sponsored by Kohl’s. All opinions are 100% my own!

It’s that time of year again. Time to start thinking about going back to school. We still have plenty of summer left, but now is a great time to get a head start on the school year so you can get back to enjoying the summer.

While I’ve been out of school for some time now I can still recall all my best practices for getting ready for the new school year in style.

Here are a few things you should do to make sure you are back to school ready.

Finish Your Summer Reading

Nothing sucks more than having to speed read through all your summer reading. So why take a little time to finish up now. Audiobooks are a great way to get through your summer reading without having to worry about sitting down to read.

I love audiobooks because it lets me multitask. You can read while exercising, taking a walk, or getting some cleaning done around the house. Get your reading done now while you still can.

Stock up on School Supplies

Have you already received your back to school supplies list? Get your supplies early. The longer you wait, the more likely most stores are to run out of all the best notebooks, pens and other items.

Everyone is getting their supplies so do not wait until its too late! Get yours sooner rather than later.

Get Your Back To School Shopping Done Early

Going shopping for new clothes for school has always been my favorite part of starting the new school year. And the way I see it, it’s a great time of year to get new clothes in general!

I especially love all the new styles by the Mudd brand. My whole outfit is from their collection at Kohl’s. It is comfy, cute, and so chic. They have a number of jeans, shirts, and dresses.

Mudd is known for their feminine, yet casual fashion and a free-spirited lifestyle. Why not feel confident this school year with back-to-school closet must-haves in the Junior’s Department, from stylish denim and trendy tops to casual lounge pieces you can either dress up or lounge around in comfortably!

Mudd was established in 1995 with the launch of the flare jean and has since become a juniors’ denim destination synonymous with feminine yet casual fashion and a free-spirited lifestyle. Today, the Mudd brand represents the generation of independent girls who stand up, stand out and make their dreams a reality. They lead by action and know they can impact the future.

I don’t know about you but I am here for this brand!

Kohl’s has an amazing back to school offer happening right now. Their back to school offer runs from 8/2-8/18 and can be used on all Mudd apparel. You can receive $10 off $50 BTS purchases!

Want to learn more about their promotion? You can check out the Kohl’s Mudd Collection here.

Sit Back and Relax

Once you get all of these things done, you should be able to enjoy the rest of your summer without any stress about being ready for school. Now you can get to the fun part of just enjoying the rest of the summer in peace.

Enjoy!