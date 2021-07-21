CalmiGo Review: Is This Finally The Answer To Natural Anxiety Relief?

Sharing is caring!

The past year and a half have been a whirlwind: a worldwide pandemic, job loss, climate change, political discourse…I can continue, but I think you get the idea.

My life has not been an exception to the mental anguish 2020 has left us all in and I have found myself, even more than ever, experiencing issues such as panic attacks, trouble sleeping, and even having issues with just trying to relax. And I am not alone!

Research shows that during a KFF Health Tracking Poll from July 2020 also found that many adults are reporting specific negative impacts on their mental health and well-being, such as difficulty sleeping (36%) or eating (32%), increases in alcohol consumption or substance use (12%), and worsening chronic conditions (12%), due to worry and stress over the coronavirus.

While the worst of the pandemic may now be behind us, we are far from out of the woods when it comes to our mental health as a nation.

Medication vs Natural Stress and Anxiety Relief

I don’t know about you, but after hearing about these stats, I felt a little relieved knowing that I was not the only one experiencing this increase in anxiety post-2020. But it still left me question where do we go from here when it comes to treating symptoms of anxiety and depression?

I am personally not a fan of using prescription medication for anxiety since I know that they can be addictive and I would like to be able to reduce anxiety naturally. So I started my journey to find an anxiety treatment without medication.

A few natural remedies for anxiety I’ve tried include essential oils, chamomile tea, lemon balm, CBD oil, herbal supplements, and meditation–which have mostly worked for me. Over the past year and a half, however, I found that I was more anxious than ever before and started looking for other ways to help me calm down when I can feel myself begin to spiral.

How I Stumbled Upon CalmiGo

Early this year, CalmiGo was recommended to me by a friend and I will admit, I was a bit skeptical at first.

I have heard of other treatments for anxiety without medication products meant to help those experiencing anxiety or having a panic attack. They were usually a piece of small jewelry that was meant to be worn and to help someone breathe through their attack.

This would be great for someone who already knows how to breathe correctly for calming down–something I had no idea how to do. The difference between that and CalmiGo was world-changing.

What is CalmiGo?

CalmiGo is a medically reviewed device that has been proven (through clinical trials) to provide both short-term and long-term benefits to those who struggle with symptoms of anxiety and anxiety disorders. CalmiGo uses multi-sensory stimulation that combines the use of scents, vibrations, lights, and breathing in order to slow your heart rate and rapid breathing.

CalmiGo’s patented technology delivers relaxation in moments of anxiousness by adapting your breathing and naturally quieting four senses. CalmiGo is a drug-free device and safe and only takes 3 minutes to use on the go.

It helps with not only calming anxiety, but also with stress, difficulty sleeping, and even issues with concentrating. You simply inhale and exhale through the device in order to achieve a clearer mind in just minutes.

My Experience Using CalmiGo

I was so excited to try CalmiGo when it first arrived! It came with a cloth pouch to carry the CalmiGo, the scented element pack (I chose lavender), a quick start and user guide, and of course, the CalmiGo, itself. It was super easy to read the instructions and set up.

Of course, I tried breathing into it immediately. After removing the protective cover and pressing the power button (indicated by the battery lighting up and a vibration), the CalmiGo is ready to use. I used a single hand to hold it against my mouth and breathed in through my nose allowing in the relaxing lavender scent.

Slowly, I exhaled into the mouthpiece, feeling the small movement of a ball inside the device. The three feedback lights slowly glowed as they continued to exhale, and finally, after reaching the desired exhalation length, the device vibrated, alerting me that I can restart the process by breathing in, through my nose, once again. I continued this cycle for the recommended three minutes.

Almost instantly, I was much calmer. For the first time in a long time, my shoulders relaxed and I felt as if I could finally breathe. Rapid anxiety relief is the perfect way to describe CalmiGo. I knew from the first use, that this was a game-changer.

The Pros of Using CalmiGo

Fast Relief

Unlike prescription medicine or other approaches, you can see relief after using the CalmiGo for only 3 minutes. This has to be one of the best parts of this device. And it is long-lasting, sometimes lasting me even a couple of hours.

Great For Proactive Approach

One of my favorite things about this device is that it is perfect for being proactive about a stressful event. For example, I noticed that I slept better at night when I used CalmiGo before bed or had a better day at work when using my CalmiGo before my shift began. The proactive approach is probably the best case for it IMO since it allows you to mitigate anxiety before it even happens.

Handy Enough to Take With You Anywhere

The CalmiGo comes with a handy carrying case that makes it easy for you to take it everywhere.

The Cons of Using CalmiGo

Remembering To Use It In Times Of Need

While the CalmiGo is fantastic for using proactively, I found it not to be as easy to use when I had a panic attack—remembering to use the device and knowing where to find it seemed to be pretty tricky for me to do. But, when I did remember to use it during these moments, it was beneficial! But, I learned that I got way more use out of using it proactively instead of reactively.

A Few Customer Reviews You Should See

I’m only one person, so I know that typically is not enough to help you decide on if this product will work for you or not. But I can say that I was also thrilled to see that I was not the only one who thought CalmiGo was awesome.

Take Elena Breese, a Boston Marathon Terror Attack Survivor who uses Calmigo to ease her panic attacks.

Emily Hill uses CalmiGo to ease her driving anxiety.

Try It For Yourself

I never recommend products, much less write an entire article about them if I do not wholeheartedly support and believe that they work. Not only is CalmiGo safe to use as much as needed, but it is also backed up by scientific evidence showing that it is an effective method to combat anxiety.

CalmiGo has genuinely changed how I deal with my anxiety on a day-to-day basis. Since using it, I have noticed that the number of panic attacks I usually experience has lessened immensely, and I sleep better at night. We at Miss Millennia have partnered with CalmiGo because we believe in this device and want to share it with as many people as possible to help them with their anxiety as well!

Using this link, or our promo code MISSMILLMAG, you will receive $30 off your CalmiGo today. So try it out for yourself, and come back to tell me your experience in the comments below!

