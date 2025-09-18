15 Best Comedy Thriller Movies of All Time

Hey there, movie buffs! Are you in the mood for a film that’ll make you laugh out loud but also keep you on the edge of your seat? Comedy thrillers offer the perfect mix of humor and suspense, giving you the best of both worlds. Here’s a list of the best comedy thriller movies that you won’t want to miss.

If you’ve ever wondered what happens when you mix a buddy-cop flick with a murder investigation, “Hot Fuzz” is your answer. This film, directed by Edgar Wright, stars Simon Pegg and Nick Frost as a top London cop and his well-meaning partner, who uncover a series of suspicious deaths in a quiet village. The witty banter, unexpected twists, and intense action sequences make this a must-watch. Plus, it’s one of the best comedy thriller movies you’ll ever see.

Watch Hot Fuzz here.

Hot Fuzz $14.99

Buy Now We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.

Robert Downey Jr. and Val Kilmer shine in this Shane Black-directed gem. “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang” blends noir and comedy thriller elements, following a petty thief who stumbles into a Hollywood role and gets wrapped up in a real-life mystery. The witty dialogue, the wild ride of a plot, and the dynamic chemistry between Downey Jr. and Kilmer make this movie unforgettable.

Watch Kiss Kiss Bang Bang Here.

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang $12.99

Buy Now We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.

Shane Black strikes again with “The Nice Guys,” starring Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe. Set in 1970s Los Angeles, this film follows a mismatched pair investigating the disappearance of a young woman and unraveling a dangerous conspiracy. The nice guys aren’t your typical heroes, but their journey through this comedic thriller, with its sharp social commentary, makes it an excellent movie to add to your list.

Watch the Nice Guys here.

The Nice Guys (2016) $12.99

Buy Now We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.

“Game Night” turns an ordinary evening into a life-or-death situation. Directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the film features Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams as a couple whose game night turns deadly when caught up in a real-life mystery. With its unexpected twists, laugh-out-loud moments, and engaging plot, “Game Night” is a comedic thriller that’s hard to beat.

Watch Game Night Here.

Game Night $4.99

Buy Now We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.

Paul Feig’s “A Simple Favor” is a stylish thriller starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively. Kendrick plays a mommy vlogger who gets entangled in the mysterious disappearance of her best friend, portrayed by Lively. The film’s blend of suspense and dark comedy, coupled with the strong performances by Kendrick and Lively, make it a standout in the genre. It’s a true testament to Feig’s talent for creating compelling comedic thrillers.

Watch a Simple Favor here.

A Simple Favor $6.09 Buy Now We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.

The Coen Brothers deliver a darkly comedic thriller with “Burn After Reading,” featuring an ensemble cast that includes George Clooney, Frances McDormand, Brad Pitt, and John Malkovich. The plot centers on a disk containing a CIA agent’s memoirs that falls into the hands of two clueless gym employees. The sharp dialogue, chaotic plot, and unexpected twists make this film a wild ride you won’t forget.

Watch Burn After Reading Here.

Burn After Reading $14.99

Buy Now We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.

For a darker take on the comedy thriller, “In Bruges” is a fantastic choice. They were directed by Martin McDonagh, and the film stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as hitmen hiding in the picturesque city of Bruges. Farrell’s performance is both funny and poignant, and the film’s blend of dark humor and tragedy makes it one of the best in the genre.

Watch In Bruges here.

In Bruges $14.99

Buy Now We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.

Paul Feig’s “The Heat” is a buddy-cop comedy with a thrilling edge. Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy star as an uptight FBI agent and a foul-mouthed Boston cop who team up to take down a ruthless drug lord. The film is packed with witty banter, comedic moments, and suspenseful action, making it one of Feig’s best comedic thrillers.

Watch The Heat here.

Amazon: The Heat (2013)

Buy Now We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.

Another Paul Feig classic, “Spy,” stars Melissa McCarthy as a CIA analyst who gets her big break going undercover after the identities of active agents are compromised. The film’s blend of humor, action, and McCarthy’s best performance makes it a must-watch. With a supporting cast that includes Jason Statham and Rose Byrne, “Spy” delivers a comedic thriller experience that’s both hilarious and heart-pounding.

Watch Spy here.

Spy $4.99

Buy Now We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.

Ben Stiller’s “Tropic Thunder” is a satirical comedy thriller that targets Hollywood and war movies. The film features an all-star cast, including Stiller, Robert Downey Jr., Jack Black, and Tom Cruise, who find themselves in a real war zone while filming a movie. The clever script, outrageous performances, and sharp social commentary make “Tropic Thunder” a standout.

Watch Tropic Thunder Here.

Tropic Thunder $14.99

Buy Now We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.

Get Smart,” based on the classic TV series, is a fun mix of slapstick comedy and thrilling spy action. Steve Carell stars as the bumbling secret agent Maxwell Smart, with Anne Hathaway as his competent partner, Agent 99. The duo’s chemistry, the film’s laugh-out-loud moments, and exciting spy gadgets make it a good movie on streaming services like Amazon Prime or Apple TV.

Watch Get Smart Here.

Get Smart

Buy Now We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.

Guy Ritchie’s “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” is a stylish spy comedy thriller set during the Cold War. It stars Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer as CIA agents and KGB operatives. The film’s sleek visuals, sharp dialogue, and charismatic performances make it a joy to watch. If you’re a fan of retro spy thrillers with a comedic twist, this one’s for you.

Watch the Man from U.N.C.L.E here.

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. $14.99

Buy Now We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.

“Midnight Run” is a classic comedy thriller directed by Martin Brest. Robert De Niro stars as a bounty hunter tasked with bringing in an accountant who embezzled from the mob. The film’s sharp writing, memorable characters, and perfect blend of humor and suspense make it one of the best comedic thrillers ever. It’s a wild ride from start to finish.

Watch Midnight Run here.

Midnight Run $14.99

Buy Now We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.

Robert Zemeckis’s “Death Becomes Her” is a dark comedy thriller featuring Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, and Bruce Willis. The film tells the story of two rival women who drink a potion for eternal youth, only to discover that immortality comes with its problems. The film’s sharp satire, special effects, and over-the-top performances make it a unique and entertaining watch.

Watch Death Becomes Her here.

Death Becomes Her $14.99

Buy Now We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.

No list of comedy thrillers would be complete without “The Big Lebowski.” Directed by the Coen Brothers, this cult classic stars Jeff Bridges as “The Dude,” who gets caught up in a convoluted kidnapping plot. With its eccentric characters, witty banter, and offbeat humor, “The Big Lebowski” is a film that defies easy categorization but is an absolute must-see for fans of comedic thrillers.

Watch the Big Lebowski here.

There you have it—some of the best comedy thriller movies you can’t miss. Whether you’re in the mood for a good laugh, some suspense, or a bit of both, these films offer the perfect combination. So, grab some popcorn, settle in, and enjoy the best of the comedic thriller genre!