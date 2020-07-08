Enjoy These 4 Incredible Benefits When You Volunteer

Sharing is caring!

52 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

Doing community service does a great deal to help your community, but you will also enjoy some incredible benefits when you volunteer. Now more than ever, there is a need in our world for people to take the time to serve and care for one another. But that doesn't mean that you won't get something out of it, too1 Here are some of the biggest benefits of volunteering.

1. Make Connections

One of the personal benefits when you volunteer is making connections with others in your community. Volunteering your time at an organization gives you the opportunity to meet and work with people who you might not meet otherwise. Spending time with a group of volunteers will help you expand your social skills and expose you to new things.

You already share an interest in the organization and what it stands for; you might make some great friends also! There is also a good possibility that you will get to mingle with important people in your community and take your social network to new heights.

Volunteering is also a great opportunity to bring your friends and family together. It can be a meaningful, low-cost activity to enjoy with your friends. Or, if you have children and want to teach them the importance of giving back, doing community service is a fabulous way to go. Your children will be actively engaged in a worthwhile cause and you can discuss the impact that their contribution will make afterward.

2. Boost Your Health

Community service is a great morale booster and it will make you feel genuinely happy inside! There's no doubt it will boost your emotional and mental health. I have never regretted the volunteer work I've done. I always feel great afterward and cannot wait to go back for more. Even if you don’t have direct contact with the clients of the organization, you will feel a sense of pride knowing that you are doing something to directly impact the lives of others.

Studies have shown that volunteering is also great for your physical health. Helping out at a food bank, assisting in rebuilding houses, or planting trees and plants are all very active activities. You’ll break a good sweat while doing it. If you hate to exercise at a gym, volunteer to work at an organization that will have you moving around. It won’t feel like exercise, but you’ll be moving and doing your heart a lot of good.

If you want to learn more about supporting your health, read our article 7 Ways To Build A Better Immune System Now.

3. Learn New Skills

Doing community service can help you gain new skills that are great for your resume. If you are currently unemployed, doing community service is a great way to bridge the gap between jobs and gain important experience and skills. Or, if you are just starting out in the job market, volunteering will ease you into the workforce and assist you in understanding what is expected of you at a place of employment.

Depending on the role, volunteers may be required to go through training. Everything you learn as a volunteer can be very useful to you on your job search. You could learn how to use certain computer programs, office equipment, or even event planning. Plus, if you do well, the Volunteer Coordinator or Manager may provide a reference. All are skills that can help you get the job of your dreams.

You also get an opportunity to try out various fields and industries without committing to a “real” job first, thus giving you a chance to try your hand at various positions at different organizations before you settle down with a job.

4. Add Excitement In Your Life

In addition to the previously-mentioned benefits when you volunteer, it gives you a nice break from the everyday grind. It gives you the opportunity to get back in touch with your community, creativity, and passions. Getting involved and giving back to your community can only enrich your life and the lives of others.

We hope you are even more motivated to get out in the community and volunteer now. There are so many causes you can help, all you need to do is take a leap and learn how.

If you want some suggestions of things you can do to give back to the community, read our article 12 Meaningful Ways To Get Involved In Your Community!