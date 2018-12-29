Pin Share +1 Share 2 Shares

Let’s be honest. Choosing a new hair appliance can be a challenge. Well, sometimes it can be downright overwhelming.

A flat iron should make your life easier, not harder. This hair tool should create beautiful results with the least effort, styling time and heat damage. If your mornings are usually a hassle when it comes to straightening your hair, then it’s time to get a new flat iron.

Before You Upgrade…

There are so many price points and options regarding hair appliances that you might feel like it would be easier to make a decision with your eyes closed. While an expensive flat iron may not automatically mean it’s a top-notch device, paying more generally means you are getting better quality. Leading flat iron manufacturers to invest in research, design, and testing to come up with quality products.

However, this is not to say you should go for that $200 flat iron you find online. Instead, spending a little more up front can save you hours of frustration in the future. Continue reading to find out how to pick the right flat iron for your hair.

Tip 1: Know the Basics

You can create a ton of different hairstyles depending on your hair straightener’s plates and the way you use it. But first, you should know what every flat iron should deliver.

The plates of a good quality flat iron should heat quickly and evenly. Make sure the flat iron you want to buy has the following features:

Temperature Gauge

This feature will help you avoid damaging your hair. When shopping for a flat iron, pick one with an adjustable temperature gauge. You should adjust the tool’s temperature depending on your type of hair.

Indicator Light

The hair tool should have a light that indicates when it’s on. Some of the new flat iron models also have light indicators that blink when the optimum temperature has been reached.

360° Swivel Cord

You may need to twist your hands and wrists quite a bit to straighten your hair properly. Therefore, choose a flat iron that has a flexible cord. Ideally, you want the cord to swivel in a full circle so that you can straighten the hair in whichever position you feel most comfortable.

Tip 2: Pick a Flat Iron with a Low Heat Setting

When it comes to styling your hair, there are some misconceptions about heat settings on a hair appliance. The truth is that you should always set the hot iron to the lowest heat setting on the appliance. A lower temperature is good because you can save your hair from the heat damage associated with hot irons.

Of course, you may need a higher heat setting. So, what do you do? The rule is that the more thick and textured your hair is, the more heat you’ll need to smooth it. This means that you if your hair is processed and you regularly use heat to style your hair, then you must take more time to care for your hair.

It’s important to take some protective measures when straightening your hair. Avoid damaging your hair if it is dry by providing some extra care this winter.

Tip 3: Consider a Flat Iron That Shuts Off Automatically

It’s no secret. It’s happened to all of us. You’re driving or sitting at your desk, and the thought occurs to you. Did you forget to turn off your hot iron? You sigh because you remember that little, but an essential feature called an “automatic shut-off.”

Many hot irons will shut off on their own when they are left on too long. That doesn’t mean you don’t have to turn the hot iron off. Safety first. Shut off the hot iron to prevent a fire from occurring.

Tip 4: Understand Ceramic vs. Titanium Flat Irons

In the past, most flat irons were made of aluminum. This is a cheap metal that is a good conductor of heat. However, while the metal heats up quickly, it is prone to hot spots. Apart from this, aluminum has a rough abrasive surface that can damage the hair.

Today, there are not many aluminum flat irons on the market. Instead, manufacturers have shifted to offer flat irons with ceramic plates.

Ceramic Flat Irons

Ceramic flat irons can be used both at home and in the salon. The plates distribute heat evenly and protect the hair from getting burned. Moreover, the tiny particles that make ceramic will not catch your delicate hairs.

When shopping for a flat iron, the reach challenge will be determining the quality of ceramic plates used.

Strive to get a flat iron with the best quality ceramic plates. However, keep in mind that 100 percent pure ceramic plates are not available as on its own; the element is too fragile. Ceramic is usually mixed with other metals, like titanium, to make it strong and maintain its shape.

What you want are flat irons made from ceramic mixed with other materials and not those that are simply coated with other materials. Confirm that your flat iron has solid plates, not coated ones.

Most cheap flat irons are made of aluminum and then coated with ceramic. These hair tools are not the best as they do not conduct heat fast and can burn your hair.

Titanium Flat Irons

Titanium plates hold a lot of heat and do not create spots that can damage your hair.

Flat irons with titanium plates will also be a good choice. Just make sure that you adjust the hair tool temperature accordingly to avoid damaging your hair as titanium may get too hot if you have fine hair. You should use a heat protectant on your hair before beginning the straightening process.

Despite the options, most people recommend that you choose a flat iron with ceramic plates. The material is strong and good for all types of hair. Moreover, when heated, the plates distribute heat evenly. The material is lightweight, smooth and heat hair evenly.

Tip 5: Know What Features Are Important to You

A significant factor in buying any hair appliance is the number of features it has. There are many features on a hot iron. These features vary by models and manufacturer. For example, temperature settings and where they are located are essential features.

Temperature controls are located on the inside of the hot iron instead on the outer edge. This prevents you from actually turning the hot iron off when smoothing out your hair.

Other types of features include a chord that swivels. This means that you can move the hot iron more freely as you smooth out your hair. This helps you smooth your hair faster and better. Some hot irons have a felt mat to keep the iron from burning the table. Also, some manufacturers include a traveling case. These are some little features that may not seem like a huge deal. However, they go a long way in giving you a better hair styling experience.

Choosing the right flat iron for your hair boils down to the quality of the materials used to make the plates. By following the guide above, you will find a durable and high-performance flat iron that will make straightening your hair a joy.