17 Side Hustles That Could Potentially Replace Your Job (And How to get Started)

A side hustle is much more than a part-time job. A side hustle is a job that can grow into something that could make as much if not more money than your job over time. Long story short, a side hustle could replace your job, so you never have to work another day again.

**This article contains affiliate links, and we will be compensated for any purchase made by clicking on them. Thank you for supporting Miss Millennia Magazine!**

While Miss Millennia was my side hustle for a long time that turned into a full-time career for me, I can say that I know a little something about the art of a side hustle. But Miss Millennia was not my first side gig; I had several in college and even a few in high school. Although I only pursued a few on this list, I researched several more. If you have been thinking to yourself “I Need a Side Hustle”, then check out my list and references for starting a good side hustle that could potentially replace your day job.

1. Take Surveys Online

Surveys were my first ever online side hustle gig. There are so many survey sites out there that pay you to spend 5 minutes or so answering a few questions in exchange for cash and freebies. Not only was I making enough not to get a part-time job in college, but I got some cool stuff from surveys too (my very first 80GB iPod.) It’s free to sign up, easy to use, and you can start taking surveys to earn rewards right away.

If you want to start making easy cash with surveys I suggest sites like:

If you are looking for more legitimate survey websites, I have a full list here for you to check out here.

2. Get Paid for Photography

If you have a decent camera and take many beautiful photos, a great way for you to make some extra cash may be in selling your photos as stock photography. There are some sites out there that pay photographers for their work. Some sites pay up to 85% once a photo sells. If you are good at pictures, this is your hustle.

A few sites I suggest if you want to start earning include:

3. Freelance Writing

After earning cash for doing surveys online, I was hooked to making money from the Internet. This led me to my next side hustle online which was freelance writing. I had to write papers for school all the time, and I figured I could make some cash off the papers I already wrote. I found a few websites, submitted my articles I already wrote and got paid. From then on, I wrote online all the time.

A few websites I’d suggest for freelance writing include:

4. Create a Course on Udemy

Ask my team at Miss Millennia and they will tell you that my motto is that everyone is an expert at something. We learn and grow, and we develop differently. We pursue different interests and passions, and there are always people who want to learn a skill that you’ve already developed. Why not teach them? Did you start a blog? Take lessons on photography? Or do you consider yourself an expert when it comes to job hunting? Figure out what you know that you can teach others and create a course on Udemy. The best part of this side hustle? You do the work ONCE and get paid for those who take your course over and over again. Wondering if you have what it takes to create a course? If you’ve ever created a PowerPoint presentation before you can do a course.

Check out the resources below to learn more.

5. Start Coaching Online

Going back to my motto about everyone being an expert at something, maybe you feel like creating and designing a course is not your thing. NBD, just start coaching about the topic you know. The great thing about coaching is that once you get a few happy clients, just let their testimonials and references be your leads. I know many professional coaches that do not even bother with marketing anymore because their clients come to them. This could be you too!

Here are some awesome resources to get you started.

6. Write an Ebook



An ebook is great for a couple of reasons. 1. You can say “Yeah I wrote a book before.” 2. You do the work once, and keep counting the money. But it has to be good, and it has to be helpful. Writing a practical guide is the way to go, again cashing in on your expertise.

Below are a few books that will help greatly.

7. Sell Your Crafts on Etsy

This one is ideal for those who are more creative. When I was in high school, I was sewing and designing purses for my classmates and selling them for $50 a pop! Now with Etsy, you have the ability to sell your creations to the world. Setting up an Etsy account is super easy and if you are already creating things, you could be making money sooner than you originally imaged.

Below are a few resources that could help you on your way.

8. Become a Virtual Assistant

Being a virtual assistant can be pretty profitable if you are strategic and organized. Most of the work that is assigned to a VA is task work, simple projects that can be done by almost anyone. Once you get a good schedule down you can find ways to automate many of those pesky tasks, and find another client to work with. If things really get crazy with work, it may be time for you to hire your own VA to help.

Want to get going on this hustle? Check out these sources below.

9. Start Tutoring

Tutoring is a much-needed service. I have both been tutored before and tutored others for cash. It will never go out of style. Get a few good clients and you have a business on your hands. Once you get some steady income, hire more people to work under you. If you can do all your tutoring via Skype, you’ll be ahead of the game. If you want to learn more about starting your own tutoring gig, the resources below should be of good use to you.

10. Start a Blog

Starting a blog has changed my life. I have had the opportunity to learn more about marketing online which led to several other job opportunities. I got a chance to meet and interview some of my favorite authors, gave me experience in roles I would’ve never even thought to apply for and has helped me grow as a person overall. I get to have conversations that I care about with the world every single day. Many people are not aware of how to make blogging a profitable career, and I often tell people how we earn income. There are 3 big ways we make income, Sponsored posts, advertising and affiliates. But the reality is there are SO MANY WAYS to earn income from a blog.

The articles and ebook below is a great way to start!

11. Become an Influencer

Being an influencer and a blogger are very similar in the fact that you can be paid in a number of ways. However, influencers, don’t necessarily need to have a blog. They can influence people on Twitter, Instagram, or on a podcast. If you have over 5,000 followers on any social media account currently, you may have some clout to start making a little money. If you don’t believe me, think about every celebrity you follow on social media. They are all technically influencers and they make hundreds if not thousands for every sponsored post they do.

Join the free websites below that pay bloggers and influencers to do sponsored posts on their blogs and/or social channels.

12. Start a Private Label Business on Amazon

I am new to private labeling and am making a plan to my first private label product (More details about that soon). But if you are weary about what it is and how it works, there are some excellent resources out there to learn more. Private labelers find a product to sell on Amazon, hire a manufacturer to create the product and then they start selling.

A few great resources to go to to learn more about how to make a profitable private label business is below.

13. Become a Yoga Instructor

If you enjoy yoga and have always thought about teaching a class, getting your certificate is another way to earn extra income. You can start by teaching at a gym or studio, but who knows where it could lead? You may even be able to open up your own studio one day.

You can get your yoga certificate by taking the online course below.

14. Become an Amazon Delivery person

Amazon has a new program called Amazon Flex that is an awesome alternative if you are looking for a quick side hustle. They pay between $18-$25 per hour and you deliver packages from Amazon warehouses. You make your own schedule, work when you’re free and you get paid great! They are currently in Arlington (VA), Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Nashville, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Portland, Raleigh, Richmond, Rockville (MD), San Antonio, Seattle, Springfield (VA), Tampa Bay, and Virginia Beach. You need to be 21 and have a smartphone.

Check out more details about the program below.

15. Start a podcast

Podcasts are becoming more and more popular. And if you like the idea of becoming a blogger, but are not big on writing, a podcast may be the right avenue for you. As with a blog, consistency is key so once you start your podcast, make sure to keep up with it. A good mic and podcast software is needed as well here.

Check out the guides below on getting started.

16. Become a Youtube Star

Easier said than done right? I see youtube just the way I see podcasts, you must stay consistent, and you still have the ability to voice your opinoin or educate the world without having to write a thing. Youtube makes it pretty easy to sign-up and start earning income from your videos, so long as they are original. I love hearing stories about Youtube stars because it’s almost unbelievable. One of my favorites to hear is Tyler Oakley.

If you want to learn more about starting a Youtube channel, check out the sources below.

17. Become an Uber or Lyft Driver

I know everyone who has ever taken an Uber or Lyft have thought to themselves, if I was really desperate enough, I could just become a driver. Anyone can sign-up, you can work full-time or part-time, and the hours are flexible. Mind you, I don’t think there are drivers out there getting rich off of this, but there are plenty who are using Uber driving as an income source to give them the flexibility to propel them to their dreams.

There you have it! I am a living breathing example that there are other ways to live and make money while you’re at it without having to sacrifice your soul to a job you don’t like. Get your side hustle on! It is worth it to live the life you want and also have the opportunity to make bank!

