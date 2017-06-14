Not Your Average Investor? Try These Interesting Investments

The image of someone who spends their spare time investing their money in various areas is perhaps one that doesn’t appeal to you. You don’t see the fun in trading stocks and shares or spending a lot of time watching the Forex market. However, just because you’re not into watching numbers change or reading the latest business news, it doesn’t mean you can’t benefit from some wise investments. Some of them could earn you a little extra cash, while others might turn out to be incredibly good decisions. If you want to take a different approach to investing, you might like the following ideas.

Collectibles

It’s not exactly an unusual idea to invest in collectibles. Many people decide they’re going to do it. However, it’s getting the right collectibles that can be difficult. There have been many things that people have said would be worth a lot in a few years’ time, and they turned out to be pretty much obsolete. Take Beanie Babies, for example, which mostly aren’t worth much today. You can collect all kinds of things, from comic books to stamps and coins. But it’s knowing what’s going to increase in value that really matters. Of course, if you do it as a hobby, any money you make in the future is just a bonus.

Make Money from Alcohol

Speaking of things you can collect, one of the items you can consider collecting and trading is bottles. Full ones, of course! You can buy wine or perhaps something a little harder, like whiskey or brandy. It’s best to buy drinks that will age well, although some aren’t really intended to ever be opened. After a while, wine will have passed the point where it has reached its most drinkable. However, if you buy the right labels and the right vintages, you can make a lot of money from something just because it has the right name and year on it.

A New Way of Currency Trading

Trading foreign currencies is a great way to make money, but it can take up a lot of time and effort. If you’re interested in doing it but want to do something a little different, you might want to look into some newer currencies. Cryptocurrencies offer a few advantages over normal ones, and they can make you money. Like other currencies, their value goes up and down, so you can invest in them and earn by buying and selling at the right time. You can make money with Bitcoin fast if you choose to invest in it. Swap your bitcoins for cash and vice versa to build your funds. There are several methods of exchanging and trading these currencies online.

Invest in Yourself

While it’s not exactly a traditional investment, this one is a smart way to use your money. Investing in yourself and your development can do a lot for your future. Spend money on taking a course, furthering your education or perhaps building a business so you can improve your income.

You don’t have to go along with the typical ways to invest. If you want to do something a little different, find something that interests you.