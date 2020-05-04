10 Things To Do With Your Mom On Mother’s Day

Sharing is caring!

99 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

I love my mom. She’s one of my biggest supporters and best friends. Unfortunately, now that I'm grown up and living in a different city, I don't get to see my mom every day. This situation is something many college students and adults out in the real world can relate to. That's what makes doing something special with your mom on Mother’s Day even more important than when you were a kid!

The most important thing to keep in mind when planning what to do with your mom on Mother’s Day is pick an activity she will enjoy. You want to have fun too, of course, but ultimately it is her day. You know your mom best, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to think of some fun activities to do together, right? However, for some reason, coming up with the perfect Mother’s Day plan is hard. Maybe it's because when you're an adult, it seems like you've done it all.

If you want to do something extra special for your mom—or grandmother, or a special mother-figure in your life—here are some great ideas of things to do with your mom on Mother’s Day.

1. Eat Brunch Together

Ladies who brunch together, stay together. I mean, who doesn’t love a delicious meal of breakfast food without having to wake up early in the morning to eat it? Treat your mom to brunch at her favorite restaurant and encourage her to order her favorite thing on the menu, no matter how many calories are in it. And obviously, don’t let her talk you into allowing her to pay the bill.

2. Host a Mother & Daughter Party

Gather up a bunch of your friends (plus their moms) and your mom’s friends (plus their daughters) and throw a big mother and daughter party! You can have fun activities like a Newlywed-style game where everyone goes up against each other to see which mother and daughter pair knows each other the best. Or you can play another fun card game, such as Exploding Kittens or What Do You Meme? There could also be a card-making station, cookie, and cupcake decorating, and a photo booth with props.

Remember, not everyone has their biological mother around. Be inclusive with your party planning and allow your friends to bring whoever they consider as the mother figure in their life.

3. Have Lunch at a Tea Room

Find a local tea room and go for lunch and then afternoon tea. They are usually in less crowded areas of cities and towns, so you’ll probably have the opportunity to explore a new place. You can try all different kinds of teas and discover a new favorite. Plus, some tea rooms are attached to or near boutiques, so you can browse there too.

4. Attend a Sport’s Game

Not all things you do with your mom on Mother’s Day needs to be traditionally girly. If you are both sports fans, you should definitely go see a game. The weather should be warm by this point, so spending some time outside will be nice. Supporting your favorite team together and eating junk food is a great way to bond.

5. Shop ’til You Drop!

My mom and I love to shop with each other. She always finds great pieces for me, and I encourage her to try things she wouldn’t normally think of wearing. If you and your mom both love to shop, take her on a shopping spree to spruce up her wardrobe.

Or, if you want to avoid stores and malls right now, put on your comfiest pajamas and get ready for an at-home shopping experience. Before you do, download Honey to save money while you're at it. Honey is a free browser extension that will automatically search the web for coupon codes and apply the one that saves you the most money. Once you shop online with Honey, you'll never go back. Download it today!

6. Have a Movie Night

Gather up your favorite movies and have a marathon. Buy ice cream, popcorn, and other snacks to munch on throughout the movie. Pick movies or a TV show that have great stories about mothers and daughters, like Gilmore Girls or Brave. Settle in for the night and enjoy yourselves!

7. Go to the Zoo or a Museum

Have a staycation with your mom and explore attractions in your city or town. Go to the zoo or an art museum, or maybe a local history museum. There are tons of things to learn about your city, and even though you live there you might not know all there is to know.

Before you make your plans, log onto Groupon to see what deals you can take advantage of. Groupon always has great ticket prices for local attractions! Explore your options here.

8. Take a Class Together

Try something new together! Take a class—perhaps cooking, knitting, jewelry making, acting, pottery, or dancing. Many cities and towns have art centers where you can sign up for classes for little to no cost. You could also look at such classes at a community college because sometimes they will offer these as well. You might embarrass yourself a bit, but that’s part of the fun. You can laugh at each other and as you attempt to make a bracelet or learn how to swing dance.

Learning a new skill is always fun, and going with your mom will make it even more so. If you don't want to leave home to take a class, check out all of the options online at Udemy. You can learn how to do just about anything you can think of with one (or more) of their online courses. Find a class to take today!

9. Have a Spa Day

Who doesn’t love a good spa day? You can have one at home or treat your mom to a fancy salon experience. Get facials, massages, pedicures, and manicures—the works! Your mom deserves to be pampered on Mother’s Day, and it’s your job to make sure it happens.

Don't forget to look on Groupon for some amazing spa deals. You can get all of your services at a reduced price. Then, you can truly relax!

If you want to have an at-home spa day, it is not too difficult. Set the ambiance by putting on soothing music. Then, you can make your own facial scrubs with ingredients found around the house. And slice cucumbers for your eyes, of course. All that’s left is to paint each other’s nails.

10. Cook Dinner for Her

If you’re pretty good at cooking, show off your skills by preparing your mom’s favorite dish. She’ll appreciate all the effort you put into the gesture. Alternatively, if cooking is something you guys did together when you were growing up, this would be fun to cook together. Make something that was a staple in your house growing up, they really bring back memories.

If you're not the best cook or want to try a new recipe, order a meal kit from Dinnerly! It's incredibly affordable, at only $5 per serving. And you get healthy ingredients to cook with. Order your new favorite meal now.

And there you have it, ten great activities you can do with your mom on Mother’s Day! These are all good options, so you really can’t go wrong if you pick to do one of these things. However, make sure to do something that your mom will love. After all, this day is all about her.

If you’re unable to be with your mom on Mother’s Day, then let her know you’re thinking of her by sending a card and calling her. Cherish your mom while she’s around, because (as horrible as it is to think about) she won’t be forever. Make sure she knows she’s loved!

What do you love to do with your mom on Mother’s Day? Do you have any other suggestions? Let us know in the comments!

Resources

Amazon Prime

Dinnerly

Groupon

Honey

Interested in learning more about spending Mother's Day? Be sure to read What NOT to Give Your Mom on Mother's Day.