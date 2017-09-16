5 Reasons Why You Need to Learn a New Skill

The older we get, the harder it is to learn a new skill. It’s just science. But learning how to do new things can bring you both a happier, more well-rounded personal life and a more successful career! Whether you want to keep up with current technologies and learn how to use new tools or programs or just need something new to do with your free time, new hobbies are essential. Lifelong learning makes you a better person all around. Check out our list below for the top 5 reasons you should learn a new skill!

This article contains affiliate links, and we will be compensated for any purchase made by clicking on them. Thank you for supporting Miss Millennia Magazine!

1. It Looks Great On Your Resume

Having a broad range of skills, especially technological ones, is key to a successful career in the 21st century. With so much constant change, you need to keep up! Having a base knowledge of the programs commonly used in your field of work before you even apply for jobs will give you a leg up on the competition. Research the skills you will need to learn for your dream job by scrolling through a bunch of job postings. Already know all the common “must-haves?” Put yourself even further ahead of the pack by learning the things on the “nice to have” lists.

If you already have a job you love, don’t think you can sit idle and never learn anything new. Keeping up with new programs and software often leads to promotions and therefore a bigger paycheck. Take the initiative to learn on your own, and your boss is sure to notice. Some employers may pay for you to attend a course or even get a graduate degree to ensure you have all the skills you need to advance. Schedule a meeting with your boss to figure out the steps you can take to move up!

2. You’ll Make New Friends

A fun side effect that often happens when you learn a new skill is making new friends. If you’re taking a class, chat up your neighbor. Chances are she’s a newbie too and will appreciate having a support system. Learning at home ? You can still find new pals! Research meet-ups and other events in your area put on by like-minded people. Some examples of this including creative writing workshops, Instagram meet-ups for novice photographers, craft fairs for artisans, and even jam sessions. Don’t be intimidated out of attending events like this. Everyone started out somewhere, and people are usually nicer than you think. Plus you could find your new BFF! Getting involved with the community surrounding your new skill or hobby is a great way to learn and grow. By bringing your own unique point of view to the table, you may even teach others something, too.

3. You Can Pursue a Childhood Dream

Sometimes following our dreams as kids were just not in the cards. Maybe you wanted to learn to surf but lived in a land-locked state. Or you wanted to ride horses, but there were no stables nearby. Or you begged to play guitar but buying an instrument just wasn’t in your family’s budget. Whatever the reason, if you never got to carry out your childhood dream, chances are you still have a curiosity about it. Now that you’re an adult, why not pursue it? Even if it turns out to not be all six-year-old you cracked it up to be, at least you won’t have to wonder anymore.

Another angle you can play on this is thinking of what you wanted to be when you grew up. Though most kids couldn’t even imagine the jobs, they end up with as adults, using your childhood passion as a volunteering opportunity can help yourself and others. Wanted to be a vet? Spend some of your free time helping out at your local animal shelter. Dreamed of becoming a teacher? Check out tutoring opportunities in your area. You’ll learn a new skill and help others at the same time, plus volunteering is a major resume booster.

4. You Might Find a New Passion

Young adulthood often comes with a “stuck” feeling. You’ve moved on past your teenage and college-age personalities but don’t yet feel like a “real” adult. It’s natural to feel like an imposter of yourself, especially when hanging out with old friends. You need to add something new and exciting to shake up your routine! A fun way to get out of this rut is to learn a new skill you find interesting. Learning something new every now and again is essential for personal growth and will boost your self-esteem! Part of the “stuck” feeling is thinking you are only capable of doing the things you already know how to do, but it’s just not true! Taking on a skill or hobby you’ve never tried and crushed it is the perfect way to prove to yourself and others that you’re an ever-changing, complex, and amazing person!

Learning a new skill (or a few) can even open the door to a passion you never knew you had. Maybe you’re like me and were never the athletic girl. But you could try a new kind of exercise class and fall in love! Or perhaps it seems like technology hates you but you’re a whiz at coding. You never know until you try! Be fearless and learn as much as you can to open as many doors to happiness and success as possible.

5. It Can Make You More Independent

A big part of “adulting” is learning to live on your own. That doesn’t mean you can’t ever call your family for help in an emergency (like if your dishwasher is overflowing bubbles) but you should try to figure things out on your own. It feels amazing when you conquer a grown-up problem all by yourself! If you want to learn a new skill but don’t know where to start, try one that can help you live a more independent life. Learning cooking, gardening, organization, budgeting, and first aid skills will give you peace of mind at home and make your life feel less hectic. Only knowing how to put together a good meal or not run out of money every month are huge steps towards feeling like you have your life together!

Learning a new skill in adulthood can seem daunting at first, but it can have significant benefits. A stand-out resume, new besties, crazy high self-esteem, and independence are just some of the things that can come out of perfecting something new. Don’t be afraid! Hit up a class, enroll in an online course, or grab some books and get learning!