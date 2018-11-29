The Best Essential Oils for Calming Stress & Anxiety

Pin Share +1 Share 0 Shares

While stress is a natural way for our bodies to handle various situations, chronic stress and conditions like anxiety can quickly cripple your entire life. Such conditions tend to change our perception of life, and if not managed as soon as possible, they can immediately leave your personal, social and professional life hanging by a thread. Fortunately, you don’t have to seek expensive treatments as nature has gifted humanity with sweet smelling essential oils to relieve anxiety and stress. Here are some of the best essential oils to help you quell stress and anxiety.

Lavender

Lavender is the most popular among essential oils, and for all the right reasons. From its incredibly natural smell to the way it interacts with the brain, it’s not hard to see why this essential oil is widely used. Lavender is rich in natural linalyl acetate and linalool. These compounds have been scientifically proven to promote calming and relaxation. They do so by boosting blood circulation in the brain which in turn calms down over-excited nerve cells that usually cause mental disorders such as anxiety and stress. Diffusing lavender in the room you are in, applying it topically or simply inhaling its essential oil are some of the sure ways to offer yourself relief from any emotional and mental problems that you might be undergoing.

Jatamansi

Jatamansi is considered one of the most potent essential oils around. Deeply rooted in the ancient Indian system of medicine dubbed Ayurveda, Jatamansi offers relief to disorders like anxiety, chronic stress, and depression by boosting the levels of GABA and monoamines, neurotransmitters directly responsible for the relaxation of the nervous system. When inhaled or applied, jatamansi offers great relaxation hence reducing brain activity and easing anxiety. It also helps provide relief to insomnia and what’s intriguing is that it is natural and non-addictive, thus offering the best alternative to drugs like Xanax.

Holy basil

Also among the herbs used in Ayurveda, holy basil is another go-to essential oil for those who suffer panic attacks, anxiety, chronic stress, and even depression. Also known as Tulsi, holy basil is referred by herbalists and medical experts as an adaptogen, as it functions depending on the needs of the body and brain. In respect to that, it either stimulates the brain or offers relaxation. In the case of anxiety and stress, holy basil works by fostering relaxation and calmness. It contains a compound known as eugenol which apart from its powerful scent, is also responsible for the effectiveness of this essential oil.

Cedarwood essential oil

Like the ones listed above, cedarwood too boasts calming effects. However, it helps one achieve relaxation and calmness by triggering the release of serotonin, a mood-stabilizing hormone which in turn calms down the over-excited brain neurotransmitters, promoting inner peace and keeping anxiety at bay. It also induces sleep as the serotonin gets converted to melatonin, the hormone responsible for sleep patterns.

Ylang ylang

Extracted from the Cananga tree at the heart of Indonesia, Ylang Ylang is another essential oil which you should highly consider if you find yourself dealing with constant stress and anxiety. It is also an adaptogen which means it can either stimulate or slow down brain activity depending on the state you are in. For instance, if you are anxious, the molecules of Ylang Ylang help slow down the over-excited neurotransmitters resulting in immediate calm. It is also a moderately strong sedative hence you can diffuse it in your bedroom during bedtime if you find yourself tossing and turning in bed when you desperately need sleep. Combining ylang-ylang and lavender offers utmost relaxation and instant peace.

Frankincense

Dating back to the ancient times of the Bible, frankincense boasts a blissful aroma which is associated with calmness and relaxation. This is why it is used in spiritual ceremonies all over the world as it helps priests and other religious figures achieve a deep sense of calmness that is needed for them to connect with the Supreme Being they believe in. It also has anxiolytic effects and is one of the most common essential oils in the labor room, as it helps offer relief to anxiety and fear of the expectant mothers.

Other essential oils that help with anxiety include

Lemon balm

Rose

Roman chamomile

Clary sage

Vetiver

Bergamot

In a nutshell, the list of essential oils that help you quiet the constant chatter that takes place in your head when you are anxious is endless. Keep in mind that these work differently for different individuals, and what might help your peers with anxiety may not work for you. However, finding the perfect fit for you is what makes the journey fascinating as each essential oil has something to offer. Therefore, before you buy any essential oils should read the reviews to find out the different benefits that each oil accrues you.