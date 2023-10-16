5 Badass Halloween Costume Ideas

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

Halloween is coming; with it, every possible inanimate object is made into a sexy costume. I’m not sure who finds bananas sexy, but the sexy banana costume does exist. And while those may work for some people, sometimes you’d rather be a badass than a sexy fruit.

You’ll feel confident and have a lot of fun whatever you’re doing if you’re dressed fiercely. Here are some ideas for a truly badass Halloween costume that will make you feel powerful (and sexy, if you want) all night.

With at least three superhero movies and shows coming out a year these days, you’ll have plenty of onscreen options when choosing a superhero.

Of course, there are fewer ladies’ wearables in movies than men, but a female Iron Man costume would be just as badass as Wonder Woman.

Or, if you don’t mind making a costume yourself, look to comics for inspiration. ( I recommend Captain Marvel as a great lady and outfit.) If you don’t have time to make your own, the current popularity of superheroes means plenty can be found in stores.

It’s hard not to feel like a badass when people fear the sight of you. Try being a zombie, a vampire (not the sparkly kind), a ghost, a demon, or a mummy. There is nothing wrong with sticking with the classics here. You’ve got to get gory with the makeup for a terrifying, terrifying costume.

EiLookp YouTube makeup tutorials and do your makeup, or find a friend who’s taken a stage makeup class. We all have that one theater friend, and they’ll gladly help.

Check out the nearest Halloween store for makeup and all your blood capsules. These costumes are often easily made at home; you can tear up and stain old clothes for a zombie or find them at the store. If the idea of a lot of makeup doesn’t appeal to you, look for a genuinely freaky mask. Just don’t be afraid to get gross.

Try being badass and educational by dressing as an important woman from history. You may have to explain your costume to a few people, but it’s a conversation starter! The good thing about a historical badass is they’re often easy to put together with clothes you already have.

All you need is a denim shirt, a red bandana, red lipstick, and a flexed bicep.

For a Rosie, the Riveter costume, other fabulous historical ladies you could emulate for the night are Amelia Earhart, Annie Oakley, Frida Kahlo, Anne Bonny and Mary Reed, Joan of Arc, Marie Antoinette, Susan B Anthony, Phillis Wheatley, Bessie Coleman, and Jackie Kennedy. For some cool costume ideas, click here.

Elizabeth Bennet, Katniss Everdeen, Hermione Granger, and Lisbeth Salander would all make incredible Halloween costumes. A Katniss costume is as easy as braiding your hair and finding a bow and arrow.

These costumes also give you the option of DIY or buying a costume. If you’re looking for costume ideas, go to your favorite book. You may have to explain your outfit to someone, but talking about books at a Halloween party sounds like a great time to me.

If you don’t have a book character, you’d like to dress as, look to TV movies. Try being a badass Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the Bride from Kill Bill, Princess Leia, Xena the Warrior Princess, or Daenerys Targaryen.

While you can find a Princess Leia costume in any store, you’ll have to get creative if you go with another fantastic character.

While funny or girly costumes are fun, sometimes the best way to enjoy Halloween is by looking like someone no one would ever mess with. It’s the one night you can be whatever you want, and this year, go ahead and let your inner badass out.