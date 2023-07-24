101 Best Workouts of All Time: Your Ultimate Fitness Guide
A fit body is vital to a well-rounded life. Exercising regularly helps keep body weight stay regulated and promotes overall health. We have compiled the best workouts that help you get the best body you have ever had. These efficient workouts will help you achieve your fitness goals.
The Importance of Choosing the Right Workouts
Fitness experts explain that the right workouts ensure your workout suits your particular fitness goals. After all, not everyone wants to become a bodybuilder like Arnold Schwarzenegger. Every exercise targets specific areas of the body and helps achieve different results. This necessitates consulting personal trainers to help map the perfect activity and achieve desired results.
Strength and Resistance Training Workouts
Strength and resistance training workouts are for pretty much everyone. These exercises help muscles burn fat, allowing for better body composition.
They help build muscle strength and eliminate extra weight. You can incorporate high-energy calisthenics as well. The top 10 exercises for this category include:
- Squats: Variations: sumo squats. Tip: Focus on posture.
- Deadlift: Variations: Romanian deadlifts and sumo deadlifts. Tip: Engage the core.
- Bench Press: Variations: Incline/Decline Bench Press; Dumbbell Chest Press. Tip: Keep your feet flat on the ground.
- Shoulder Press: Variation: Arnold Press, Push Press. Tip: Focus on the upper body, and lift the arm straight up.
- Glute Bridges: Variations: Single Leg, Hip Thrusts. Tip: Squeeze glutes when lifting the body up.
- Lunges: Variations: Reverse Lunges, Walking Lunges. Tip: Keep your back straight. Bring legs to a 90-degree angle.
- Pull-Ups: Variations: Variations: Wide Grip, close grip. Tip: pull until the chin reaches over the bar.
- Planks: Variations: Side Plank. Tip: Maintain a straight line, and engage the core.
- Push-Ups: Wall Push-ups for a complete beginner, diamond push-ups. Tip: Maintain a straight line.
- Rows: Variations: Inverted Rows, Cable Rows. Tip: pull the weight towards the torso.
Additional Exercises that target specific muscles include:
- Calf Raises
- Leg Press
- Russian Twist
- Tricep Dips
- Chest Flyers
- Bicep Curls
- Hamstring Curls
- Lateral Raises
- Reverse Flyers
- Lat Pulldowns
Cardiovascular Workouts
Cardiovascular workouts with intense reps are vital as they strengthen the heart muscles, increase stamina, and promote effective calorie burning. They improve blood and oxygen circulation, making them the best workouts of all time.
Common exercises for a cardio workout include:
- Running or jogging
- Swimming
- Cycling
- Rope Jumping
- Dance Fitness
- HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training)
- Kickboxing
- Climbing Stairs
- Pyramid Training Workouts
- Circuit Training
Specific Workouts
Beginners:
- Brisk Walking: 10-20 minutes, 3-4 times weekly.
- Cycling: Low intensity, 20-30 minutes, 2-3 times per week.
- Interval Training: 1-2 minutes of brisk walking followed by 30 seconds of jogging, running. Repeat for 10-20 minutes, 2-3 times per week.
Intermediate:
- Running: 20-30 minutes, 2-3, steady pace, alternate with jogging through the session, 2-3 times per week.
- HIIT Exercises: Squats, Burpees, Jumping, Side jumps, mountain climbers. 30-45 secs each with 15-sec intervals in circuit format 3 times per session.
- Cycling: 45-60 minute sessions, 1-2 times weekly.
Advanced:
- Sprint: Sprint on Track or treadmill, 30-60 seconds with 90 seconds rest. Repeat 8-10 times per session.
- HIIT Exercises: Box jumps, jumping lunges, burpees, squats, push-ups, in a circuit format, 3 sets of 10 reps per session.
- Include Murph Sandbag Pyramid for higher intensity workout.
Flexibility and Mobility Workouts
Being in great shape means having good flexibility, which improves bone and joint health, boosts athletic caliber vital for every elite athlete, and prevents easy injury. Using a Swiss ball, these exercises can be further intensified.
Popular Workouts:
- Yoga
- Pilates
- Foam Rolling
- PNF Stretching
- Dynamic Stretching
- Active Isolated Stretching
- Ankle Rounds
- Hip Circles
- Hitchhiker
- Static Stretching
Stretching Workouts:
Full Body:
- Neck Stretch
- Chest Opener
- Shoulder Stretch
- Downward Facing Dog
- Standing Quad Stretch
- Calf Stretch
- Butterfly Stretch
- Hamstring Stretch
- Spine Twist
Upper Body
- Arm Circles
- Wrist Rotation
- Shoulder Rolls
- Neck Rolls
- Cat-Cow Stretch
- Chest Opener
Lower Body
- Hip Circles
- Glute Bridges
- Side Lunges
- Walking Lunges
- Sumo Squats
- Ankle Rotation
- Calf Raises
Functional and Bodyweight Workouts
As explained by a fitness expert in the men’s fitness exercise bible, functional training and bodyweight exercises engage the entire body during the workout. As such, they are highly effective muscle & fitness exercises for overall body development, making them quite popular.
Some effective functional workouts with variations include:
Bodyweight Workout:
- Squats (regular/ sumo)
- Push-Ups (regular/ Inclined)
- Lunges (regular/ reverse/ walking/ side)
- Plank (regular/ side)
Dumbbell Workout:
- Goblet Squats
- Push-Ups (Diamond)
- Lunges (Walking/ Side)
- Plank (Side/ Shoulder Taps)
Barbell Workout:
- Back Squats with Barbell
- Barbell Bench Press (Low weight/ high weight)
- Barbell Lunges (regular/ walking)
- Knee Tuck Planks
TABATA (no equipment)
- Jump Squats
- Mountain Climbers
- Plank Jacks
- Reverse Lunges
Specialized Workouts and Fitness Trends
Specialized workouts offered by every upscale gym have gained popularity recently. Workouts like Crossfit, Kickboxing, Pilates, tactical fitness pyramid workouts, HIIT, Aerial Yoga, Spinning, Barre, and many more are included in this. Consult a certified strength specialist to find out the best workouts for you.
Depending upon which workout you adopt, these specialized exercises offer benefits like improved cardiovascular function, better blood flow, effective weight loss, better flexibility and mobility, enhanced strength, endurance, stamina, and much more. They impact overall health.
Individuals willing to put reasonable efforts into these can include pyramid workouts as part of their TRX routine with a suspension trainer to build muscle and increase strength. HIIT workouts are recommended for burning calories, whereas yoga routines work best for flexibility.
Creating a Personalized Workout Routine
Design an effective routine with targeted exercises according to your goals and time availability. Consult a group training director or get books like the men’s fitness exercise bible by a conditioning specialist to get a better idea.
Do not forget to set realistic expectations and allow the body to rest and recover. Make small goals and keep tracking progress to stay encouraged.
Exercise is vital for everyone, and hundreds of exercises suit everyone's needs.