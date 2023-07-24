101 Best Workouts of All Time: Your Ultimate Fitness Guide

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

A fit body is vital to a well-rounded life. Exercising regularly helps keep body weight stay regulated and promotes overall health. We have compiled the best workouts that help you get the best body you have ever had. These efficient workouts will help you achieve your fitness goals.

The Importance of Choosing the Right Workouts

Fitness experts explain that the right workouts ensure your workout suits your particular fitness goals. After all, not everyone wants to become a bodybuilder like Arnold Schwarzenegger. Every exercise targets specific areas of the body and helps achieve different results. This necessitates consulting personal trainers to help map the perfect activity and achieve desired results.

Strength and Resistance Training Workouts

Strength and resistance training workouts are for pretty much everyone. These exercises help muscles burn fat, allowing for better body composition.

They help build muscle strength and eliminate extra weight. You can incorporate high-energy calisthenics as well. The top 10 exercises for this category include:

Squats: Variations: sumo squats. Tip: Focus on posture. Deadlift: Variations: Romanian deadlifts and sumo deadlifts. Tip: Engage the core. Bench Press: Variations: Incline/Decline Bench Press; Dumbbell Chest Press. Tip: Keep your feet flat on the ground. Shoulder Press: Variation: Arnold Press, Push Press. Tip: Focus on the upper body, and lift the arm straight up. Glute Bridges: Variations: Single Leg, Hip Thrusts. Tip: Squeeze glutes when lifting the body up. Lunges: Variations: Reverse Lunges, Walking Lunges. Tip: Keep your back straight. Bring legs to a 90-degree angle. Pull-Ups: Variations: Variations: Wide Grip, close grip. Tip: pull until the chin reaches over the bar. Planks: Variations: Side Plank. Tip: Maintain a straight line, and engage the core. Push-Ups: Wall Push-ups for a complete beginner, diamond push-ups. Tip: Maintain a straight line. Rows: Variations: Inverted Rows, Cable Rows. Tip: pull the weight towards the torso.

Additional Exercises that target specific muscles include:

Calf Raises Leg Press Russian Twist Tricep Dips Chest Flyers Bicep Curls Hamstring Curls Lateral Raises Reverse Flyers Lat Pulldowns

Cardiovascular Workouts

Cardiovascular workouts with intense reps are vital as they strengthen the heart muscles, increase stamina, and promote effective calorie burning. They improve blood and oxygen circulation, making them the best workouts of all time.

Common exercises for a cardio workout include:

Running or jogging Swimming Cycling Rope Jumping Dance Fitness HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) Kickboxing Climbing Stairs Pyramid Training Workouts Circuit Training

Specific Workouts

Beginners:

Brisk Walking: 10-20 minutes, 3-4 times weekly.

Cycling: Low intensity, 20-30 minutes, 2-3 times per week.

Interval Training: 1-2 minutes of brisk walking followed by 30 seconds of jogging, running. Repeat for 10-20 minutes, 2-3 times per week.

Intermediate:

Running: 20-30 minutes, 2-3, steady pace, alternate with jogging through the session, 2-3 times per week.

HIIT Exercises: Squats, Burpees, Jumping, Side jumps, mountain climbers. 30-45 secs each with 15-sec intervals in circuit format 3 times per session.

Cycling: 45-60 minute sessions, 1-2 times weekly.

Advanced:

Sprint: Sprint on Track or treadmill, 30-60 seconds with 90 seconds rest. Repeat 8-10 times per session.

HIIT Exercises: Box jumps, jumping lunges, burpees, squats, push-ups, in a circuit format, 3 sets of 10 reps per session.

Include Murph Sandbag Pyramid for higher intensity workout.

Flexibility and Mobility Workouts

Being in great shape means having good flexibility, which improves bone and joint health, boosts athletic caliber vital for every elite athlete, and prevents easy injury. Using a Swiss ball, these exercises can be further intensified.

Popular Workouts:

Yoga Pilates Foam Rolling PNF Stretching Dynamic Stretching Active Isolated Stretching Ankle Rounds Hip Circles Hitchhiker Static Stretching

Stretching Workouts:

Full Body:

Neck Stretch

Chest Opener

Shoulder Stretch

Downward Facing Dog

Standing Quad Stretch

Calf Stretch

Butterfly Stretch

Hamstring Stretch

Spine Twist

Upper Body

Arm Circles

Wrist Rotation

Shoulder Rolls

Neck Rolls

Cat-Cow Stretch

Chest Opener

Lower Body

Hip Circles

Glute Bridges

Side Lunges

Walking Lunges

Sumo Squats

Ankle Rotation

Calf Raises

Functional and Bodyweight Workouts

As explained by a fitness expert in the men’s fitness exercise bible, functional training and bodyweight exercises engage the entire body during the workout. As such, they are highly effective muscle & fitness exercises for overall body development, making them quite popular.

Some effective functional workouts with variations include:

Bodyweight Workout:

Squats (regular/ sumo) Push-Ups (regular/ Inclined) Lunges (regular/ reverse/ walking/ side) Plank (regular/ side)

Dumbbell Workout:

Goblet Squats Push-Ups (Diamond) Lunges (Walking/ Side) Plank (Side/ Shoulder Taps)

Barbell Workout:

Back Squats with Barbell Barbell Bench Press (Low weight/ high weight) Barbell Lunges (regular/ walking) Knee Tuck Planks

TABATA (no equipment)

Jump Squats Mountain Climbers Plank Jacks Reverse Lunges

Specialized Workouts and Fitness Trends

Specialized workouts offered by every upscale gym have gained popularity recently. Workouts like Crossfit, Kickboxing, Pilates, tactical fitness pyramid workouts, HIIT, Aerial Yoga, Spinning, Barre, and many more are included in this. Consult a certified strength specialist to find out the best workouts for you.

Depending upon which workout you adopt, these specialized exercises offer benefits like improved cardiovascular function, better blood flow, effective weight loss, better flexibility and mobility, enhanced strength, endurance, stamina, and much more. They impact overall health.

Individuals willing to put reasonable efforts into these can include pyramid workouts as part of their TRX routine with a suspension trainer to build muscle and increase strength. HIIT workouts are recommended for burning calories, whereas yoga routines work best for flexibility.

Creating a Personalized Workout Routine

Design an effective routine with targeted exercises according to your goals and time availability. Consult a group training director or get books like the men’s fitness exercise bible by a conditioning specialist to get a better idea.

Do not forget to set realistic expectations and allow the body to rest and recover. Make small goals and keep tracking progress to stay encouraged.

Exercise is vital for everyone, and hundreds of exercises suit everyone’s needs. Those intimidated by the concept can seek help and encouragement from the 101 best workouts of all time by Sean Hyson. The book is a men’s fitness exercise bible and offers guidance on the best workouts and how to do them properly. It is available on Desertcart, the best online shopping platform, with unlimited free shipping.