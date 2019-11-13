Sharing is caring!

In case you did not get the update in the newsletter a few weeks ago, I'm going to be an auntie! Hooray!

My older sister and brother-in-law are preggers, and my family is over the moon excited. While there are many thoughts on my mind when it comes to our growing family, one thing I keep thinking about is: How can establish myself as the cool aunt?

via GIPHY

Sure, there are many women out there who claim to be the cool aunt. However, I plan on taking my cool aunt status to another level! The cool aunt gets all the respect, not to mention quality spoil time with my new niece. So, I plan on owning this role over my other sisters.

The cool aunt title is reserved for me. Sorry, sisters!

I have just the baby gift ideas to claim this title from the beginning. If you also strive to be the cool aunt in your family and are needing guidance on baby gift ideas, then you've come to the right place. No one will ever deny your coolness level after you buy these gifts for your siblings and their newborn.

Before we jump in, I want to start by saying there are no baby toys on this list, and there is a good reason for this! You will have plenty of time to get your new niece or nephew toys to sway them into realizing you are the best person on earth. To start out, we're going to use a different strategy.

First, you have to set the stage with something big for Mom first.

1. A Bump Box Subscription

I know subscription boxes might seem like an unnecessary trend to buy into, but I could not think of one that is more appropriate than one for pregnant women. This is my sister's first pregnancy, and that means she's doing a lot of learning about babies. More specifically, what babies do to your body during pregnancy.

A Bump Box subscription is the ideal baby gift idea to get on my sister's good side. In other words, I'm setting the stage to become the cool aunt before my niece is even born.

If anyone deserves to fully indulge in self-care, it's pregnant women. Bump Box is a monthly subscription that makes taking care of yourself easy by introducing women to fun and healthy products for pregnancy and beyond!

Their subscription includes monthly boxes filled with products that are tailored to mom's due date! The items in each box match the timing of the pregnancy and even switch to mom and baby products after delivery. It is only $39.99 each month, and you can subscribe at any time during pregnancy. No matter when you start, it will continue up until the little one's first birthday.

How cool is that?

If you want to buy this for your sis, I recommend it!

I got a box for free for this post, and it was filled with things from gift cards for baby items, a sleep mask, belly butter, and so much more stuff. And that was all in just the first box! My sister loved it so much I bought her a subscription for the rest of her pregnancy.

Check out Bump Boxes here.

2. Goodnight Stories for Rebel Girls

A good friend of mine told me about this book, and now it's one of my favorite baby gift ideas ever.

I vowed that this would be something I most definitely get my future nieces and nephews. Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls is 100 bedtime stories about the lives of 100 extraordinary women from the past and the present, illustrated by 60 female artists from all over the world. Each woman's story is written in the style of a fairy tale. Each story has a full page, a full-color portrait that captures the spirit of the portrayed hero

Can you say girl power?

Fun fact: Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls is also the most crowdfunded original book in history. There's no denying how popular this book is, and how popular it can make you as a new auntie.

This is a great choice if you are also a cool feminist aunt. I know that the title makes it sound like it's a “girl's book;” however, I believe it is a great gift whether you're going to be an aunt to a baby boy or girl. Everyone needs to learn about these incredible women! My niece won't get here until December, but you better believe I already bought this book for my sis and it is sitting on her shelf right now.

You can buy this badass book on Amazon here.

3. My Aunt is Cool Onesies

If the two gifts above do not do it for ya, then this one is sure to make you the coolest aunt on the block. Check out this onesie. I know, I know this one is a bit of a cheap move in earning your respect as the cool aunt!

But think about it.

If your new niece or nephew is wearing it, then they are the ones advocating for you, not you of course. Sometimes we have to do what it takes to guarantee these things! There is a wide variety in all the ways you can say you are a cool aunt on a onesie.

And the best part is that they come in several sizes and colors. These are all the ones I found after looking for just 15 minutes on Amazon. You can click on the links in each picture to get to your favorite one!

My only word of caution here is don't go overboard! A few of these are fine, but if you start buying 20-30 of the onesies, your cool aunt credibility will go down the drain. Don't try too hard.

Kick Back and Rack Up The Cool Aunt Points

There you have it, the top three baby gift ideas for cool aunts. With the gifts above you are sure to establish yourself as THE cool aunt before your niece or nephew even gets here. Congrats!

via GIPHY

Now when the baby does get here remember to spoil and love the hell out of them. Because if you are going to talk the talk you gotta walk the walk!

Sure moms and dads have their responsibilities, but so do you. The cool aunt always has to have your niece or nephews back. And above all else, You must love them dearly.

I know I sure will!

Congrats to new Mom and Dad Jocelyn and Donte Morrisette!

If you are looking for some other amazing gift guides this holiday season, check out our latest one, 9 Innovative Tech Gifts You Should Know About.

