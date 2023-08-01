6 Tips and Tricks to Save Money on Airport Parking Fees

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

Airports are usually on the outskirts of cities, and it is easier for drivers to get there by car. In this way, they are in total control of their journey —something that would not be true if they took a bus— and travel comfortably without having to spend a fortune on a taxi. However, this means that their car will have to wait for them at the airport until they get back from their trip. We have six tips and tricks to help you save money on airport parking fees.

Tip 1: Start your search early

Don’t make the mistake of leaving this task for the last minute. Car space charges are not standard; they fluctuate depending on demand. It would be wise to book a space for your car about two weeks before your flight because the chances are that you will secure a lower rate then.

Tip 2: Think of the location of the car park

A significant criterion that affects the price range offered by a business is a car park’s proximity to the terminals. The closer a car park is to the airports, the lower the chances of you missing your flight. As you can guess, this advantage allows on-site car parks to charge higher for a car space. You can save money on airport parking fees by picking an off-site car park and starting your journey to the airport early.

Tip 3: Compare airport parking fees

To ensure that you will end up selecting the most budget-friendly airport parking deal, you need to compare the prices of your top choices. You can make your life easier by visiting a price comparison website; bookfhr.com is the ultimate destination for inexpensive airport parking. Not only are all car parks gathered in one place, but you can also see their prices, extra services, and customers’ reviews, making the right decision more accessible and faster.

Tip 4: Don’t travel during the high season

Everything is more expensive during the high season. The same applies to car space rates. You can save money by going on holiday during the low season. You should google when your desired destination receives the most visitors and not go there.

Tip 5: Search for deals online

The internet is helpful in many ways, including finding online offers. Sometimes businesses create special offers or discount codes available only to online customers. You have nothing to lose by visiting an airport car park’s website.

Tip 6: Book online

Following the logic from the previous tip, you should book airport parking online. In this way, you not only are benefitted from online rates but also make your booking in advance, which means that you probably secure a lower rate as demand for the specific period is not high yet.