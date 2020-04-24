7 Ways to Build a Better Immune System Now

Sharing is caring!

One of the greatest gifts we can have in life is good health. With that we have the ability to achieve our goals. We have the drive, energy, and self-confidence to go out and find success in all that's important to us. A strong immune system is a key ally in the fight against viruses, aches, and pains. This is especially in our current climate, with COVID-19 spread around the world. With this in mind, here are seven simple steps you can take to build a better immune system.

1. Sleep Well

In today's fast-paced world, we don't always get the sleep we need. If we have prolonged periods without adequate sleep, it can have a profound impact on our immune system. That means that we lack energy and are much more likely to catch colds and other infections. That's why it's important to take steps to address poor quality sleep.

Avoid stimulants such as coffee, wine, and chocolate as you approach bedtime. Also, don't be tempted to look at your phone or other screens before you hit the hay, as the blue light is proven to disrupt sleep patterns.

2. Eat Fresh Fruit and Vegetables

A healthy, balanced diet gives your immune system a welcome boost! Nutritionists say that we should eat between five and seven portions of fresh fruit and vegetables every day, with some saying that there are significant benefits from eating up to ten. They taste great and once you've found fruit and veg varieties you love, it also helps in the fight against viruses and other illnesses.

3. Take Dietary Supplements

If you find it hard to consume all the fresh fruit and vegetables you should, you could benefit hugely from taking immune-boosting dietary supplements. If this is something you’ve never tried before, Vitacost is a good place to start looking. They offer a range of supplements and are offering 50% off their spring picks right now! If you're having trouble finding the vitamins and minerals you need at the store right now, you can order them online and have them shipped to you. Check out Vitacost today!

You can also look into nasal sprays from Immunocorp that fight sinus infections and help you feel better. the experts in this field who specialize in boosting the immune system with natural ingredients.

4. Quit Smoking

We all know by now that smoking tobacco greatly increases the chances of contracting highly dangerous and often life-threatening diseases, including cancer and heart disease. It can also weaken your immune system, which is why smokers often find themselves picking up coughs and colds year after year.

The good news is that quitting smoking is one of the best things you can do for your immune system, and there are more ways to stop smoking than ever before. Vaping is an increasingly popular way to overcome the cravings associated with smoking, while other people use patches that slowly release nicotine. To find out which smoking cessation aid is best for you, talk to your local physician, or contact a group that helps people quit.

5. Enjoy the Sun

We can't always predict what the weather is going to be like, so when the sun comes out to play, you should go outside and make the most of it. Sunlight boosts our Vitamin D intake—a vitamin that is necessary to have a healthy immune system. Additionally, it encourages the brain to release serotonin, also known as the happy hormone.

Fifteen minutes out in the sun during the summer is all it takes to get these benefits because the sunlight is at its strongest. At other times of the year, it may help to take a Vitamin D supplement. Remember, you can get all the supplements you need at Vitacost. It goes without saying, of course, that if you plan to sunbathe, you should always wear sunscreen.

6. Exercise Regularly

Daily exercise is one of the most important things you can do for your overall health. It strengthens your cardiovascular health as well as helping fight many diseases. The cells that make your immune system work can flow around your body much easier when you exercise regularly.

You're never too old to exercise—find a style that's right for you. Many people enjoy a variety of exercises at the gym, but of course many of us aren't able to access one due to the current global pandemic. However, cycling, Zumba classes, or just a brisk walk can all be done no matter what. And they are all great ways to exercise. If you're interested in Zumba, for example, you can take a class from the comfort of your own home, like Zumba Super Cardio Dance Party Workout. You can access this class and many others for free on Amazon Prime!

Remember, when you find a form of exercise that you enjoy, you're much more likely to keep doing it. Read our article 7 At-Home Workouts You Can Do Right Now to get more incredible suggestions and find your next fitness obsession.

7. Reduce Stress

Stress is one of the greatest threats we face in our daily lives. As our world becomes ever more competitive, the potential for stress increases. Stress can impair our sleep, increase our blood pressure, make us feel anxious, all of which ultimately weaken our immune system.

We should do all we can to reduce the stress in our lives. It can help to set aside a little time each day to relax and meditate, or to do something we love in a calm and quiet atmosphere, such as reading. Many people find that exercises such as yoga can also be a great aid in the fight against stress. If you want to find some amazing yoga classes that you can do right at home, sign up for Yoga Download. You have access to high-quality instructors whenever you want to find a moment of zen! Try Yoga Download today.

Eating healthy, exercising frequently, avoiding smoking, and reducing stress levels can all significantly improve your immune system. Quality supplements from Vitacost can also provide a welcome boost. When your immune system is on top form, you'll look and feel great. It's never too late to take positive steps to improve your body's natural defenses against illness.