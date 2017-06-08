5 Easy Ways To Keep Fit Without Going to The Gym

Going to the gym is an excellent way to get fit. However, it isn´t for all of us! Having to wake up an hour early and commute to the gym can be incredibly demotivating even for the most resolute minded of us. If you want the benefits of going to the gym without having to go physically, there are so many tips and tricks that you can incorporate into your daily routine to stay on top of your fitness, without having to pay the cost of a gym membership.

If you want to tone up for summer, or if you aim is to stay fit all year round, then try to incorporate the following gym-free ways to stay fit and healthy while going about your daily routine!

1. Join a sports club

Need motivation? Taking part in a group activity such as a basketball or a running club means that you will get that extra push to turn up and join in. Attending sports clubs can be an excellent way of meeting like-minded individuals who might also be in the same boat as you! This is also a way to have fun while working out, especially if you start getting involved in competitions.

2. Sign up for a race

By signing yourself up for a park race, marathon or obstacle course, you automatically give yourself a challenge. This increases the likelihood of you regularly keeping fit, as you know that in order to succeed you have to have built up some degree of fitness! Building up little by little by increasing the length of your runs is an excellent way to prepare for a race.

3. Workout from home

Too tired and busy to leave your home? There simply are no excuses as you can exercise from the comfort of your home! This is a great way for busy professionals, mothers, and even students to keep on top of their fitness while also juggling other commitments. The best homeworkout programs will make exercise an enjoyable and interactive activity that you can do right from your front room.

4. Leave the car at home

The simplest way to burn calories without thinking about it is to get to where you need to be every day by using your own two feet. So instead of driving to work, the supermarket or to pick up your children from school, try cycling and walking instead. You will burn calories and save on the cost of fuel, and reduce your carbon footprint, all at the same time. This is a win-win situation!

5. Turn your chores into a workout

Working out doesn’t have to be boring, and nor does cleaning your house! Put the two of these together, and you have a fun way of getting through your daily cleaning tasks which will also keep you trim. Focus on burning as many calories as you can through vacuuming, de-weeding your garden and scrubbing your floors. Listening to high energy workout music will keep you motivated and get your chores done faster. You can break up your tasks by implementing exercises such as squats, lunges, and star jumps in-between.