Whether you’re a sports fan or not, there are some great women’s sports leagues out there that you should be paying attention to. Sports used to be, even until recently, an intensely male-dominated world. Thankfully, times are changing, and many millions of women are now enjoying sport everywhere in the world.

Whether playing soccer at school growing up or joining a running club on the weekends, sport is now a mainstay of many women’s lives. In the past, it was sadly unthinkable that women could work in sports, but today, many brilliant people are succeeding in this endeavor.

If you’re passionate about sports and searching for a new job, be sure to read how to launch your career into sports. It will help you.

If you’re not too into sport but would like to get more into it or help support some incredible women athletes, a fantastic way to start is by watching professional women’s sport. That can either be in person or watching on TV or a streaming service. Either way adds to the audience that women’s sport gets and helps ensure that more money and coverage goes to women’s sport.

We’re here to show you three great women’s sports leagues to start watching.

WNBA

The WNBA is the biggest and most popular women’s basketball league in the world. It was founded back in 1996 and is based in the US and Canada. The league officially began in 1997 and was financed as a counterpart to the men’s NBA, running since 1946.

The WNBA’s regular season runs from May to September every year, and then the WNBA Finals (where the teams that placed best in the league battle it out to crown one champion) take place at the end of September until the beginning of October.

There are twelve competing teams in the league, with some of the most successful teams being the Minnesota Lynx, the Los Angeles Sparks, and the Houston Comets. The winner of the 2020 WNBA Finals was the Seattle Storm, and they celebrated their victory with a visit to President Joe Biden in the White House. Sue Bird, who has played for the Storm since 2002, was voted in 2011 as one of the league’s top fifteen players of all-time and is still going strong today.

The easiest way to catch some WNBA games is by buying the league pass at WNBA.com, and then you’re able to watch all the games you choose. Alternately, if you have Amazon Prime, they are airing one WNBA match a week, so you can get your basketball action to fill there as well.

UFC

Mixed martial arts (or MMA for short) is a combat sport that has become insanely popular in the last decade. The Ultimate Fighting Championship is the pinnacle of the sport, and its pay-per-views are big business. You might think that combat sports are brutally violent, and they are, but it also takes complete dedication, skill, and hard work to make it to the top as a competitive fighter.

Women’s fights have been the main attraction at many of these pay-per-views because the UFC includes both women’s and men’s fights on the same events.

UFC Fight Night: Brunson v Till is an upcoming pay-per-view to watch out for, which takes place on Saturday 4th September and is available to buy and watch online at ufc.com. On the cards of the event that night is a women’s fight between the featherweights Ariane Lipski (whose nickname is the Queen of Violence) and newcomer Mandy Bohm. It should be a tight contest, but Bohm is the favorite at most online bookmakers, where she has 1.72 odds of victory.

NWSL

Megan Rapinoe has become a huge name in social justice in America in the last few years. Rapinoe (at times with her girlfriend, the previously mentioned Sue Bird) has been splashed across all media coverage for her withering attacks on all the injustice she sees in the world. Yet, if you want to witness Rapinoe in her natural habitat, then you’ll have to tune into the soccer league NWSL. Founded in 20212, the National Women’s Soccer League has grown from strength to strength.

The women league consists of ten soccer teams from across the US, and in 2022, they will add two more teams. Some of the biggest teams include the North Carolina Courage and the Portland Thorns FC. Rapinoe currently plays for the OL Reign national team, which is based in Tacoma, Washington. According to reports, the 36-year-old stated recently she ‘needs to take some time to think about her future.

If you want to watch some incredible soccer leagues in the United States, then you can catch most of the NWSL games across a range of CBS platforms, as CBS Sports Network, CBS, and Paramount+ will be exclusively streaming the matches.