Make More Money By Selling Stuff You Don’t Want

Everyone has clutter they need to get rid of, especially if you’re still living at home. Why not earn a little extra cash by clearing out some of that clutter? With tons of marketplace apps available, selling stuff you don’t want anymore has never been easier. Check out some of our favorites below and get ready to clear your closet while stuffing your pocketbook!

*This article contains affiliate links, and we will be compensated for any purchase made by clicking on them. Thank you for supporting Miss Millennia Magazine!*

Decluttr

Decluttr specializes in second-hand tech items. You know all of those old CDs, DVDs, and video games you have sitting around collecting dust? This site makes it easy to clear out your collection and make some quick cash. They take books, Lego, and tech devices like phones and tablets, too! Just put in the barcode of the item you want to sell and Decluttr will make you an offer. With guaranteed payment the day after they receive your items and shipping that is free to you, Decluttr is one of the most reputable resale options out there. Check it out here.

Gone

Not all of us have the time, energy, or knowledge of online reselling to make tons of money this way. If you don’t want to bother with the logistics of selling stuff, Gone is the ideal app for you. To start, just upload a photo of the item you want to get rid of straight to the app. Gone then decides if your item can be resold and makes you an offer on it. Drop your item in the pre-paid shipping materials they send, then sit back and relax while the app finds a buyer for you. The best part is that if your item doesn’t sell in 30 days, you can either agree to list it at a lower price or receive it back at no cost to you. Sign up here.

The only downside to this app is that they only accept electronics and tech gadgets. It’s a great way to make some cash from your old camera, phone, or laptop when you upgrade but selling opportunities are pretty limited for most of us. Being on a strict budget, I tend to hang onto my electronics for an embarrassingly long time so even when I do upgrade, my old stuff won’t be worth much. But if you’re a tech guru, Gone is a great way to fill your wallet!

LetGo

You’ve probably seen its unique commercials on TV, and LetGo is basically as easy as they show. Sellers keep 100 percent of their sales, making it the ideal app for people on a budget. There are no shipping fees, as buyers and sellers arrange a place to meet up in person to complete the sale. In fact, shipping is discouraged as LetGo has an in-app chat feature for interacting with other members. The app is as much about building a sense of community with other people in your area as it is about getting rid of your junk. Unlike some shadier platforms like Craigslist, though, LetGo lets you view detailed profiles of other members and lets you sign up via Facebook as a verification measure. Sign up here.

To create a listing, just upload up to 5 pictures, write a description, and set your price. You can even make a custom commercial for your listing to make it more appealing to buyers! LetGo has everything from electronics and books to collectibles and clothes, so it’s perfect for clearing out anything and everything hiding in the back of your closet.

Close5

Close5 is a great choice if you don’t have the time or energy to create a bunch of listings. Simply snap up to 4 photos using the in-app camera to list the item. You don’t even have to add a price or description if you don’t want to! Adding these things will help people find your listings more easily and make your stuff sell faster, though. This fast listing process is great for when you’re purging your closet and want to list things ASAP. Plus you can always edit them with a price and description later. Sign up here.

Though Close5 doesn’t have shipping options and encourages in-person meetings for the item swap, it’s one of the safest apps out there. The in-app chat feature allows you to communicate with your buyer without revealing any personal information like your phone number or email. The chat feature also only works when you agree on an offer from a buyer, so you won’t be harassed by weirdos or annoyingly persistent people.

Poshmark

If you don’t mind paying a small fee to ensure your stuff is OUTTA HERE, Poshmark is the perfect option for you. Snap up to 4 photos of your item with the app’s camera, write a short description, and answer questions like size and condition. Sellers set their own prices, but Poshmark suggests leaving wiggle room for negotiation and considering factors like brand popularity and condition when pricing. For example, if you’re selling a sweater riddled with pilling, ask for a lower price. Selling stuff from super in-demand brands like Nike or Lilly Pulitzer? Price these items higher, as they will sell quickly and for more money. Sign up here.

The app takes a flat fee of $2.95 for sales under $15 and 20 percent commission for larger orders. Luckily, though, sellers never have to pay shipping fees. Poshmark sends you a pre-paid envelope already addressed to your buyer that you just slip your item into and drop into a mailbox. Poshmark is super professional about paying its sellers, too. You can choose to receive a check or direct deposit to your bank account. If you have a closet full of name-brand clothing and accessories you don’t wear anymore, you can make a bunch of money selling stuff through this app.

How To Manage Your Earnings

Now that you’ve made some extra dough, it’s tempting to blow it all on a shopping spree or night out with friends. Instead, put all your new-found money into a separate savings account so you’re not tempted to spend it. Then head over to LearnVest to learn the best ways to manage your earnings. Their affordable prices, non-judgemental attitude, and simple explanations make financial planning accessible to everyone. From personalized budgeting strategies to financial guidance, you’ll turn your clutter-clearing cash into real savings in no time! Sign up here.

Now that you’re an expert at selling stuff, who knows how much extra cash you’ll make? Say goodbye to your clothes from high school and hello to a stacked savings account. Just remember you don’t have to part with everything. Those N*SYNC CDs are sacred!

References

Decluttr

Gone

LetGo

Close5

Poshmark

LearnVest

15 Awesome Apps & Sites for Selling Your Stuff Locally

5 Best Apps for Buying and Selling Used Stuff