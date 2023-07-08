4 Easy Ways To Prepare For A Summer Staycation

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

Sharing is caring!

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

The summer is here; for many people, that means a few days away from home in another town or country.

Of course, traveling isn’t for everybody. Many of us opt for a staycation rather than a vacation, as this is by far the cheaper option. That being said, we recommend our tips on saving for a break if you want to travel this summer.

But if a staycation is your preferred way to spend the summer, we hope you have a wonderful time. With the right bit of preparation, you should be able to enjoy your time at home.

Here are just a few of the ways to prepare for your staycation.

#1: Get on top of your chores

Your relaxation time will be reduced if you spend most of your time at home doing the chores.

As such, it’s a good idea to give your home a thorough clean before your staycation begins, as you will have fewer jobs to do when you start to relax and unwind.

#2: Prepare your garden

If you plan to spend a few days in the garden, you want to make sure your outdoor space is relaxation-ready.

Mow the grass, trim the bushes, and add plants and flowers that will please your eyes and sense of smell when relaxing outdoors.

#3: Make necessary repairs

Your staycation will be compromised if your A/C isn’t working or your hot tub isn’t fit for use during the warm summer evenings. If there are insulation problems or other issues in and around your property, you will also struggle to get the peace of mind you need when you’re supposed to enjoy your time at home.

So, inspect your home, fixtures, and various accessories before your staycation begins. If you need to call somebody out for A/C or hot tub maintenance (or some other repair job besides), be sure to do that now so you have fewer things to worry about when you’re relaxing at home.

#4: Plan your staycation

Suppose your only aim is to laze around in your garden and sleep the summer away, OK. But if you want to fill your time with fun things to do, it’s a good idea to make a plan so you don’t become bored during your staycation.

So, you might want to plan a summer reading list, for example, if you enjoy relaxing with a good book (or three) in your downtime.

Consider what else you might like to do with your time at home. Are there any hobbies that you would like to spend more time with? Any recipes you want to try? Some places nearby that are worth exploring?

Make a list of the things you would like to achieve over the summer so you don’t feel as if your staycation has been wasted when it finally comes to an end.

Thanks for reading. We hope you have a lovely summer!