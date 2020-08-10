4 Components Of The Right Mindset To Achieve Your Dreams

Sharing is caring!

People say that you can achieve whatever you set your mind to! In some senses, that is correct. Of course, you couldn’t learn to fly, no matter how many hours of practice you put in, but generally, you are able to succeed when you are in the right mindset. Continue reading for our advice on how to cultivate the right mindset to achieve your dreams.

1. Intentional language

Changing your language is an important first step towards achieving your goals. Many of us say things such as “I might be able to do that,” or “I’ll try my hardest.” However, this isn’t the best way to respond. Instead, try to use phrasing such as “I’ll do that now,” or “That sounds great for me!”

The more you tell yourself that you can’t do something, the greater the chance of that coming true. Telling yourself and others that you are fully committed to the tasks ahead will result in a much higher success rate.

2. Saying no

Many of us are people pleasers. Somebody asked us to do something, and even if we are tight on time or unsure whether we can fulfill their expectations, we try our best to fit it in. However, this isn’t always the best approach for you. It may help the other person, but you may find yourself doing a disservice to yourself.

Learning to say no does not mean that you suddenly become uncaring. It means that you are placing greater worth on yourself your time. It means you’re prioritizing the work that you’re already committed to. It may take a while to get used to this new way of thinking, but the benefits will make it worthwhile.

3. Stepping out of your comfort zone

It’s often said that we should step out of our comfort zone from time to time. This can make us feel uneasy. However, it can also result in enormous positive changes in our lives.

Perhaps you were a teenager who dreamt of pursuing higher education, but you put it off. Now you’re a little bit older, you still push that dream of going to college to the back of your mind. The thought of going on to university as an older student may be somewhat overwhelming. That doesn’t mean you can’t do it. Yes, it would take you out of your comfort zone, but if this is something that you have always dreamt of doing, why not? You could well find yourself writing a personal statement for Cornell Admissions and taking out a student loan before you know it.

4. Use your strengths to problem solve

Many of us will encounter problems along the way to achieving our dreams. In fact, it is unlikely that you could go through life without coming across some hurdles. However, it does not mean that you cannot overcome them.

One positive way to do this is by using your strengths. If you are a fantastic communicator, this could be one of your major strengths. For example, if a stumbling block you’re facing could be overcome with creative negotiation, this could be perfect for you. Never underestimate your ability to solve problems that are in your way.

One of the hardest parts of reaching a goal is getting your mind right. These four things will get you in the right mindset to achieve your dreams.