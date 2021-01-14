2 Hassle-Free Ways To Make Quick Money Now

Sharing is caring!

If you’re having money worries at the moment or want to add to your savings account, you may be looking for ways to make quick money now. If this is the case, you’re not alone. Here are a few suggestions that could get you started in the right direction.

1. Sell Old Belongings

Most of us have a whole lot of things that we don’t really need. More than that, the majority of us have belongings that we never even use and simply do not want. We collect bits and bobs over the years and then find ourselves with no use for them.

So, why not sell them to make quick money now?

Start by decluttering your home and determining what you want to sell. Take each item you own and question whether you use it. When was the last time you used it? If it was over a year ago, chances are you probably don’t need it.

Next, ask yourself whether it has sentimental value—real sentimental value. If the answer is no, it’s time for it to go. Not only will selling put money in your pocket, but your home will become a lot clearer and more pleasant to spend time in too!

Now, when it comes to selling, there are many platforms.

The majority of people opt for eBay. This is the biggest auction site in the world. All you need to do is upload a picture, write a description and your item will be up for sale. If you don’t want it to auction and want a fixed price for the item, you can choose the “buy it now” option with a set price. eBay does charge fees, but they are small and worth it for the convenience.

Another fantastic option for selling your stuff is Decluttr. This site is specifically for electronics, such as DVD’s, game consoles, and phones. They also accept a few other items, including books and LEGOs! If you have these items and are ready to sell them, Decluttr is the best option for you.

So, whether you’re looking to sell watches online or old books, you can make a fair amount in the process.

2. Set Up Your Own ECommerce Store

If you are able to create your own products and want to sell them on a more professional platform, you can always start your own eCommerce store. Many people are doing this now to sell their knitting, pottery, baked goods, and more.

There are many platforms you can use to simplify the process and make it more cost-effective, like Shopify or Etsy.

Come up with your brand, keep it consistent, and ensure people can see what you have to offer easily.

These, of course, are just a couple of suggestions. They could put some money in your pocket pretty quickly. Hopefully, things go well and you see the results you want!