One of my favorite college stories is how I taught myself how to make more money with surveys so that I did not have to get a job. As a result, I made between $200 and $500 monthly with survey sites. I know this is not a ton of money, but I was living large compared to my peers for a college student trying to get by.

People fall short when earning money from surveys because they do not understand that you have to be strategic. It would be best if you made it a habit to get work done to earn serious cash. I was lucky to have a friend as determined as I was, so we motivated each other.

Today, I want to share my secrets about how I made so much money with online surveys.

Before You Do Anything Else…

Set Up an Email Address Just for Surveys

First, you must create a new email account for your surveys. Make it easy to remember and designate it for the sole purpose of setting up accounts and monitoring for surveys and other offers. Creating a new email account is probably one of the most important things you can do.

When you sign up for these sites, they will email you A LOT! Do not make the mistake of flooding your email with a bunch of survey notifications. Instead, set up an email account dedicated to your paid survey sites.

You will thank yourself for this once you see how many emails you get. Once you set up the email account, you sign up for some survey sites.

Sign Up for the Right Survey Websites

Signing up for the wrong sites can not only be a waste of time but can also be quite risky. For example, when I first started doing surveys, I cannot tell you how many times I signed up at the wrong places.

After countless mistakes, I quickly learned how to detect which sites were legitimate and which weren’t. For example, if a website asks for your credit card information or social security number, it is probably not a legitimate survey site.

The sites below are legitimate high-paying survey sites that send you steady work to complete that ranges from receiving free products and services to watching videos in your spare time. Some even pay you for playing games. You can sign up for these by clicking the links below.

This one is, by far, one of my favorite survey companies. They give you a steady stream of opportunities to apply to, so making money with surveys on this site is easy. In addition, most of them only take minutes to complete. Create an account here.

I saved the best for last! Pinecone Research was my favorite survey site. Their surveys pay at least $3.00 each and are pretty short. And the more surveys you complete, the more they send you.

They are also a very exclusive group and are typically looking for specific demographics. So if you are between 18-24 and live in the US, this link is for you!

Other Resources

If you want more legitimate survey sites to join, check out my article, Make Extra Cash With These 7 Survey Sites. One thing I’ve learned about doing this for real money is that you want to ensure you are getting enough surveys. So the more legitimate survey sites you sign up for, the better!

You should consider several other survey sites: Survey Junkie, ClearVoice Surveys, and Ipsos iSay.

Use Sites That Pay You for Downloading their App

Now I know this article is about making money with surveys, but there are a few sites you should be aware of that pay you money every month just by signing up and downloading the app on your phone. So if you want consistent monthly income, sign up for these sites to boost your earnings.

This app will pay you about $50 a year per year just by downloading the app on your browser and mobile device. Plus, they send you surveys to earn more points in exchange for cash and gift cards. You can sign up here.

Another site that pays you just for downloading their app is Smart Panel. You download the app and get paid $5 every single month. And they even pay you $10 just for signing up! You can sign up for the app here.

This program pays you $5 monthly for every device you have signed up for on their platform. That’s not the wrong way to earn extra cash without work. You can start their program here.

The best part of these platforms? You can download each one and make money from them all.

Set Aside Time to Work on Surveys Consistently

Now, this is the hardest part of completing surveys. The appeal of surveys is that they can be done anytime: on the elevator, waiting in line at Starbucks, or watching TV. But, of course, if you want to make cash, you must set aside some designated survey time daily.

The easiest way to do this is by pairing it with something you already do. For example, do you watch TV for an hour a day? That could be a good time to answer questions. You can also do this while waiting in line to pick up your kids from school, during your lunch break at work, or on the subway.

One of my favorite places to complete surveys is on the treadmill. Find a time that works for you! You’ll get results as long as you dedicate at least one hour to completing surveys daily.

Set an Income Goal

Lastly, set a goal for yourself. Make it reasonable but a bit challenging. If you’re a newbie, shoot for $50 -$100 to start and go from there.

Create a google doc with your goal and a way to track how many surveys you complete each day. Then, what gets measured gets managed. Setting goals and having a tracking sheet is an excellent way to hit your goals and know where you stand with them at any time.

I hope this helps you hit your survey income goals! If you have any strategies you’d like to share, please do so in the comments!

