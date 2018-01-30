For some of us, going to the gym may not be the best option to maintain or improve our health. This can be for a variety of reasons: we may not have access to a gym, we have physical limitations, the membership price is too high, or exercising in public is just genuinely uncomfortable to think about. Whatever the reason, you never have to worry about completely throwing the idea of being healthy out the window. Healthiness is not limited to simply hitting the gym. There are so many more aspects of health to consider such as psychological and emotional well-being. These factors are equally important as your physique.

This is how to improve your health WITHOUT going to the gym:

Eat clean

Don’t worry; we know what you’re thinking.

Eating clean does not mean you have to consume salads 24/7 (unless salads are your thing because that’s fine). Rather, eating clean is making the most out of Mother Nature’s wholesome ingredients: fruits, vegetables, and healthy proteins and fats – all of which contain the essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to help our bodies function at its prime.

Just because processed foods and guilty treats cannot be a part of the picture as often anymore – that doesn’t mean a healthy diet is destined to taste bland and boring! A clean diet is essential to your health because the food you eat directly affects your organs, energy, and everything about your physical appearance (like hair, skin, and nails!).

Furthermore, if necessary, cut back on alcohol. A drink doesn’t hurt every now again, but every night of the week doesn’t need to be spent at the bar’s happy hour. Also, if the idea of giving up sweets is horrifying, you can still satisfy your sweet tooth with dark chocolate. It’s full of antioxidants and lowers cholesterol!

Use healthy coping mechanisms for stress

While stress is an inevitable part of life, it shouldn’t be handled in a way that is more harmful than helpful. In fact, unhealthy coping mechanisms make stress worse! Examples include excessively consuming food, using drugs and alcohol, and even emotionally spending money. Using unhealthy coping mechanisms for stress can become bad habits and even turn into lifelong addictions.

Healthy coping strategies help us deal with the source of stress and simultaneously cultivate our emotional sense of well-being. So, the next time life becomes overwhelming, connect with friends and family to hang out, immerse yourself in a beloved hobby, or take a step back from your emotions by pampering yourself in quiet solitude.

Despite putting a temporary hold on suffering at the hands of stress, these activities are enriching, confident, and enable you to confront stress in the future with a much more levelheaded and rational state of mind, rather than return to it anxiously and afraid.

Catch up on some precious Z’s

If there is one thing every millennial seems to agree upon, it’s the fact that we all desperately need more sleep. Believe it or not, our bodies and brains are the most active during sleep because this is the stage where our body restores and rejuvenates itself, repairs tissues, and strengthens neurological functions from the day before.

Consequently, a lack of sleep can turn into chronic insomnia. We can avoid this event by efficiently managing our time and developing a solid night routine. Following an organized schedule eliminates the temptation of procrastination and a significant chunk of anxiety since it forces us to be productive throughout certain parts of the day.

On the other hand, a night routine winds us down, utilizes methods of relaxation, and prepares us for the upcoming morning. If you simply cannot fall asleep and do not understand why you should seek a doctor’s medical insight to help you find the source of the problem.

Get it on!

You read that right. “Getting some” improves your health – and also is an alternative form of exercise! Not only does sex feel fantastic, but it has also been scientifically proven to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, prostate cancer, and hypertension. The constant physical movement stimulates the production of endorphins: hormones in the brain that trigger euphoria and eliminate pain. See? You can enjoy the feeling of exercise without running on the treadmill.

Sex also strengthens your relationship! It never hurts to spend quality time with your significant other in an intimate and fun way. Therefore, the next time you have a moment alone with your love, don’t be afraid to take their hand and lead them to the bedroom.

Detox from technology

Raise your hand if you spend too much time on your smartphone or laptop. While advanced technology has been one of the most influential and significant inventions of this century, our society has developed a severe dependence on it – which as a result, quickly disconnects us from the real world and personal relationships and even stir jealousy. When was the last time you took a step back from life, took a walk in nature, and reflected on the state of your life?

You need to appreciate how far you have come. Texting is artificial when you can meet up and have a conversation in person with your friend. Last but not least, you may consume too much social media and come to believe your life must meet the “perfection” of it. There is no perfection. Social media only creates that illusion, and it’s tedious attempting to reach something that doesn’t exist. You need to remind yourself there is a life outside the screen and that matters more than anything else.

At the end of the day, we all want to be healthy – because that’s when we feel, look, and function at our best! Since exercise is a part of that lifestyle, the gym may not be a part of ours. What matters is that we are consistent with equally maintaining our health in all aspects of our life: exercise, physically, emotionally, and mentally. If we keep this up, we can look forward to a longer lifespan, emotional fulfillment, and a better quality of life.

_

Resources

http://www.yesmagazine.org/issues/its-your-body/9-simple-steps-to-improve-your-health

http://idealbite.com/8-ways-to-get-fit-and-healthy-without-joining-a-gym/

http://www.mhww.org/strategies.html

http://www.hazeldenbettyford.org/articles/fcd/teen-technology-addiction

https://www.webmd.com/sex-relationships/guide/sex-and-health

https://www.verywell.com/unhealthy-responses-to-stress-bad-habits-to-avoid-3145260