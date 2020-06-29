6 Helpful Features Of Multi-Cookers You Want To Have

Sharing is caring!

There is simply no denying that multi-cookers are considered a godsend for many. Whether you are always on the go, pressed for time, or just simply a healthier eater, using a multi-cooker is the way to go. With a multi-cooker, you can load in all your ingredients and go about the rest of your day. You can prepare delicious chicken recipes, mouth-watering pasta, and more all with the same appliance. However, not all devices are the same, and there are some helpful features of multi-cookers that you want to make sure to have.

1. Large Size

You might already know that crock pots come in various sizes. While the 6-quart pot might seem too big and too expensive, it is without a doubt the way you want to go. A pot with this size can cook an entire chicken at one time!

Even if you are only cooking for one or two, think of the leftovers that you’ll have. You’ll have enough for at least two or three night’s meals. And, the leftovers are often better than the meal is the first night.

2. Rectangular Design

You’ve likely seen the traditional round shape slow cooker, which is great for stews and casseroles. However, there are now rectangular models and even oval-shaped models available. These models were specifically designed to handle everything from entire chickens to roasts, ribs, hams, and more.

You have to carefully consider the design. You will not find a more space-friendly design that the rectangular model. This model will fit nicely on the countertop and cupboard, leaving more room around it than a round or oval model.

3. Programmed Cooking Times

Most people don’t know it, but many crockpots have programmed cooking times. Most people know that you can throw in your ingredients and let the device go to work all day long, but they don’t know that models like a multi-cooker with nine cooking modes also have programmed cooking times.

Why is this important if you can do slow cook your ingredients all day long? Well, it is all for peace of mind. You will never be in a rush to get home and cut off the cooker. In addition to this, you can set the heat to high for a certain amount of hours and then have it adjust down to warm so that you’ll food will be perfect when you arrive home.

4. Non-Stick Pot

Crockpots should be all about convenience. That's why next in our list of must-have features of multi-cookers is that you have a non-stick pot. It's not going to do you any good if you spend more time cleaning the machine than you do cooking with it. There are some models that are this hard to clean.

That's why you need to have a non-stick pot. This feature will make your life so much easier. If you can find a model that is dishwasher-safe, that's even better. However, these are very difficult to find with all the other recommendations on this list.

5. Digital Control Panel

You can’t properly operate your crockpot if you don’t know what you are doing. This is exactly where a digital control panel comes in handy. It might seem like a little thing, but there is no better feeling than being able to just touch a button to turn on the slow cooker and set the cooking time.

It’ll also make the display that much easier to clean. You can also set these models so that they’ll start cooking at a specific time. Maybe you don’t want your food cooking until you are on your way home from work. Well, you have this option available to you when you choose a programmable model with a digital control panel.

6. Great Fitting Lid

The lid is without a doubt one of the most important features of multi-cookers. You don’t want to come home to a mess because your lid wasn’t properly sealed. This would not only be messy, but it also could be potentially dangerous.

While most pots come available in either glass or plastic lids, both will allow you to see what you are cooking inside without removing the cover. Look for models with lids that lock in place. Loose lids reduce the pressure of the cook, which doesn't allow your food to cook properly. That's why it's the most important thing to make sure you have the perfect fit for the lid.

Now that you know the most helpful features of multi-cookers to look for, you want to ensure the one you buy has all of them! This NutriChef Slow Cooker has every one of these features and it's less than $120 on Amazon Prime. You can buy it here!

Along with learning about features to look out for in a pressure cooker, you have probably learned some extra tips and tricks to get the most out of your device. Enjoy cooking!