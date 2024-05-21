This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

Do you want to try CBD vaping and don’t know much about it? You want to know the answers to basic questions, such as whether it is safe to try vaping. How does it work? What are the potential health risks associated with vaping? And what are the key takeaways? If yes, this article is heaven-sent for you because we have outlined in detail the answers to these questions.

CBD vaping has dominated the space previously occupied by traditional smoking. It is now one of the most sought-after and favorite methods of smoking, which is evident from the exponential growth of demand for CBD vaping.

It is like enjoying the benefits of CBD but with no smoke. Light up the hemp flower joint and experience the beauty of vaping. This gentle, inhalable option carries CBD in your body efficiently and quickly, similar to the disposable weed pen. It is a perfect way to keep up with those who prefer a modern-day health-conscious lifestyle.

Continue reading this comprehensive guide, where we will illuminate the ins and outs of CBD vaping, its potential benefits, and health risks so that CBD users can get an honest opinion and have a safe and optimized vaping experience. We have focused on enjoyment and safety so that users can make the most of CBD vaping with ease and confidence.

Let’s begin with how CBD vaping works.

How CBD Vaping Works

Generally, vapes heat liquid CBD to a temperature between 160°C and 220°C (320°F and 428°F). However, the device and e-liquid of the product differ. The CBD device produces vapor, which the user inhales.

Dissimilar to traditional smoking, vaping does not burn the substance. Instead, it converts e-juice into vaping by heating the former to a specific temperature.

When a user inhales CBD vape, the lungs and bloodstream quickly absorb the CBD, resulting in general relaxation and relief from the vapor without the harshness of smoking. The CBD then makes a straight path to the circulatory system, interacting with endocannabinoid receptors, giving faster effects than other methods, such as CBD gummies and oil.

How CBD Inhaling Feels Like

Whether you eat CBD gummies or ingest CBD oil, vaping CBD feels different and gives away a unique experience. However, it differs primarily based on dosages and individuals. For many, it bestows a sense of calm and relaxation. For others, a sudden shift in their stress level was noticed, especially for those with a busy daily routine.

Potential Risks and Side Effects of CBD Vaping

Experts think those who take CBD vapes regularly are less likely to notice its side effects. Ironically, the immediate side effect of vaping is a feeling of relaxation that can calm. However, it damages the user’s health and can hurt his overall health. The potential health risks of CBD vaping are listed below:

1: Popcorn Lung

The first health impact of CBD vaping is on the lungs because inhaling any substance like CBD vapor irritates the lungs. Even though vaping is not as harmful as traditional smoking to the lungs, it can cause popcorn lungs, especially for those who have a condition of respiratory issues and lung irritation.

Medically named bronchiolitis obliterans, popcorn lung is a medical condition characterized by a buildup of scar tissues in the lungs, resulting in airflow blockade. Breathing becomes difficult, causing shortness of breath, coughing, and wheezing. Popcorn lung is a cause of progressive lung damage and is irreversible.

2: Heart Diseases

As per preliminary research, vaping is also harmful to blood vessels and can cause heart disease. “The inability of blood vessels [to relax] can cause clotting and the blood vessels to constrict, which can raise blood pressure levels,” says Vijay Iyer, M.D., an interventional cardiologist and an associate professor of medicine at the University of Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

3: Weakened Immune Health

Although using CBD via edibles, drinks, and food or applying topically is linked to the immune system, data shows it compromises immune health support.

4: Potential for Overdosing

Beginners or those who are not aware of their tolerance level are more likely to consume more CBD than intended. Although CBD vaping is not toxic, higher doses than intended have side effects like digestive upset, dizziness, and drowsiness. That is why start with a low dose and monitor the reaction of your body if you want to ensure a comfortable and safe vaping experience.

5: Death

Although complete data is not available on vape-related deaths, almost 70 people are reported to have died between March 2019 and February 2020 due to lung malfunctioning. In each case, vaping was the culprit.

Benefits of CBD Vaping

Regardless of what type of CBD product you are using (topicals, edibles, vaping, or smoking), you must reap its maximum benefits. And it is possible, provided you have a complete understanding of the product you opt to use. Moreover, what your preference is and what type of experience you seek also matters when it comes to enjoying the benefits of CBD.

In the section below, we have listed some of the key benefits of CBD vaping.

· Cost-effectiveness

· Fast delivery

· Potency

· Various strains and flavors

· Convenient

· A better alternative to smoking cigarettes

The Takeaway

CBD vaping gives an enjoyable, efficient, and quick experience with hemp plants, be it for focus, stress relief, and general wellness. Options are plenty in the market. From disposables and cartridges to refillable pens, everyone can get a variety of extracts to explore.

But not all products are the same. Some provide a quality vaping experience. Therefore, choose safe, high-quality products manufactured by authorized sources. Be cautious of the lung risks and try to avoid overdosage. If you have a medical condition, first consult your doctor before using any vaping to prevent any unwanted scenario.

Keep in mind that vaping is an individual experience. Start with low, and find out what is best for you and your body.