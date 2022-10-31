7 Ways Fitness is More Than Just a Weight Loss Journey

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

Sharing is caring!

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

With all the focus on weight loss, it’s easy to forget that there are other ways your fitness routine can benefit you beyond weight management. While healthy habits help you lose weight, they can also help you live healthier and longer.

For example, maintaining a healthy fitness routine helps you maintain overall health by boosting skin health and youthfulness, reducing stress levels, improving sleep, protecting hearing health, and more! Here are 7 ways fitness is more than just about losing weight.

1) Maintain A Healthy Weight

A healthy weight will help you maintain your health. Excess weight can put a strain on your joints, harm your arteries and increase the affecting your blood sugar.

Keeping your weight within a normal range for your age and stature is an essential part of staying healthy in old age. Indeed, a high BMI puts you at risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes, to name only a few, making your health less manageable.

Weight loss does not have to be the end all be all. Aim to be healthier and the weight loss will come naturally.

2) Boost Skin Health & Youthfulness

Exercising not only boosts your skin’s health and youthfulness. It also improves sleep and reduces stress levels. Exercise releases endorphins. Which makes you feel good and lower cortisol levels, the hormone that creates inflammation.

Lastly, exercise helps skincare products penetrate more deeply into the skin because it increases blood flow to the face and hydrates your skin from within.

3) Reduce Stress Levels

Exercise has been proven to reduce stress levels and improve mood, which can have far-reaching effects on your health. Exercise can be especially helpful in the moments when you are stressed out and don’t know how to deal with your feelings.

It’s also important to remember that exercise doesn’t just affect your mental health. It also affects other aspects of stress that are linked to physical health. This includes regulating muscle tensions, improving your immunologic response, and improving sleep (during which cortisol levels decrease).

Something that could also help is trying out CalmiGo. It helps you to reduce stress in just a few breaths!

CalmiGo - Calming Device for Natural Anxiety Relief CalmiGo has genuinely changed how I deal with my anxiety on a day-to-day basis. Since using it, I have noticed that the number of panic attacks I usually experience has lessened immensely, and I sleep better at night. We at Miss Millennia have partnered with CalmiGo because we believe in this device and want to share it with as many people as possible to help them with their anxiety as well! Using this link, or our promo code MISSMILLMAG, you will receive $30 off your CalmiGo today. So try it out for yourself, and come back to tell me your experience in the comments below! Buy Now We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.

4) Improve Sleep

One way to improve your sleep quality is through exercise. Exercise has been shown to help people sleep better because it decreases the time it takes to fall asleep. How often do you wake up in the night and how long it takes to feel fully rested?

5) Protect Hearing Health

Exercise can slow down the deterioration of the inner part of the ear that detects sound (cochlea). As a result, working out can help stave off AHL (age-related hearing loss).

It can also preserve your hearing health by keeping the ear oxygenated when your blood flow increases. Even if you already experience hearing loss, keeping a regular fitness routine can still protect your remaining hearing.

When it comes to choosing the right hearing aid for your active lifestyle, many audiologists recommend devices that are easy to maintain and won’t fall while exercising.

6) Fight Back Against Painful Medical Conditions

In reality, being physically fit can help fight back against painful medical conditions, including arthritis, migraines, insomnia, and much more! Exercising can help keep your joints lubricated and mobile, reducing the typical symptoms of soreness and stiffness that come with arthritis.

7) Live Life to the Fullest with Help From Fitness

Protect your bones and muscles by working them. Working out helps to reduce your risk of osteoporosis and muscle loss in old age. Which is caused by the gradual loss of calcium in the body. Doctors frequently cite strength training as an excellent way to stay strong and stable in your silver days.

In conclusion, your fitness routine is a long-term investment in your health, protecting you today and tomorrow.