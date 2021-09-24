facebook

My Weekend Getaway Experience: Fall in Love With Glamping

by Deirdre O'Brien

One of the top weekend getaway experiences is glamping. So what is glamping? It means glamourous camping and it usually refers to having a luxury tent or suite along with bathroom facilities and other amenities.

I love busy streets, my matcha oat milk latte, and crowds full of people all on their daily missions. To put it simply, I’m a city person through and through. This past year and a half, I’ve seen my city go eerily quiet and slowly rise back to its bustling self. I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else, but I’m always down for a short vacation

When my friend Emily said she had a fantastic escape planned for us, my mind instantly jumped to beaches, resorts, maybe even another gorgeous city (Paris, please!). But then she sent me the link to Getaway. As I scrolled through pictures of trees, cabins, and more trees, my heart rate shot up. 

cAmPiNg? ������” I immediately panic-texted her.

Emily called to ease my mind. She said it was like camping, but I’d still have all my precious amenities: queen-sized bed, private toilet, shower (hot water included), kitchen, and AC. Okay, I thought she might be able to get me there — maybe

But then I remembered it’s still NATURE! That means bugs, little to no cell reception, and not being able to walk five minutes to my local store when I need something at midnight.

I started to put up a fight, but Emily said this would be the best weekend ever. She’s my woodsy friend (we all have one). So I decided to bite my tongue and go with it. 

We left early Saturday morning, and I will say the drive was nice. Getaway Outposts are all within a two-hour drive from major cities. I was still close to home but far enough that it felt like an adventure. We pulled up to our campsite, and I admit it was quite picturesque: a modern wooden cabin with a fire pit and Adirondack chairs out front. 

weekend getaway glamping

Inside was just as beautiful, the queen-bed with gorgeous white sheets, a kitchen stocked with pots and pans. Not to mention the bathroom with fresh towels, which is 90% of why I agreed to come. Then the time came to put my phone down and “just relax,” as Emily kept telling me, so I took a deep breath and placed my cell phone in the lockbox and got ready to embrace nature (or at least die trying). 

By the time we packed up to leave, I was totally shocked that I’d had such an amazing time at our Getaway. Once I got over my initial hesitation, we took awe-inspiring … hikes? No.

To be honest, they were rambling walks. We played monster Uno games with the deck in our cabin, caught up on reading, and just chilled by the fire while toasting s’mores. I didn’t realize how stressed I was until Getaway helped me genuinely unwind. 

Plus, we weren’t as isolated as I imagined we’d be. We were a short drive from an adorable local town, and as a thoughtful concierge, Getaway’s site recommended museums, cute ice cream shops, and other attractions. It was like I got to play a part in one of my favorite small-town movies, and the change of pace was refreshing. 

weekend getaway glamping

I hate to say it, but Emily was right. Getaway may not have been my first choice, but I actually can’t wait to go back. The air was so crisp. I realized I’d forgotten that clean, garbage-free scent that comes when you escape the city.

I woke up in the morning. It hit me that it was the first time in years I hadn’t fallen asleep to the sounds of traffic

Don’t get me wrong. I’m still a city person and prefer there to be more people than trees in my day-to-day life. But getting out into nature every once in a while never hurt anybody. 

I can’t wait to head back to a Getaway outpost and now I’m recommending it to all my city friends — even the “city or bust” urbanites like myself. 

Grab your outdoorsy friend and take the leap with Getaway. Your city will be waiting for you when you get back — I promise!

Plan Your Next Adventure With Getaway! 




