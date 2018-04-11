Why Colorado is One of the Favorite Spots for Millennials

Colorado is quickly becoming a hotspot for younger tourists and millennials for its breath-taking scenery, diversity in outdoor activities and relatively stable climate. Whether you want to book one of the rustic Colorado cabin rentals for a relaxing retreat or try to reach the summit of the 50 or so mountains over 4000 meters, the state in the southern United States will have something for you. If you’re not convinced, check out the following reasons why Colorado rates as one of the favorite spots in the United States for millennials.

A Perfect Climate

Colorado is a perfect destination for sun-lovers. With more than 300 sunny days each year, there’s little wonder why the state is a popular getaway. But the real appeal comes with the variation in climates. The land itself is mountainous, and it’s never too far to find a comfortable spot at any time of the year. The refreshing mountain air provides relief from the scorching summer heat as well as several meters of snow in the winter for skiing.

The Chances to Go Hiking

In the 21st-century, a growing percentage of the population enjoys the outdoors. And there’s nothing better on the weekend than following some of the hiking trails through the mountains. Colorado boasts an impressive 52 peaks at an altitude higher than 4000 meters. This diversity is unparalleled and gives hikers and outdoor enthusiasts the unforgettable experience of getting the most out of nature. Other favorite activities in the summer include camping, fishing, and horseback riding. Head back in winter and take part in snowboarding, skiing and snowshoeing.

The Great Outdoors

If you like the great outdoors, Colorado is the perfect place to visit. Not only does the state have world-class ski resorts at both Vail and Aspen but it also has deserts, mountains and an abundance of wildlife. Come at the right time of the year and be rewarded with seeing thousands of elk during their mating season. Or get to experience some of the most rugged landscapes in the northern hemisphere.

The Ghost Towns

Colorado was once a hotspot for the gold rush a little over a century ago. As people from the United States flocked to the region, several small towns started to spring up. Today, over 1000 remain throughout the state and in the mountains. If you rent a car, adventurous tourists can explore a little piece of history and have the chance to experience a ghost town.

Mountain Biking

With several hiking trails, the state is also famous for mountain biking. Endless cycling route is found around Colorado with the most famous in Fruita Municipality. Depending on your ability, you have the choice between 18 paths to follow over different types of terrain. Some are short and suitable for the novice while others involve difficult crossings, loops, and obstacles. Expect a single trail to take anywhere from one to four hours. Those looking for a challenge can cycle along the Kokopelli Loops. But anyone who takes the chance to go mountain biking in Colorado will be rewarded with breath-taking views and an incredible experience.

The Changing Seasons

Colorado is a state of contrasts as one season progresses into the next. Spring sees the Rocky Mountains fill with colors as flowers start to bloom and leaves begin to sprout. But as spring turns into the hot and dry summer, the barren landscapes of the deserts create a type of Wild West beauty. But the real treat takes place in autumn as the leaves turn to orange-yellow in late September and October. Nothing can be more beautiful than seeing the Rocky Mountains bathing in color as autumn starts in earnest. Colorado is photogenic at all times of the year, and any visitor will appreciate the views when they travel to the state.

Colorado is Accessible

Unlike some of the other destinations in the United States, Colorado is easy to reach. Several airlines from around the country and overseas fly into Denver making a convenient way to reach and explore the rest of the state. Compare this to other parts of the country where tourists might need to take one or two flights to reach the destination. The roads connecting Colorado State are easy to navigate too.

The Beer

Anyone who enjoys a beer or two will love their time in Colorado. With the world’s biggest brewery at Coors Brewery and boasting the famous Denver Beer Fest, having the chance to taste several beers is a favorite activity for many visitors. From craft beers and IPA to a variety of obscure and unfamiliar brands on tap, any self-respecting beer fan will have the time of their lives in Colorado. And that’s not all. The state has several bars located in pretty much every urban and rural setting and finding a beer after a day of hiking has never been easier.

Cosmopolitan

Despite the reputation for outdoor activities and unforgiving landscapes, Colorado is also highly cultured. Denver is a modern city with all the home comforts, shopping opportunities, and fine dining. Head to Boulder or Fort Collins to enjoy cultural activities such as art galleries, street paintings, and music festivals. The mixture of natural beauty and a fast-paced city life within such a short distance of each other makes Colorado a popular place for millennials.

The Verdict

After reading this article, it should come as no surprise that Colorado is a favorite place for travelers of all ages. But especially millennials with a different perspective and approach to life. Head to ‘The Centennial State’ for mountains, beautiful scenery and cosmopolitan cities, and you won’t be disappointed.