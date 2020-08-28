19 Affordable Things To Do At Home With Friends

Sharing is caring!

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Tumblr

There was a time when socializing with friends at parties was a common thing. Big hangouts, getting drinks on a Friday afternoon after work, family reunions on Sundays, movie theater dates with your loved one, or even birthday parties are all things of the past thanks to the effects of COVID-19. As cases continue to rise, everyone should remain at home. Granted, seeing the same backdrop every single day can become tedious and anxiety-inducing, but there are things you can do at home with friends to make it more bearable.

To avoid a bit of that “cabin fever” that someone like Jack Torrance from The Shining went through, we have some remedies to make your stay at home adventure all the more fun. While they might not have the same energetic feeling of meeting someone at a restaurant, all these other options represent the idea of making the most with the current situation. Being at home doesn’t always have to be boring!

1. Escaping to Other Worlds (Through Reading!)

This might not be the first thing you think of when you want to find things to do at home with friends, but you know what they say: reading is cool! In these trying times, reading is not only cool but necessary. One of the remarkable things about reading is that you can use your imagination to great effect while reading, and you can even use it to escape into wonderful worlds.

Whether you shop at your local, independent bookstore or Barnes and Noble, books are perhaps more necessary now than ever. At this point, who doesn’t want to escape to the magical realm of George R.R. Martin’s novels or perhaps visit haunted castles in a Gothic romance?

An even better benefit to reading while in quarantine is that you can also add this to your list of things to do at home with friends: virtual book club! Just like Oprah, you can also have your very own book club with your friends. So maybe the latest thriller is your book of the month, you can go ahead and read it, and when you and your friends are done, then you can simply hop on zoom and discuss it! If you want some ideas of books to read, you can download our free list of 50 Books All Millennial Women Should Read.

2. Marathoning a TV Show

Ah, the many pleasures of marathoning a show! What used to feel like homework or an impossible race to not be left out of the cultural zeitgeist now feels like the most relaxing thing to do during these challenging times.

Even though nowadays there are tons of services streaming the newest series and producing their own content, like Amazon Prime, you can catch up on old favorites as well.

3. Expand your Mind with Yoga

Think about it: the great thing about working out during quarantine is that no one else, aside from your roommates, is watching you do it. Yoga is another one of the things that you can do at home with friends, and the reason why is because it benefits your body, soul, and mind.

While we can’t escape to comfy retreats, apps like Yoga Download are our next best option. The good news is: it rules! With Yoga Download, which you can subscribe to for as low as $10 a month, you can select from any type of specific yoga class you want.

Even with the free classes, you will be able to center yourself physically and spiritually. If you’re looking for more things to do at home with friends, then create an at-home yoga retreat by using Yoga Download and a few other accessories, including a good yoga mat and incense. Deepen your connection with friends and cope with quarantine stress with Yoga Download as you embark on a transformative journey of body and soul.

Sign up with Yoga Download now!

4. Go On A Walk

No one likes to walk when the sun is blaring its heat at 100 degrees, which is why morning or early evening walks are the best. Take advantage of the beautiful sunsets or the mellow atmosphere and close out your day with a relaxing walk in your garden, or your neighborhood (just remember to always practice social distancing).

Walking in large groups might be a thing of the past, but stepping outside with your roommates can be a highlight of the day. It doesn’t even have to be a several-hour trek through the wilderness—even a short 30-minute walk around your neighborhood will be a welcome distraction. Take in the fresh air and listen to birds chirping in your area while reaching your step count goal for the day.

5. Have a Wine Tasting

Right now, going out to breweries and vineyards, unfortunately, out of the question. But don’t worry, there are plenty of alternatives. You can order wine from online retailers, like the wonderful folks at 90 Plus Cellars, and recreate a full wine tasting experience with your friends at home.

The great thing about companies like 90 Plus Cellars is that you can choose from a wide variety of wines ranging from white and red to even some special collections. It only gets easier from there, as you can order online and have a box of wine shipped to your house.

While restaurants are a high-risk zone right now, hosting an at-home wine tasting is certainly one of the fun things you can do at home with friends. Try out 90 Plus Cellars today!

6. Learn a New Language

Now that a lot of us are inside and safely quarantining from our houses, it’s a fantastic time to take the plunge and learn a new language. One of the most dynamic websites that can offer this is none other than Rosetta Stone. The incredible aspect of Rosetta Stone is that you can select which plan you can use to acquire this new skill.

Let’s say that you only want to learn how to speak Spanish; then you can select the three-month option and pay only $11.99 a month. What if you wish to have unlimited languages to choose from, though? Not a problem, as Rosetta Stone has the best value option, which is unlimited languages, and pay a one-time value of $199. See all of your options on Rosetta Stone here.

Learning languages can be stressful, but teaming up with friends can make it fun! You can challenge each other, quiz one another, and even practice your conversation skills right at home. And what will be even cooler is that when it’s safe to travel internationally again, you will be able to choose your destination based on what new language(s) you know!

Read more about the advantages of practicing a new language with our article 6 Reasons Why You Should Learn Another Language Now.

7. Complete a Puzzle

There is nothing quite so rewarding yet straightforward as the completion of a puzzle. Many of us have fond memories of building puzzles with family as children, and it can be just as fun to work on a puzzle with friends as an adult. Now you have the choice of selecting a puzzle that has more than 50 pieces, and challenging yourself with something like 500 pieces or even 1000 pieces!

What is even better is that puzzles are one of the best things you can do at home with friends! You can add a competitive angle with friends by seeing which person completes the puzzle faster. Or, you can add a more social twist to it and drink that amazing wine from 90 Plus Cellars while you work.

A cool aspect of puzzles is that you can choose an enjoyable puzzle to build, or you can try to make it more challenging. The puzzle can be bright and colorful or show a completed picture of one of your favorite pieces of pop culture. Just try not to lose your cool while doing it.

8. Host a Movie Marathon

A movie marathon is the equivalent of comfort food on a rainy or lazy day during quarantine. It’s one of the things you can do at home with friends when you want to veg out on the couch, order takeout from Uber Eats, and have the only technology platform you interact with be Amazon Prime.

There are a couple of awesome things that come with movie marathons: pizza, sodas, snacks, and fun! When you’re in good company, you have the bonus of commentating during the film and discovering the character journeys from the beginning up until the end.

There is also the joy of landing on the series of films that you are going to watch. There are the obvious ones like Harry Potter, Star Wars, or Lord of the Rings. You can also choose a movie marathon from a series of films you haven’t seen before like perhaps the Before Trilogy (which are perfect for couples) or even something like the Avengers films or The Hunger Games series.

Create a cool communal experience, pop some popcorn, and it’ll be like you are almost back at a movie theater from the comfort and safety of home.

9. Go Virtual With Your Friend Night

Quarantine has made all of us extremely nostalgic about things that we thought were ordinary day to day things. Perhaps you live alone and don’t want to break your isolation bubble, or some of your friends aren’t comfortable hanging out IRL, or maybe you have a friend who is in a high-risk category. If you can’t hang out with friends in person, that doesn’t mean that you can’t see them virtually!

Virtual friend nights might as well be one of the best things to do at home with friends, and of course, it is also the safest if you’re gathering with a group. Wine, gossip, virtual games, catching up on each other’s lives—all of that is possible through group video chat.

You’ll be able to see your loved ones and talk about all of the things that you’ve been withholding because of the current situation, perhaps even discuss that last book you read or catch up on funny videos. Whatever the case might be, it’s clear that just because you can’t hang out in person doesn’t mean you can’t see one another (in some capacity).

10. School’s in Session

With the beginning of the school year rapidly approaching, you might be thinking about how you can develop a new skill or learn a new subject. That’s right—with a website like Udemy, you can continue to learn by yourself or with friends anywhere that you have internet access.

With Udemy, you can choose from a plethora of classes. It can be enjoyable to pick something new to learn with all your friends while you’re stuck at home!

You can also be the teacher and develop, then sell your classes. One thing that Udemy strongly encourages its teachers is to sell the value of your class and how your approach is unique. If you have trouble, then don’t hesitate to read our article on How to Create a Successful Online Learning Course, and we’ll guide you towards triumphing on Udemy.

11. Lights! Camera! Photoshoot!

Just because you are stuck at home doesn’t mean that you can’t have a photoshoot with friends. Sure, this might not be the most conventional, but with some creativity, it’ll still be a fun activity. If you have something like a beautiful garden at home or a great view from a balcony, you can have your photoshoot there.

The great thing about technology is that while having a photographer and their team is out of the question, smartphones still can produce quality photographs. After, you can simply post Instagram, or if you want to go all out, you can use quality photography apps like VSCO or Snapseed. The point is to have fun and not let this quarantine get you down!

12. Spring (or Summer, or Fall) Cleaning

Who said that cleaning only happens during spring? While summer cleaning might not be one of the first things you think of when you say fun, you can make it fun by teaming up with your friends and cranking up your favorite songs. Summer cleaning is one of the most useful things you can do at home with friends.

One of the advantages of cleaning is that it lends itself to creating competition—you can assign each person an area, and whoever finishes first wins! Plus, it is useful, as you can alleviate your quarantine boredom with something productive to do. The fun thing about cleaning and it’s rewarding is that there are always two sides: you can rediscover something you forgot you had and keep it or you can find things you don’t need and donate or sell them. Either way, it’s beneficial to you.

If you want to sell the things you don’t need anymore, you can use Decluttr. They take used books, CDs, DVDs, and tech devices to resell, and you make a profit! Sign up with Decluttr and turn your unwanted items into cash.

13. Make it a Board Game Night

Another one of the things to do at home with your friends is to go old school and play board games! The fun thing about board games is that they’ve never truly gone away, no matter how insanely digital and technologically advanced everything gets, there is still space for something like Monopoly or Clue. Maybe you want to be a bit more modern and play a new board game, like Unstable Unicorns.

If you don’t want to meet up in person, there are virtual game options that you can play with friends over video chat or text. The possibilities are endless, and you’re sure to have a great time no matter what game you pick!

14. Order Delivery

Why can’t all food be delivered straight to our doors? That is the eternal question, and now, thanks to companies like Uber Eats, it can! While the pandemic is still in full force, having food delivered is not only convenient but also safer than going to a restaurant.

Maybe you’re craving something at breakfast time and want to see what IHOP, or if you want a pizza for lunch, those options are available for you just with Uber Eats. Use the free app to easily order whatever you want. Simply enter your home address and select from the restaurants that offer delivery to your location. Simple as pie!

15. De-stress By Working Out

Going to the gym to de-stress isn’t exactly a safe option for most of us right now. Luckily, with Grokker, you can choose from a plethora of exercise videos that are designed to help you de-stress, gain strength, and burn calories.

Grokker is very popular with individuals who want the feel of a workout class right at home, but companies can also use it to support employee wellness. Their content is available on Apple TV, Roku, and many other platforms. Signing up with Grokker and working out with your roommates is one of the most impactful things you can do at home with friends. It’s also a welcome boost for your physical and mental health.

For all the #fitspo you need to get your exercise on, read our article 7 At-Home Workouts You Can Do Right Now!

16. Compete With Your Friends

Sure, we know what you’re thinking. Competitions may get a bit tense, especially if you and your friends are competitive, but it can also be so much fun. There are many things you can plan to flex and show off to your friends, such as a cooking competition. Create your own version of The Great British Baking Show right in your own house!

You can do this with your friends via zoom or in-person with roommates. In this case, the world is truly your oyster. Don’t forget to have fun amidst all the competitiveness.

17. Write A Quarantine Journal

One of the many joys of journaling is that it serves as a record of you were and what you were doing at a particular moment in time. You can keep a quarantine journal as a way to document all your thoughts during these tough times. There are many ways to journal, ranging from freestyle to structured journaling, like with the 5 Minute Journal.

Want to make it more fun? Create a traveling journal amongst your friends so you can keep up with each other’s lives. Now that will be some exciting material. Plus, it’s a great way for you all to keep your minds active and practice your writing skills.

18. Jam out to your Favorite Playlist

There is nothing more fun than jamming out to your favorite tunes. One of the many pleasures of music is that everybody has their favorite genres, and with that comes a lot of variety. Your quarantine stay doesn’t need to be full of boredom and intense dullness for everyday activities, since you can spice things up by turning on some music.

Listen to your favorite songs while you are doing chores, working from home, or exercising. It’s proof that you don’t need to continually have the TV on or be scrolling through social media. Not to mention, there are no night clubs open (at least, not safely) you might as well have some dancing somewhere in your house.

19. Meditate

Being in a pandemic is incredibly stressful. You’re not the only one whose stress level is high during these challenging times. Meditation is perhaps one of the best things you can do to help yourself. Make it a group activity by meditating with your friends. Either one of you can step up and lead the meditation, or you can use a program like Yoga Download to listen to a guided session.

Meditation is important because it allows you to focus on yourself. Relax and take time for yourself to be alone with your thoughts. Practicing mindfulness is one of the great ways to recharge your energies and feel purified. You don’t need a TV, the internet, or a cell phone. All you need is time, your thoughts, and silence.

If you want to learn more about meditation, check out our article How and Why to Achieve Mindfulness Now.

While we wait for things to cool off and everything goes a little back to normal, these are some of our suggestions to have things to do at home with friends. Remember to always follow CDC Guidelines and always keep others in mind.