6 Bad Habits And The Best Ways To Kick Them

We all have bad habits, and this is nothing to be ashamed of. However, having said this, you should be trying to kick your bad habits, or you will start seeing a significant impact on your life if you haven’t already. Some habits are more obvious as ‘bad’ than others, but anything that you are constantly doing that is not productive and becomes a negative behavior pattern is classed as a bad habit. So, let’s look at some of these and what things there are that you can do to get rid of these once and for all.

1. Junk Food

One of the bad habits that you might find you have is eating a lot of junk food. Many people eat junk food for different reasons, and in moderation, this will do you no harm. However, if you are eating it in excess and near enough every day, you are going to find that it is having harmful impacts on your life. It is not unknown that junk food can have certain negative impacts on your health such as obesity, diabetes and heart disease. So, you need to kick this habit as quickly as you can because you could be putting your health at risk.

One of the things that you can do is try food swapping. Certain fruits are high in sugar, but they are not artificial and as such, are much better for you. So, swapping out your junk food that is packed with added sugar, try eating these fruits that have natural sugars and all the vitamins that you need.

2. Smoking

Around 1 in 3 adults smoke and this bad habit is not getting any better. While the amount of people smoking from a young age has decreased in the last decade or two, the number of people smoking is not decreasing. This is a habit that you need to get rid of, or you are putting yourself at higher risk for certain illnesses such as lung cancer and issues with your breathing. You might have already noticed that your breathing sounds more strained, and if this is the case then you this is a habit that you need to stop right away.

While it is a controversial topic, studies have proven that vaping is better for you than smoking. So, if you are finding it difficult to give up the cigarettes, you can try e-cigarettes as these are healthier for you. If you look online at somewhere like Vape Shop, you will find a range of different juices for these devices to get you started. Also, you can find all the equipment that you are going to need, to start vaping and kick smoking out of your life.

This will also be beneficial if you are trying to lose weight and you might start to see results soon.

3. Nail Biting

It is estimated that around 20-30% of the population bite their nails to the point that it becomes a bad habit. While it doesn’t have any bad health effects, nail biting can be an annoying habit to have, and if you do it excessively, it can lead to you biting the skin on your fingers.

Something that you can try to stop this is to keep your fingernails painted at all times. This should put you off biting your nails because the nail polish will not taste nice and this should deter you from this. Or, there is a sponge that you can buy that has a liquid in it that tastes horrible. If you dip your fingers in this sponge, your fingers will then taste of this foul stuff, and this will stop you from biting your nails.

4. Swearing

Profanity is one of the common habits that people have. Saying swear words is something that most people will do at least once in a lifetime. However, it is a bad habit and does not sound very nice. This typically comes from hearing other people using these words and then copying at a young age. If you can, you should try and break this habit. What you can do to try and kick this habit is to try and find words that are similar to the swear words.

For example, if you are looking for an alternative to the S word, you can try and use the ship. Or, if you are looking for an alternative for the F word, you can try luck. While it may take a while for you to get used to this, if you stick with it, you will no longer be using these words.

5. Watching Too Much TV

Do you see the ‘are you still watching’ sign on Netflix after you have been binge-watching one of your TV shows? If you see this more than just on occasion, you need to put your binge-watching habits to rest. You should try taking up a different hobby that gets you off the couch. This could be some form of exercise, or it could be something like joining a club. As well as getting you out of the house, you can meet new people, and you might find that you will form some lifelong friendships.

6. Diving Into Debt

Many people try to live beyond their means, but this is something that you should never do. If you find that you are continually spending money that you don’t have, you might have this problem. Whether this is credit cards or borrowing from people you know, this is all the same when it comes right down to it. Budgeting is your friend here. You need to work out how much money that you are going to get, and you can do this either weekly or monthly. You should then figure out everything that needs to be paid and take all of this out of your budget first. Whatever is left is yours to enjoy and do with what you please. But, budgeting is the best way to stop yourself from going into debt.

We hope that after reading this article, you feel that you better understand why these bad habits need to be put in check. Kicking a bad habit is hard, but you need to make sure that you are trying your best, to live your best possible life.