How To Learn About Your Boss Before Taking A Job

If a company extended a job offer, chances are they ran a background check on you. Background checks are industry standards for human resources, as companies want to mitigate employee-related risks and ensure low turnover rates. But what do you know about them? it's ok to learn about your boss before you accept a new job.

Before you take a job, you want to know you'll be at a trustworthy company, one that will pay you on time. Think about the internet as a massive database in which you can find those answers. Here's how you can do your due diligence.

The Fast and Easy Solution

There are many ways to get information about a potential employer, and Google might have some answers. But to ensure the quality and relevance of the information use a professional background check service. There are many websites with people search capabilities, and all you need is a first and last name (if you have more information, the process can be even faster).

Before you pay for an online background check, make sure you are using a reputable site. Reputable sites have clear refund policies and offer a clear timeline and list of results. Read their terms of service and ask questions if you are unsure about something. Beware of sites that offer to use shady techniques to access someone’s information, as you may even break the law by using them.

Background checks are accessible to anyone, but there are some limits to the information you can get. For example, financial data—such as a credit report—is protected under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, and only licensed agencies can perform such checks. You also need to get written consent from someone to access their credit information.

Online Reputation

Workplace Review Sites

Platforms in which current and former employees can leave reviews about company culture, work-life balance, and salary ranges are extremely helpful in making an informed decision. Most of them keep the employee’s identity hidden, so you can trust their reviews are honest.

Social Media

Companies with a pattern of angry clients and bad reviews pose a risk for the employee. It means that customer satisfaction is subpar and that the company may not be able to collect payment for its services, putting your salary on the line. Angry employees will usually turn to social media to out toxic company culture or other questionable practices. Platforms like LinkedIn allow you to connect with potential coworkers or former employees, and some of them might be open to tell you more about their experience.

Red Flags that Signal a Toxic Boss

A toxic boss can make your life extremely difficult and endanger your opportunities for career growth. From micromanagers and control freaks to disrespectful people, here are some red flags to watch out for:

Former employees have sued the company.

Your future boss is lying or manipulating the truth. If someone lies before you even accept the job, imagine what can happen when you work for them.

Blaming former employees for important company shortcomings, without assuming any responsibility.

They trash-talk your predecessor.

Disrespecting your privacy, calling you at odd hours, or pushing you to make a fast decision.

Coworkers seem overwhelmed, and you sense a feeling of anxiety or fear.

They are not open to any negotiations (salary, benefits, etc.)

If you catch any of these red flags, it’s best to move on.

Have you ever excited for your new job, only to soon find out you have a terrible boss? You can avoid that if you learn about your boss first. We hope these points gives you some things to think about as you're going through the job search process.