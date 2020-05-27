This Innovative Book About Dieting Breaks All The Rules

Sharing is caring!

I’ve always had an on-again, off-again relationship with food. I’ll go for a long period of time watching what I eat and saying no to junk food.

But as soon as I reach a point where my schedule changes, so does my habits and I am back to eating whatever I want whenever I want, and my waistline is the currency I use to pay the bill.

If you’ve ever experienced something similar to what I’ve experienced when it comes to watching what you eat, you'll understand my excitement when I discovered this innovative book about dieting, Always Eat After 7 PM: The Revolutionary Rule-Breaking Diet That Lets You Enjoy Huge Dinners, Desserts, and Indulgent Snacks—While Burning Fat Overnight by Joel Marion.

This post is brought to you by our sponsor, Always Eat After 7 PM. The opinions expressed below are my own.

What is Always Eat After 7 PM?

Always Eat After 7 PM is a book by bestselling author, Joel Marion. Joel is a fitness expert and nutritionist debunking the myths underlying traditional dieting and offers a simple, highly effective weight loss program.

To sum up the program, here is a quote from the book itself:

“Always Eat After 7 PM is a three-phase program that teaches you how to lose big by strategically eating big when you are naturally the most hungry—in the evening. This may sound too good to be true, but let me assure you it is no gimmick. It’s all about making strategic and smart food swaps, and you can still eat your favorite foods.”

Based on surprising science, Always Eat After 7 PM debunks popular diet myths and offers an easy-to-follow diet that accelerates fat-burning and allows you to indulge in your most intense food craving: Eating the majority of your calories at night.

Here is a quick video that goes into more detail about the science behind the diet:

My Goal With This Book

I have a goal when it comes to this book. And that is to feel healthier overall, to build my stamina and get more done during the day, and to most importantly start putting my health first again.

I have done other diet programs before that have worked well for me. But something that has always been difficult for me is having to eat food that was not tasty. I believe you should be healthy, but I also believe food should be enjoyable. And I am hoping that I can be both healthy and satisfied with my meals with the program from this innovative book about dieting!

I will be documenting my journey with this program and will give you the highlights along the way! Are you interested in trying this program with me?

Always Eat After 7 PM: The Revolutionary Rule-Breaking Diet That Lets You Enjoy Huge Dinners, Desserts, and Indulgent Snacks—While Burning Fat Overnight by Joel Marion is now available to purchase.

Learn more about the book and how to purchase here.

I’ll see you next time!

