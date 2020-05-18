5 Of The Most Innovative Apps In 2020

Sharing is caring!

We’re happy to report that so far, 2020 has been incredible for the tech industry, especially when considering innovative apps.

We’ve seen just about everything we could have dreamt of hit the digital shelves this year, and a handful of other apps we would have never imagined. From AI-based farming tools to the artificial thunderstorms, there’s seemingly no stone unturned in the App Store today.

So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the most innovative mobile apps in 2020.

1. FarmSmart

One app that we didn’t see coming this year was Farmsmart, an app built by farmers for farmers.

Powered by AI, Farmsmart was designed with the sole purpose of assisting Kenyan farmers with their work. It monitors a variety of farm activities. With the information collected—including the plot size, season, location, and type of soil—the free mobile app generates personalized recommendations for the most successful yield.

But that’s not all. Farmers can use Farmsmart to track finances, join WhatsApp farming communities, receive sales advice, sell products, and get warnings about local diseases.

It’s one app that we didn’t see coming, but it definitely makes us happy to find out it exists.

2. Clover Dating

Although Tinder continues its reign as the number one dating app, plenty of developers put their best foot forward, releasing many love-finding rivals.

Of the dating apps that we have seen flood the market, very few have garnered as much attention as Clover Dating. Clover is an “app-of-all trades,” offering its users the opportunity to find events and attend mixers alongside the typical matching capabilities.

With detailed user profiles allowing for similar interests, beliefs, and values to bring people together rather than just looks and witty one-liners, it’s a breath of fresh air in the dating app industry. There’s even an “On-demand” feature where everything from dates to local singles parties can be organized, letting users note their attendance.

Some users describe the app as a cocktail of OkCupid and Tinder with a splash of that all-important unique personality that sets innovative apps apart. You can read more about Clover Dating here.

3. Forest

2020 seems to be the year of the wholesome app, and, sticking to that theme, we’ve got a motivation app that goes by the name of Forest.

More and more of us are becoming distracted by our phones while attempting to be productive. During times where we really should be avoiding Instagram, the temptation can prove too much. However, Forest addresses this problem with a virtual seed sewn in your very own virtual forest when opening the app.

The goal is to allow the tree to grow. Unlike the majority of apps downloaded to our phones, the app must remain open without contact to achieve this goal. That’s how it helps you stay off your phone! But it’s not just a virtual forest that’ll show off your productivity, there’s a much more noble goal to the app.

As users manage to grow more virtual trees, they will simultaneously earn coins to donate to plant real trees, thanks to the help of the nonprofit Trees for the Future.

It’s the best of both worlds: you’ll be getting your work done and help save the planet all at the same time. Innovation at its finest!

4. Noisli

Sticking in the productivity market for just a second, we’ve got a peculiar app that we’ve been simultaneously surprised and excited to see this year: Noisli.

Noisli is an app that allows users to combine natural sounds to create the perfect productivity soundtrack. Sounds available include rain, wind, thunderstorms, birds, waves, and more. The slider feature allows you to make your soundtrack just right.

The app has so many positive reviews and experiences, and ours only adds to the pile. After getting over the initial concept of artificial bird noises, it’s surprisingly effective for getting your head down and getting to work. We never knew just how productive the sounds of a thunderstorm could make you.

5. Yummly

Heading over to the culinary section of the app store now, and we’ve got one of the most innovative food-based applications out there in Yummly.

Yummly is a one-stop-shop for any foodie. Following the user’s preferences, this app will recommend individual recipes, compile shopping lists, and even offer food delivery (where available). There’ll never be another time where you’re out of ideas for dinner.

Aside from the mobile app, Yummly can be found through any web browser, offering users a search engine where they can find just about any recipe they could ever need. There are over one million available! Information is compiled from top food sites, niche blogs, and even local food brands.

Again, this search is personalized, allowing users to filter the results according to ingredients, cuisine, diet, cooking time, price, allergies, taste, nutritional values, and so much more. Yummly is the perfect app for every food-lover.

There you have it, five of the most innovative apps that we’ve seen so far in 2020. From new dating apps to food-based search engines, we are always impressed and surprised as the technology continues to grow, and the developers become more creative. I don’t know about you, but we’re incredibly excited to see what the rest of 2020 has in store for us!

