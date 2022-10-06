Best Sectors to Earn Extra Money as a Freelancer

This post may contain affiliate links. Which means if you make a purchase using these links I may recieve a commission at no extra charge to you. Thanks for support Miss Millennia Magazine! Read my full disclosure.

Do you want to earn extra money freelancing or are looking for ways to make money from home? You need to do something that both pays well and demands little outside competition. So we’ve compiled a list of the highest paying freelance jobs in 2022 so you can get started now.

This is the highest-paying freelance job that is in high demand at the moment:

#1: Writing Assignments

There are writers who manage to earn thousands of dollars every year thanks to freelance work. It may take a lot of work at first. One advantage that will motivate you from the get-go is that you don’t need any special equipment to get started. All you need is the motivation to write.

There are plenty of sites that can help you find work as a freelance writer. We recommend TrabajoFreelace.com to get you started. If you know how to write in English, you can try Fiverr.

You don’t need to be a professional writer to start earning money with freelance work. You just have to be able to write correctly and avoid making grammatical mistakes.

#2: Social Media Manager

Social media like Facebook, Twitter, and Google+ have changed the way some businesses get in touch and interact with their customers. If you know how to manage and promote products through social media, you can use your skills to get a low to medium freelance job.

If you don’t have much experience you can start up by earning up to the equivalent of $15 per hour. Seasoned social media experts with a proven track record, can earn up to the equivalent of $250 per hour.

However, a portfolio of clients and a lot of experience are required to reach this level. If you want to succeed as a social media promoter, you will need to focus on large industries and not small companies.

#3: Translation

If you are skilled in a foreign language, translating can provide you with a great opportunity for freelance work. There are several ways in which a translator can earn money online.

However, if you live in the United States, it may be best if you are certified by the American Translators Association. On average you can earn an average of $72,000/yearly, while someone without such certification earns an average of $53,000/yearly.

#4: Photography

A good photographer who works freelance or uses the internet to get noticed can earn up to $2,000 for a wedding. And this is only for just a few hours of work. You can also make money by taking photos of special locations or specific categories and selling them on the Internet.

Although you may have to invest in a professional camera, it usually pays off for itself if you are capable of using it to promote yourself on freelance sites.

#5: Mobile Application Development

While some web or web application designers can make a lot of money freelancing, the field of mobile applications is much less competitive than others (at least so far), effectively allowing you to earn a lot of money with this freelance job.

Some companies are willing to pay upwards of $100,000 for a single mobile application developed. Although designing a mobile app can take hundreds of hours, the pay is truly excellent.

#6: Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)

There are many specialists in search engine optimization (SEO) who earn a lot of money on a freelance basis. Some can charge as much as $1,000 per hour.

Although a more common pay for someone advanced is between $300 and $500 per hour, this is a very good field to look for freelance work.

If you are new, you may start out earning $50 per hour or less, but you can start sharpening your skills to improve.