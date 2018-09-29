The Top Business Careers to Get Into for Good Money

Pin Share +1 Share 0 Shares

The cycle of life is pretty straightforward: you spend most of your years at school, mold yourself to become efficient in your chosen major, and look for a career that can become your platform to practice what you’ve learned. The major you choose in college can influence your career opportunities in the future. Your major is a vital factor in the success you’ll attain in the employment world. This is the reason why people take so much time thinking about what major they will choose in college.

Choosing a major in college can be confusing and overwhelming. If you’re stuck in the same situation, don’t fret; you’re not the only one. Perhaps what could guide you in your decision is the knowledge of which careers make good money.

Listed below are the top businesses careers that will allow you to earn an attractive salary:

Statisticians:

If you’re someone who loves numbers and interpreting data is already second nature to you, consider working as a statistician. Statisticians are people who are responsible for using mathematical techniques to produce conclusions, usually for a business’s problem. They primarily use numbers in interpreting and analyzing data. Generally, statisticians work in companies as full-time employees and can travel around the world to gather data or supervise surveys.

Statisticians are qualified to handle all of the processes and procedures involved in research. They can design experiments, surveys, and opinion polls to use as a means of collecting data. Depending on the scope of their research, statisticians are expected to collect data from nearly the entire population or selected individuals from a particular group.

Once statisticians are able to collect the data they need, they will then analyze them. Usually, they would look into the reliability and averages of these data. They can also conduct tests that are designed to check the data’s reliability and validity in order to have a sounder basis for their decisions or solutions. Statisticians are also expected to explain the limitations of the data at hand, preventing them from making inaccurate conclusions.

Statisticians handle a big bulk of data, some even sensitive. When statisticians analyze data, they use specialized software equipped with statistical features. Some statisticians might even design their own software. This software can help statisticians avoid committing any mistakes. Once they already have their findings, they will report these to the management of a business. They may provide recommendations or solutions during this phase.

Statisticians can earn a median salary of $80,500.

Business Operations Manager:

Most business owners have the resources to open and start a business. However, not all of them have the experience to actually run the business. This is why the demand for business operations managers is significantly increasing. In its simplest sense, business operations managers are individuals who are the go-to men or women of a particular business. They oversee all aspects of the business operations. Because of the scope of their job, business owners would directly inquire from business operations managers about the overall status of the operations.

Every business, big or small, needs a business operations manager. Because business owners usually have a lot of responsibilities on their plate, business operations manager play a significant role in keeping the business afloat. A business operations manager will keep track of the business’s operations, assess if there are any problems, and come with necessary solutions. Business operations managers know all of the processes in a business, making them the best persons to formulate plans and strategies for the improvement of a department.

Depending on the nature of the business or the industry it operates in, business operations managers might take on different roles, but usually, their responsibilities include creating and implementing different quality assurance programs, supervising employees, and hiring and training new employees. Business operations managers are also expected to monitor the existing processes of the business and create appropriate solutions to increase its efficiency and productivity.

While some business operations managers solely work on the operations of a business, others might be responsible for working with the human resources and accounting department. They might need to review the business’s financial documents, monitor expenses, interpret data, perform a cost-benefit analysis, and coordinate roles of the employees.

A business operations manager can earn a median salary of $61,790.

Market Research Analyst:

Because of the number of businesses operating today, it’s essential that a business owner knows how to stand out from the competition. All of the time and money a business owner invested will become useless if the business doesn’t earn any customer. To be able to steer away from this direction, a market research analyst is required. The main responsibilities of a market research analyst involve helping a business determine who their customers are, what do customers need, and how the business can satisfy these needs. A market research analyst uses traditional methodologies (surveys, focus groups, interviews, etc.) and newer technologies to provide this information to a business.

At a microscopic level, market research analysts generate reports about the customers’ demographics, buying habits, and preferences. They can also analyze the sales trends in the market, which can help a business benchmark. They collect and analyze data using logical and quantifiable means. Usually, market research analysts would gauge with a business’ target audience and assess why they’re attracted to certain products. Considering the emotions of a target audience allows business research analysts to generate better solutions or strategies.

Because of the data gathered by market research analysts, it’ll be easier for a business to come up with products and services that are appealing to their target audience. A business can also determine which marketing mediums to use in order to attract their target audience. With a market research analyst, a business can basically streamline all of its processes to help save time and money.

Market research analysts have a median salary of $62,560.

Bookkeeper:

The financial health of a business is primordial to its success. If a business owner makes hasty decisions without paying attention to the business’s financial side, it’ll be difficult for the business to thrive and grow over time. If you’re fascinated with the different processes of accounting and diversity of state regulations applicable to businesses, think about working as a bookkeeper. A bookkeeper is someone who is responsible for keeping and inspecting a business’s financial records. They’re considered as “numbers” people and are expected to excel in the business doing detail-oriented work. Bookkeepers can be hired directly or from third-party bookkeeping businesses, such as Balancing Books Bookkeeping.

Since bookkeepers deal with the business’ money, it’s important that they possess a high level of integrity. They should be able to meet their roles in the businesses with honest to goodness intentions, even when they are unsupervised. Bookkeepers also interact with different clients all the time, which is why they should also be effective communicators.

Aside from making sure that the business’s books are accurate, bookkeepers are also responsible for preparing all the necessary documents during tax season. They are expected to familiarize all laws and regulations that are related to and can affect the business. They have to ensure that the business is free from any legal responsibilities.

Bookkeepers can earn a median salary of $68,185

Human Resource Specialist:

A business can never operate without manpower. It needs to have people to handle different departments of the business. And while finding any individual who wants to earn might be easy, it doesn’t guarantee that this person is a good fit for the position that the business is looking for. This is something which a human resource specialist can easily address. They are responsible for hiring qualified employees and keeping them happy while they’re working. They are considered as the gatekeepers of the business: they decide who gets in and out of the business.

Aside from recruitment, HR specialists also handle compensation and benefits, training and development, information systems, and employee engagement and assistance. Working as an HR specialist requires analytical skills, business knowledge, and a fresh perspective. An HR specialist should also know how to manage time and multitask as he/she might be given different tasks every day, ranging from recruiting and training new hires to answering questions about employee benefits and grievances.

HR specialists usually have flexible working hours, depending on the nature of the business. They are also expected to work well with other people since this kind of job requires collaboration between teams, both in and out of the business. HR specialists are considered as the brand of the business – being the persons who will represent the business in public. This is the reason why HR specialists should be professional at all times.

HR specialists can earn a median salary of $59,020.

You Reap What You Sow

Regardless of your interests, there will always be a business career that will help you make good money. However, you shouldn’t solely depend your success on your chosen major or the availability of career opportunities for your major. On the contrary, you should work hard in order to attain your goals – and if you want to be financially independent in the future, landing on a good-paying job is one of the easiest ways to go!