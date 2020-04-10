7 At-Home Workouts You Can Do Right Now

Sharing is caring!

There was a time when the gym was a place filled with people wanting to feel good and look good…all that seems like such a long time ago. So far, the global pandemic of COVID-19 has robbed us for a myriad of things, and certainly one of them has been the ability to go out. In order to keep yourself healthy, let’s take a look at how you can remain active with at-home workouts.

Granted, it's going to be difficult to stick to your normal workout routine while staying home, but let’s give this a try. One thing that is helpful while all this is happening is that we still have technology. Whether it’s an app or website like Grokker, a workout video on YouTube, or ordering exercise equipment online, technology is helping us with at-home workouts. If you want to take advantage of these opportunities, here are some at-home workouts that you can do while all gyms are closed.

1. Cardio

The great thing about something like circuit cardio is that you don’t need a lot of equipment to practice it. All you need is a pair of light weights (1-5 pounds) and an exercise mat—that’s it! This is an easy way to practice your cardio from the comfort of your home without having the need to go out and buy gym equipment.

YouTube is home to a plethora of fitness instructors taking their courses online, especially since the pandemic hit, and now is the perfect time to give those videos a watch. One instructor who has made the transition to digital during these trying times is a celebrity fitness trainer, Kit Rich. She has trained actors such as Jennifer Lawrence and is now sharing her tips from the comfort of her home. Here's one of her cardio videos for you to try!

If you enjoy this workout and want even more amazing options, I suggest visiting the site Grokker. They have a bunch of amazing at-home workouts for you to do. Normally, you'd pay to sign up for their service, but during the pandemic, they are actually offering a free subscription. Sign up for Grokker for free today and enjoy it until April 30th!

2. Zumba

If you want something a little bit more energetic than cardio and feel like dancing and losing weight with your exercise, then you should try zumba! The popular combination of intense fitness routine and dance that has become an international sensation since the 1990s. The best part is it's perfect for your at-home workout routines while you stay safely inside.

There are a lot of zumba videos you can follow along with, but if you are a member of Amazon Prime, then you have access to Zumba Super Cardio Dance Party Workout (yeah, we also think that title is amazing!). It's a 50-minute workout that allows you to burn up to 1,000 calories every time you follow along. This workout allows you to burn away fat with its highly energetic routine. Get ready for lots of dancing!

Head over to Amazon Prime to find even more intense Zumba workouts you can do at home!

3. Pilates

Pilates is another at-home workout that you can easily perform with little to no equipment. All you really need is a pilates mat. If you want to develop strength and control while also improving your flexibility during this quarantine season, then pilates is a great option for you.

One of the great things about pilates is that it benefits your body in multiple ways, including breathing, concentration, relaxation, stamina, and postural alignment, among others.

There are a lot of pilate workout videos on YouTube. To start out, I recommend this 25-minute workout from POPSUGAR Fitness!

After you've fallen in love with pilates, head back to Amazon Prime for a full season of Full Body Pilates. It's free for all Prime members!

Both of these options will add more variety to your at-home exercise routine. You'll be sure to stay occupied and good to your body while you stay home!

4. Yoga

Yoga has emerged as one of the most popular exercise movements over the past couple of years. It's also a powerful way to get in touch with your spiritual side. It seems that everywhere you turn there is a new yoga center and with good reason, yoga is incredibly helpful for both your physical and mental wellbeing.

Because there are no yoga centers open at this moment, you'll have to try virtual yoga. Websites like Yoga Download have so many classes for you to try from the comfort of your home! They even let you keep some of the downloads of their classes so you access whenever you want. Their prices range, but they start with subscriptions as cheap as $10 a month!

Yoga Download also has an app! You get all the benefits of a studio, including videos, any class that you want, curated content and so much more. With Yoga Download, you can take full advantage of your at-home workouts and use your home as a new version of the studio that you always go to…or go to for the first time!

Try Yoga Download today!

5. Bodyweight Workout

Bodyweight is one of the best types of exercise you can do to tone and shape your body. Grokker has got you covered with workouts that ramp up the intensity in spectacular fashion. In just 20 minutes, you will be able to do everything from plank extensions to squats.

If this all sounds like you are going to be doing a lot… you are! But don’t let that intimidate you; instead, think of this as an incredible opportunity to accomplish a variety of different exercises in a short amount of time. One of the best aspects of bodyweight workouts is that all you really need is your mat–no need for anything like exercise weights or other equipment.

The amazing thing about Grokker is that they offer several programs, like their Bodyweight Bootcamp, that are perfect if you want to try this form of exercise. And due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Grokker is offering their platform for free until April 30th!

Before you watch the latest episode of Tiger King on Netflix or decide to look at more internet memes, then why not do something productive that will only cost you 20 minutes of your time? Now is the time. Sign up for Grokker and get started with bodyweight workouts today!

6. Push-Ups and Pull-Ups

Push-ups and pull-ups are a subset of bodyweight workouts. Now, there aren’t a lot of videos that you can follow along to, since these are very simple exercises that you can lead yourself. However, there are videos that show you how to do them properly. Enter Athlean-XX, who will teach you how to do easy push-ups and pull-ups from the comfort of your home.

The wonderful thing about at-home workouts is that you can choose how you want to do all these exercises. It might not have the accommodations that your gym has or even the equipment, but there are still a lot of ways to make it happen at your house. For example, you can use the ledges of your door to hang on to them while doing different versions of pull-ups. You can also look into the fitness equipment that Garmin has to help your push-up and pull-up routine. Check out their site today and get free ground shipping on orders of at least $25!

7. Try Even More on Fitness Apps!

No, we don’t mean to take out your phone and start playing Tik Tok videos again…rather, there are some apps that can help you practice several types of at-home workouts! As we previously mentioned, many of these apps that will make you feel like you have a curated gym membership already. However, instead of going out to the gym, it’s like you’ll be taking it with you in an incredibly accessible way.

Apps like Grokker work wonders if you are at home. First of all, you’ll be guided by instructors through a series of videos that are clear and easy to follow. These videos encompass a range of styles, some of which we've covered in this article. But it doesn't stop there, you can also try out HIIT, treadmill workouts, cycling, and guided running. You won’t have to deal with going to the gym and you can just focus on the exercise that you want to do for a particular day.

As you continue on your fitness journey at home, you should invest in fitness tracking technology, like what you can buy from Garmin. Their devices are easy to wear–they’re basically watches! And, they give you more health and fitness stats than you’ve ever seen before, including 20 preloaded apps. Learn more here.

The most important recommendation that we can make at this moment, though, is that you absolutely do whatever at-home workout you need, as opposed to going to a gym or going outside to a park in a crowded area. Right now, the virtual world is your oyster and the great thing about it is that we can all remain healthy and do something good for our bodies!