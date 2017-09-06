How to Fill Your Closet with New Stuff – While Making Money!

Even if you have a fantastic job that pays you well, being a young adult often means you’re strapped for cash. Thanks to student loans, going out with friends, buying gifts for a whole slew of occasions, and keeping up with bills, it might seem like you’re always struggling to make ends meet.

Unfortunately, that means not buying as many fun and frivolous items as you used to. That’s where the Stella & Dot Independent Stylist program comes in.

In case you haven’t heard of them, Stella & Dot is a super fun company that sells jewelry, accessories and even clothing. Their designs are always on-trend without looking like something you’ll want to toss next season. No matter what your style, this brand has something you won’t be able to live without. From statement earrings to delicate chains, bags with fun patterns to chic sunglasses, you’ll be yelling “Take my money!” at your phone. But in fact, if you sign up to become a Stella & Dot Independent Stylist, they’ll be paying you!

What It Entails

Unlike typical jobs, being a Stella & Dot Independent Stylist means your career is in your hands. It’s up to you how many hours you work each week and how you go about earning your money (more on that later). There are no sales minimums, shipments to deal with, or quotas to meet. You can work when, where, and however often is best for you!

And don’t worry if you have absolutely zero sales experience. Stella & Dot provides tons of support and training to help you get in the groove. With in-person meet-ups with other stylists and online tools you can access anytime, you’ll have your business booming in no time! All you need is a $199 investment and a few spare hours each week to start making your dreams come true.

Ways to Earn

Trunk Shows

Trunk Shows are your best bet for making the most money in the least amount of time. First, ask everyone you know (friends, family, neighbors, coworkers, you know the drill) if they’d like to host a Trunk Show for you. Once you have a Hostess, she provides the space. In turn, she gets awesome new accessories for FREE or 50 percent off. That’s when the fun begins! Order a sample set from Stella & Dot to show all the amazing products you have to offer. Be sure to bring a lot of your own items from the brand, too!

Guests of the Trunk Show can browse through Stella & Dot lookbooks and get style tips from you, then order whatever catches their eyes. Unlike those stuffy Tupperware parties of the 50s, Stella & Dot Trunk Shows are all about having fun and sharing fashion advice with your favorite gals. Don’t forget to bring wine!

Personal Website

Also known as an eBoutique, this is where your fellow fashionistas come to check out Stella & Dot’s totally trendy pieces. Open 24/7; this allows customers to shop from you anytime, even after the trunk shows are long over. Your website is a great supplement your Trunk Show earnings and helps market you as a Stella & Dot Independent Stylist.

An important aspect of being a Stylist is sharing your style on social media. While you won’t directly make any money by doing this, it will drive traffic to your eBoutique and boost interest in Trunk Shows. Think of how you spend the hours when you first wake up, before bed, or on your daily commute and lunch break. You’re probably scrolling through social media anyway, right? Why not turn that into easy cash? Simply snap a pic of you in your fave Stella & Dot look for Instagram or start a Facebook group asking your gal pals to be Trunk Show hostesses.

Recruit Other Stylists

Have a friend who loves accessories (and making extra dough) as much as you do? Recruit her to become a Stella & Dot Independent Stylist, too! You’ll make more money the larger your sales team grows, and she will reap both the fashionable and financial rewards. Mentoring new stylists is a fun way to make new friends or bond with old ones. What’s better than hanging out and chatting about fashion with your fellow girl bosses?

The Perks

Stella & Dot Stylists earn between 25 and 35 percent commission on all of their sales. You’ll also get to shop all of their fabulous bags, jewelry, clothing, and more at a discount of up to 50 percent off! And did we mention free stuff?! When you purchase your Independent Stylist starter kit, you’ll get credit for Stella & Dot jewelry and accessories between $350 and $1,500.

The company estimates that casual Stylists working 5 hours or fewer a week can earn up to $400 per month. Stylists who treat Stella & Dot as a part-time gig, putting in around 12 hours a week can make up to $2,800 each month. For those who want to make being an Independent Stylist their full-time career, Stella & Dot suggests working at least 15-25 hours each week to earn between $4,500 and $90,000 per year! This is all on top of incredible travel opportunities, cash bonuses, and other perks you can have.

Let’s recap. Becoming a Stylist for Stella & Dot means four things:

More cash✔

Free (and discounted) stuff✔

Hella stylish closet✔

Being your own boss✔

All you have to do is put down a little bit of money up front, and your business is up and running! Soon your wardrobe will be full of stylish pieces that you will be eager to show off. The best part is, if you have literally one free hour per day, you can do it. Being a Stella & Dot independent stylist allows you to pursue your passion for fashion and help others discover their signature style, all while making a paycheck.

