4 Clear Differences Between Xfinity and Comcast

If you have clicked on this article, then chances are that you are probably wondering about switching for your telecom needs. Well, it is a good decision, we must say, but you might have come across the name Comcast with Xfinity in more than one place. So, if this confuses you, don’t worry; leave it to us to explain Xfinity and how it differs from Comcast.

Whenever a user contemplates whether they should go for a particular telecom company, the first thing they do is look that company up to read every necessary information. So, it is natural that you must have seen names like “Comcast Xfinity” or “Xfinity by Comcast.”

So, to understand the difference between Xfinity and Comcast, it is necessary to first look at the history of Comcast.

History of Comcast

Tracing it back to the mid-1960s, a company named American Cable Systems emerged on the scenes that soon became the renowned name we know today, Comcast Holdings. Gradually, it started building a customer base in which the popular service was cable for television. At that time, the company catered to tens of millions of subscribers nationwide.

Comcast and the Launch of the Internet Services

Comcast did not just stop there. As a matter of fact, in the ’90s, the company started offering its internet services. Consequently, it successfully gained more than 40% of subscribers in the US broadband market.

Up till this time, the prime focus of Comcast was to let viewers watch content related to sports. The subscribers could also see the Olympics coverage apart from some exclusive events.

The company soon became one of the most trusted telecom companies due to its reliable services and the customer base finding them satisfactory. The Comcast you know of today is a global media and technology corporation with two primary businesses.

Emergence of Xfinity

2010, Comcast was merging with NBC right when the Winter Olympics came around. By then, Comcast was essentially known for its TV and internet services. So, the company decided to launch a new brand because Xfinity Internet plans were quickly gaining massive popularity due to their several exciting features. This was done to avoid confusion on the customers’ end since the company already offered multiple services.

Hence, Xfinity was launched under the parent company called Comcast. Now, it is known popularly for offering TV, internet, phone/voice, mobile, and home security.

However, there were still a few services offered under the name of Comcast, yet most of them were rebranded and are now available under the name of Xfinity.

Services Offered by Xfinity

Coming to the critical part, as mentioned earlier, Xfinity offers numerous services. Below is a brief introduction to the services so you can decide which one you need the most.

1. Xfinity Internet

Hands down, one of the best internet services in the country, Xfinity Internet comes with superfast speeds, reliable connection, and multiple other unique features. Moreover, Xfinity WiFi is countrywide known for its seamless connection and state-of-the-art technology that allows you to have an immersive online experience.

Not only this, but the multi-tier plans allow you to pick one that suits your individual and household needs the best.

2. Xfinity Cable

If you want to enjoy live TV, On Demand content, sports, and several streaming apps, Xfinity cable will cover you. The TV packages are impressive, allowing you to unlock cable television’s ultimate power.

All the plans include an extensive channel lineup with the option to use DVR to set and watch your favorite content any time you want, and that too from anywhere.

3. Xfinity Phone

Xfinity phone makes you realize you can get top-notch call quality, and you don’t have to settle for poor service where you keep asking if the other person can hear you. Its crystal-clear connection makes the calling experience satisfactory.

In addition to this, you also get features like Call Blocking, Call Waiting, Caller ID, etc.

4. Xfinity Home

Xfinity home security system protects your home from intruders and criminals, even when you are traveling. You can quickly check in on your house no matter where you are, and it also sends you notifications with motion alerts.

But here is the best part: you can also watch and review the video recording for up to a week. Cool, right?

Wrapping Up

Well, there you have it! We hope this article answers all your questions regarding Xfinity, its services, and the difference between Xfinity and Comcast. So, if this provider piqued your interest, you can check whether it is serviceable in your area on LocablCableDeals.com and then make the right decision for your telecom needs.