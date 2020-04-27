4 Tropical Vacation Destinations To Visit On A Budget

Sharing is caring!

For many travelers the idea of jetting off to tropical vacation destinations full of sun, sand, and surf is irresistible. A trip of this kind is one of the most relaxing you can take. It is a wonderful way to soothe the mind, body, and soul…as well as work on your tan!

**DISCLAIMER: At the time of publication for this post, we are amidst the COVID-19 global pandemic. Please consult with the World Health Organization and Center for Disease Control before traveling.**

Plenty of people feel that the costs of a tropical vacation are prohibitive, making a visit to the most beautiful spots in the world an impossibility. However, it is perfectly possible to travel to paradise on a budget, if you pick the right place, the right time of year, and plan carefully.

Luckily, Momondo helps you do all of these things at the same time! Not only can you book your flight, hotel, and other accommodations all in the same place, but you can also feel like you have your own personal travel agent with Momondo's special features. The site will give you recommendations on when to travel to your chosen location based on weather, tourist season, and other factors. Check it out here!

I’ve pulled together a few of the best tropical vacation destinations on a budget, so read on and get planning your dream vacation. You’ll be surprised by how cheap it might be to plan your next vacation!

1. Jamaica

Gorgeous Caribbean weather, spotless beaches, year-round sun, and a wonderfully relaxed attitude to life—what could be better? Jamaica is one of the larger Caribbean islands and therefore offers a few interesting cultural activities alongside the traditional sun-worshipping on the beach. Explore the Blue Mountains and Dunn’s River Falls to discover the unbelievable natural beauty of the island, then relax on the beach at the end of the day.

A cruise to Jamaica is a great way to include all your costs in one package, while flights can get as low as $225 return if you pick the right time to go.

2. Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is one of the most underrated tropical destinations around. It’s a US territory, so no passport is required, and its combination of gorgeous beaches, fantastic culture, and impressive colonial architecture is a real winner. Activities and accommodation on the island are extremely reasonable, and flights from across the USA can be found for around $200 on a regular basis.

3. Mexico

The well-known spots in Mexico like Cancun and Los Cabos might be pricey. However, there are so many wonderful places to visit throughout this amazing country that are less popular with tourists, and therefore better for your budget.

The breaks on the southwest Oaxaca coast are a surfer’s paradise, while small beach towns like Sayulita, Bacalar, and Punta Zipolite have a beautifully relaxed, hippy atmosphere paired with gorgeous sand, sun, and sea. Flights to Mexico can often be found for $100-200, and when you are paying less than a dollar for a taco, your vacation will not break your budget.

4. Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic has had its troubles over the last few years, but it remains a stunningly beautiful place to visit. With unbelievably attractive prices across every area of the tourist industry designed to draw the crowds back, a visit to Punta Cana’s all-inclusive beachside resorts can be an incredibly good value for money trip.

If getting away from other travelers is your thing, try heading to Saona Island, for natural seawater pools surrounded by pure white sand in a remote and extraordinarily lovely little slice of paradise.

Which location is your favorite from these four tropical vacation destinations? Start dreaming about your budget-friendly vacation today so that you can be ready to set off in the future!